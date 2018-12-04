Edition:
Sully, the service dog of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush in his final months, lays in front of Bush's casket at the George H. Lewis & Sons funeral home in Houston, Texas. Office of George H. W. Bush-Evan Sisley/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, climb a border fence to cross from Mexico to the U.S, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Police officers from China's Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team take part in a training session in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 04, 2018
President Trump, with First ady Melania Trump, salutes the casket of former President George H.W. Bush in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and defensive end Brandon Graham (55) and outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) and Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) kneel in prayer after their game in Philadelphia. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
A Ukrainian soldier fires with a howitzer during military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Nissan cars are seen at a storage area in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Former President George W. Bush and other family members watch as the flag-draped coffin of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
The Nairobi skyline is seen in the background as a zebra walks through the Nairobi National Park, near Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, December 04, 2018
The Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of David Saint-Jacques of Canada, Oleg Kononenko of Russia and Anne McClain of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Wounded Houthi fighters wait at Sanaa airport during their evacuation from Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their skills during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Washington Wizards point guard John Wall reacts as Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal dunks against New York Knicks center Enes Kanter at Madison Square Garden in New York. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Cars line up for gas in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, December 04, 2018
The flip flops of Papua New Guinea table tennis player Gasika Sepa can be seen under a table as he practices at a Beijing-funded facility in central Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Former President George H. W. Bush lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
French ambulance drivers hold blue, white, red smoke bombs during a demonstration at the Place de la Concorde in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Asma al-Assad, wife of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, poses for selfies during the graduation ceremony of professors from Damascus University, who will work at the Syrian Organisation for Persons with Disabilities, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
International Space Station (ISS) crew member David Saint-Jacques of Canada gestures from a bus as he leaves to board shortly before the launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Real Madrid's Luka Modric poses after being presented with the Ballon d'Or award at The Grand Palais in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Video screens display a tribute in honor of former President George H.W. Bush on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange before the start of trading. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian pose for a photo before attending the Versace presentation in New York. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
A military cadet is silhouetted while holding a Mexican flag during a troop review by Mexico's new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at Campo Marte in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
The casket of President George H.W. Bush arrives inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
