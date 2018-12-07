Edition:
A winter swimmer swims in a frozen river at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes through Magnolia, Texas along the route from Spring to College Station, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

A health care worker carries a baby suspected of being infected with Ebola virus in a hospital in Oicha, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry rushes for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half. Tennessee won 30-9. Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Protesters wear gas masks during an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student Alexandros Grigoropoulos in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A cat sleeps in a box in a mango shop in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Spectators cheer and wave flags as the Union Pacific funeral train carrying the casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes through Navasota, Texas. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

A demonstrator mock-crucifies himself at Eduardo Abaroa Square to protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales bid for re-election in 2019, in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Shylah Gordon, aged 8, attach a bauble to a Christmas tree during a visit to children's charity Coram in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People pay their respects as the train carrying the casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes along the route from Spring to College Station, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

A man stands among penguin sculptures made of recycled materials, at a square as part of an environmental campaign in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Political operative Roger Stone, a long-time ally of President Donald Trump, speaks at the American Priority conference in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Dolly Parton and Linda Perry interact at a premiere for the movie Dumplin' in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Members of the Bush family look on as the casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried from the Union Pacific funeral train to a hearse at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales bid for re-election in 2019, in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Sara Aliaga

Zhong Xiaojie, 19, wrestles a bull to the ground during a bullfight in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Smoke and steam billows from Belchatow Power Station, Europe's largest coal-fired power plant operated by PGE Group, at night near Belchatow, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

An injured demonstrator is detained by riot police during an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A burning car is seen in the street as youths and high school students clash with police during a demonstration against the French government's reform plan in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard followed by family members at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas. Jeff Roberson/Pool via REUTERS

A man wearing a stormtrooper costume holds a sketchbook belonging to costume designer John Mollo, and showing illustrations for Star Wars costumes, during a photocall ahead of an auction at Bonhams in central London. REUTERS/ Toby Melville

A migrant boy, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, stands next to border wall as he tries to cross with his family from Mexico to the U.S. in Tijuana, Mexico REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People watch fireworks during the annual Christmas Lights Across Canada ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A Salvadorean clown applies makeup as he participates during Salvadoran Clown Day celebrations in Santa Tecla, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A staff member poses for a photograph next to the Museum of Architecture's Gingerbread City at the V&A Museum, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 06 2018
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 05 2018
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 04 2018
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 03 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

President George H.W. Bush's funeral train

President George H.W. Bush's funeral train

The first funeral train in nearly half a century begins its 70-mile journey to Texas A&M.

Fiery protests in Greece

Fiery protests in Greece

Protesters clash with police during an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student Alexandros Grigoropoulos.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Fighters mix kung fu and bullfighting in China

Fighters mix kung fu and bullfighting in China

Unlike Spain's more famous sport, the Chinese variant of bullfighting involves no swords or gore but instead fuses the moves of wrestling with the skill and speed of kung fu to bring down beasts weighing up to 882 lb.

Going hungry in Yemen

Going hungry in Yemen

More than 15 million people are in a food crisis or emergency in Yemen's third year of war, the U.N. World Food Programme says.

Yellow vest anger endures in France

Yellow vest anger endures in France

Despite capitulating this week over plans for fuel taxes that inspired the nationwide revolt, President Emmanuel Macron has struggled to quell the anger that led to the worst street unrest in central Paris since 1968.

One country, one picture, one year

One country, one picture, one year

Each country that Reuters covered this year, captured in just one image.

Funeral for a president

Funeral for a president

Mourners gather at the Washington National Cathedral for the state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush.

The art of Chanel

The art of Chanel

Chanel presents its Metiers d'Art show, highlighting the craftsmanship of its artisans, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

View More

