Mon Jan 7, 2019

Editors Choice Pictures

PH Sport's driver Sebastian Loeb races against an airplane during a performance act at the Peru Dakar Rally in Lima. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

PH Sport's driver Sebastian Loeb races against an airplane during a performance act at the Peru Dakar Rally in Lima. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
PH Sport's driver Sebastian Loeb races against an airplane during a performance act at the Peru Dakar Rally in Lima. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
(From L) Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson pose backstage with their Best Original Song Motion Picture award for Shallow from A Star is Born at the Golden Globe Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(From L) Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson pose backstage with their Best Original Song Motion Picture award for Shallow from A Star is Born at the Golden Globe Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
(From L) Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson pose backstage with their Best Original Song Motion Picture award for Shallow from A Star is Born at the Golden Globe Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A riot policeman stands near a fire during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement at Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A riot policeman stands near a fire during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement at Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
A riot policeman stands near a fire during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement at Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A girl eats a popsicle during Myanmar's 71st Independence Day in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

A girl eats a popsicle during Myanmar's 71st Independence Day in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
A girl eats a popsicle during Myanmar's 71st Independence Day in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Fireworks light up the sky behind ice sculptures during the opening of the annual ice festival in Harbin, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Fireworks light up the sky behind ice sculptures during the opening of the annual ice festival in Harbin, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu T

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Fireworks light up the sky behind ice sculptures during the opening of the annual ice festival in Harbin, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu T
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren greets a young girl at an Organizing Event in Sioux City, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren greets a young girl at an Organizing Event in Sioux City, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren greets a young girl at an Organizing Event in Sioux City, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Revellers take part in La Vijanera, a winter masquerade, at the beginning of carnival season in Europe, in Silio, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Revellers take part in La Vijanera, a winter masquerade, at the beginning of carnival season in Europe, in Silio, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Revellers take part in La Vijanera, a winter masquerade, at the beginning of carnival season in Europe, in Silio, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
A gentoo penguin is seen during a promotional event during an annual ice festival in the northern city of Harbin, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A gentoo penguin is seen during a promotional event during an annual ice festival in the northern city of Harbin, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
A gentoo penguin is seen during a promotional event during an annual ice festival in the northern city of Harbin, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Ethnic Miao women in traditional costumes take part in a tug of war as they celebrate the local ethnic Miao's new year at a village in Rongshui Miao Autonomous county, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Ethnic Miao women in traditional costumes take part in a tug of war as they celebrate the local ethnic Miao's new year at a village in Rongshui Miao Autonomous county, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Ethnic Miao women in traditional costumes take part in a tug of war as they celebrate the local ethnic Miao's new year at a village in Rongshui Miao Autonomous county, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Brazilian Air Force officers parade during a ceremony in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazilian Air Force officers parade during a ceremony in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
Brazilian Air Force officers parade during a ceremony in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Finland's Antti Aalto in action during training at the Four-Hills Ski Jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Finland's Antti Aalto in action during training at the Four-Hills Ski Jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Finland's Antti Aalto in action during training at the Four-Hills Ski Jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Skulls and bones are displayed as a man is reflected in glass, at the Choeung Ek memorial of more than 8,000 victims of the Khmer Rouge regime, at a 'killing fields' site located on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Skulls and bones are displayed as a man is reflected in glass, at the Choeung Ek memorial of more than 8,000 victims of the Khmer Rouge regime, at a 'killing fields' site located on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Skulls and bones are displayed as a man is reflected in glass, at the Choeung Ek memorial of more than 8,000 victims of the Khmer Rouge regime, at a 'killing fields' site located on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A man reacts after catching a trout with his hands during an event promoting the Ice Festival in Hwacheon, south of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A man reacts after catching a trout with his hands during an event promoting the Ice Festival in Hwacheon, south of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
A man reacts after catching a trout with his hands during an event promoting the Ice Festival in Hwacheon, south of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Sandra Oh poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama for Killing Eve at the Golden Globe Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sandra Oh poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama for Killing Eve at the Golden Globe Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Sandra Oh poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama for Killing Eve at the Golden Globe Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A protester wearing yellow vest holds a flare in front of the town hall as he takes part in a demonstration of the yellow vests movement in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A protester wearing yellow vest holds a flare in front of the town hall as he takes part in a demonstration of the yellow vests movement in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
A protester wearing yellow vest holds a flare in front of the town hall as he takes part in a demonstration of the yellow vests movement in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man applies ash on his face at a makeshift shelter before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of Makar Sankranti, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man applies ash on his face at a makeshift shelter before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of Makar Sankranti, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man applies ash on his face at a makeshift shelter before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of Makar Sankranti, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A model presents a creation during the Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A model presents a creation during the Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
A model presents a creation during the Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman prays during the Orthodox Christmas service at Kazan Cathedral in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A woman prays during the Orthodox Christmas service at Kazan Cathedral in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
A woman prays during the Orthodox Christmas service at Kazan Cathedral in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
School children attend a yoga session in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

School children attend a yoga session in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
School children attend a yoga session in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg watches a performance by schoolgirls during her visit to a government-run school in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg watches a performance by schoolgirls during her visit to a government-run school in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg watches a performance by schoolgirls during her visit to a government-run school in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I kisses Metropolitan Epifaniy, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, as he hands the Tomos, a decree granting Ukraine church independence, after the Epiphany mass at the Patriarchal Cathedral of St. George in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I kisses Metropolitan Epifaniy, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, as he hands the Tomos, a decree granting Ukraine church independence, after the Epiphany mass at the Patriarchal Cathedral of St. George in...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I kisses Metropolitan Epifaniy, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, as he hands the Tomos, a decree granting Ukraine church independence, after the Epiphany mass at the Patriarchal Cathedral of St. George in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Rami Malek poses backstage with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Bohemian Rhapsody along with Brian May (L) and Roger Taylor at the Golden Globe Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rami Malek poses backstage with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Bohemian Rhapsody along with Brian May (L) and Roger Taylor at the Golden Globe Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Rami Malek poses backstage with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Bohemian Rhapsody along with Brian May (L) and Roger Taylor at the Golden Globe Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
