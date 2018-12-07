Editors Choice Pictures
A winter swimmer swims in a frozen river at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes through Magnolia, Texas along the route from Spring to College Station, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
A health care worker carries a baby suspected of being infected with Ebola virus in a hospital in Oicha, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry rushes for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half. Tennessee won 30-9. Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports
Protesters wear gas masks during an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student Alexandros Grigoropoulos in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A cat sleeps in a box in a mango shop in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Spectators cheer and wave flags as the Union Pacific funeral train carrying the casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes through Navasota, Texas. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A demonstrator mock-crucifies himself at Eduardo Abaroa Square to protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales bid for re-election in 2019, in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Shylah Gordon, aged 8, attach a bauble to a Christmas tree during a visit to children's charity Coram in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People pay their respects as the train carrying the casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes along the route from Spring to College Station, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
A man stands among penguin sculptures made of recycled materials, at a square as part of an environmental campaign in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Political operative Roger Stone, a long-time ally of President Donald Trump, speaks at the American Priority conference in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Dolly Parton and Linda Perry interact at a premiere for the movie Dumplin' in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Members of the Bush family look on as the casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried from the Union Pacific funeral train to a hearse at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales bid for re-election in 2019, in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Sara Aliaga
Zhong Xiaojie, 19, wrestles a bull to the ground during a bullfight in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Smoke and steam billows from Belchatow Power Station, Europe's largest coal-fired power plant operated by PGE Group, at night near Belchatow, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
An injured demonstrator is detained by riot police during an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A burning car is seen in the street as youths and high school students clash with police during a demonstration against the French government's reform plan in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard followed by family members at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas. Jeff Roberson/Pool via...more
A man wearing a stormtrooper costume holds a sketchbook belonging to costume designer John Mollo, and showing illustrations for Star Wars costumes, during a photocall ahead of an auction at Bonhams in central London. REUTERS/ Toby Melville
A migrant boy, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, stands next to border wall as he tries to cross with his family from Mexico to the U.S. in Tijuana, Mexico REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People watch fireworks during the annual Christmas Lights Across Canada ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A Salvadorean clown applies makeup as he participates during Salvadoran Clown Day celebrations in Santa Tecla, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A staff member poses for a photograph next to the Museum of Architecture's Gingerbread City at the V&A Museum, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
