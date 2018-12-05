Editors Choice Pictures
Andrea Nicole Arita, 10, from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, crawls through a hole under a border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Alkis...more
Former Senator Bob Dole pays his respects at the casket of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush as it lies in state inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A mahout ties a chain around the legs of his elephant after bathing it during the annual eight-day long Vrischikolsavam festival, which features a colourful procession of decorated elephants along with drum concerts, at Sree Poornathrayeesa temple in...more
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wild ducks are seen on the Yenisei river, covered with evaporation frost, with air temperature at about -30 degrees Celsius near Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A French riot policeman stands next to a burning trash container as youth and students protest against reform plan in the streets of Bordeaux, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Sully the service dog of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush lays in front of Bush's casket as it lies in state inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Chinese tourists pose for pictures next to the border wall as workers keep a door open while they repair it in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband singer Nick Jonas pose during a photo opportunity at their wedding reception in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Iraqi security forces detain a demonstrator during an anti-government protest near the government building in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Miners' brass band members pose for a picture as German RAG corporation brings up the last lorry of stone coal production at Von Oeynhausen mine in Ibbenbueren, western Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Models present creations during the CHANEL Paris New York Metiers d'art 2018/19 Show at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A migrant woman and two boys, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, walk behind concertina wire on a beach in San Diego County after crossing illegally from Mexico to the U.S, photographed through a...more
Martin Solveig and Olympique Lyonnais' Ada Hegerberg with the Women's Ballon d'Or award at the Grand Palais in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
U.S. President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, salutes the casket of former President George H.W. Bush in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS
Rohingya Muslim people as seen inside a room at Kuala Idi Rayeuk port after arriving on a wooden boat in Aceh Timur, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Syifa Yulinnas via REUTERS
The Nairobi skyline is seen in the background as a zebra walks through the Nairobi National Park, near Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jarron Cumberland tries to collect a rebound in the first half against the Northern Kentucky Norse. Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK
A protester wearing a yellow vest, the symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel fuel prices, holds a flag near burning debris at the approach to the A2 Paris-Brussels Motorway, in Fontaine-Notre-Dame, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Primary school students take part in a courtroom trial simulation during a week-long publicity campaign for China's Constitution Day in Aksu Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
People stand next to a Christmas tree made of plastic chairs at the Macroplaza in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
An Egyptian man sits in front of closed shops at a street market in old Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Nissan cars are seen at a storage area in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
