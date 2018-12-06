U.S. President George W. Bush reaches across in front of U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to greet former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, sitting in the front row with former President Bill...more

U.S. President George W. Bush reaches across in front of U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to greet former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, sitting in the front row with former President Bill Clinton, former first lady Hillary Clinton and former first lady Rosalynn Carter as he arrives at the state funeral for his father former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close