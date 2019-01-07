Editors Choice Pictures
PH Sport's driver Sebastian Loeb races against an airplane during a performance act at the Peru Dakar Rally in Lima. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
(From L) Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson pose backstage with their Best Original Song Motion Picture award for Shallow from A Star is Born at the Golden Globe Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A riot policeman stands near a fire during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement at Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A girl eats a popsicle during Myanmar's 71st Independence Day in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Fireworks light up the sky behind ice sculptures during the opening of the annual ice festival in Harbin, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu T
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren greets a young girl at an Organizing Event in Sioux City, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Revellers take part in La Vijanera, a winter masquerade, at the beginning of carnival season in Europe, in Silio, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
A gentoo penguin is seen during a promotional event during an annual ice festival in the northern city of Harbin, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Ethnic Miao women in traditional costumes take part in a tug of war as they celebrate the local ethnic Miao's new year at a village in Rongshui Miao Autonomous county, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Brazilian Air Force officers parade during a ceremony in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Finland's Antti Aalto in action during training at the Four-Hills Ski Jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Skulls and bones are displayed as a man is reflected in glass, at the Choeung Ek memorial of more than 8,000 victims of the Khmer Rouge regime, at a 'killing fields' site located on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A man reacts after catching a trout with his hands during an event promoting the Ice Festival in Hwacheon, south of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Sandra Oh poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama for Killing Eve at the Golden Globe Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A protester wearing yellow vest holds a flare in front of the town hall as he takes part in a demonstration of the yellow vests movement in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man applies ash on his face at a makeshift shelter before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of Makar Sankranti, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A model presents a creation during the Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman prays during the Orthodox Christmas service at Kazan Cathedral in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
School children attend a yoga session in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg watches a performance by schoolgirls during her visit to a government-run school in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I kisses Metropolitan Epifaniy, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, as he hands the Tomos, a decree granting Ukraine church independence, after the Epiphany mass at the Patriarchal Cathedral of St. George in...more
Rami Malek poses backstage with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Bohemian Rhapsody along with Brian May (L) and Roger Taylor at the Golden Globe Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
