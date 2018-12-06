Editors Choice Pictures
The flag-draped casket of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush is carried by military pallbearers past his son former President George W. Bush (L), U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former first...more
A French riot policeman stands next to a burning car as youth and high school students protest against the French government's reform plan, in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Ukrainian paratroopers approach military planes before departing for the eastern regions of the country on mission at an airforce base near Zhytomyr, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Cast member Natalie Portman poses at a premiere for the movie Vox Lux in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Urban management officers transport a bicycle next to piled-up bicycles of bike-sharing services in Hefei, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch fireworks during the annual Christmas Lights Across Canada ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Former President George W. Bush speaks at the State Funeral for his father, former President George H.W. Bush, at the National Cathedral. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
A migrant boy, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, stands next to border wall as he tries to cross with his family from Mexico to the U.S. in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Pharrell Williams presents a creation during the CHANEL Paris New York M tiers d'art 2018/19 Show at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Sri Lanka's ousted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe leaves a parliament session in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
(L-R) Adriel, 6, Matheus 6, and Rian, 5, look at her classmate Michelly as they play during class at Sao Jose school in Morro Do Veridiano, Belagua Municipality, Maranhao state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Former U.S. President George W. Bush follows a military honor guard as they carry the casket out of a state funeral for U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Young
A staff member poses for a photograph next to the Museum of Architecture's Gingerbread City at the V&A Museum, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady...more
A woman holds a falcon at the first Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Stringer
A man wearing a storm trooper costume holds a sketchbook belonging to costume designer John Mollo, and showing illustrations for Star Wars costumes, during a photo-call ahead of an auction at Bonhams in central London. REUTERS/ Toby Melville
Zhong Xiaojie, 19, wrestles a bull to the ground during a bullfight in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Salvadorean clown applies makeup as he participates during Salvadoran Clown Day celebrations in Santa Tecla, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A visitor looks at a Soviet-made Zaporozhets retro car, which was converted into an aquarium at a small and medium business exhibition in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Former President George W. Bush touches the casket of his father, former President George H.W. Bush, at the State Funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Bullfighter Li Bo, 22, demonstrates his fighting technique on a mock-up bull head designed for practice at the Haihua Kung-fu School in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Britain's Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Patron, visits ICAP during the broker's 26th annual Charity Day, in London. Eddie Mulholland/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. President George W. Bush reaches across in front of U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to greet former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, sitting in the front row with former President Bill...more
