Editor's Choice Pictures
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives to face a sexual assault charge at Nantucket District Court in Nantucket, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A vehicle that is part of a motorcade that is believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un makes its way through central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Devotees pull a chariot as they parade a replica of the Black Nazarene, two days before the annual procession to celebrate its feast day in Quiapo, Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A dismantled sign sits leaning outside a Sears department store one day after it closed as part of multiple store closures by Sears Holdings Corp in the United States in Nanuet, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man cleans peanuts for sale outside a shop in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Deb Haaland works in her office at the U.S. Capitol before being sworn in as one of the two first Native American women in the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A bride in a wedding dress waits for her wedding to start during a mass marriage ceremony, organized by the Pakistan Hindu Council in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Julian Martijn Jagtenberg poses with a Somnox Sleep Robot, which mirrors your breathing for a better night's sleep, at CES Unveiled during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
People celebrate the pagan rite called Kolyadki, a pagan winter holiday which over the centuries has merged with Orthodox Christmas celebrations in some parts of Belarus, in the village of Abadoutsy, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Petronas' driver Gerard de Rooy and co-driver Darek Rodewald in action during the Peru Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Saudi teen Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is greeted by Thai immigration authorities at a hotel inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand Immigration Police via REUTERS
Sandra Oh poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama for Killing Eve at the Golden Globes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A fan of winter swimming holds a Russian flag during a festive event marking Orthodox Christmas in the Black Sea port of Yevpatoriya, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
I.P. Park, president and chief technical officer for LG Electronics, speaks with a LG CLOi robot during a keynote address at the 2019 CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A man takes a selfie among trees covered with snow at the mountain resort in Szczyrk, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Federal employee Tyra Johnny Zuagar addresses the partial U.S. federal government shutdown with reporters after a roundtable with U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) at his suburban Washington office in Largo, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Cambodian soldiers attend an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the toppling of Pol Pot's Khmer Rouge regime at the Olympic stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Models wearing creations backstage after the CRAIG GREEN AW19 catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki grabs a rebound in front of Los Angeles Lakers center Tyson Chandler. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Cambodian traditional dancers attend an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the toppling of Pol Pot's Khmer Rouge regime at the Olympic stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Congolese internet cafe owner Theo stands at the entrance of his empty business in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Austria's Michael Hayboeck in action at the Four-Hills Ski Jumping Tournament. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Participants take part in the traditional Three Kings swim to celebrate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Fireworks light up the sky behind ice sculptures during the opening of the annual ice festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
The ancient Parthenon temple is seen atop the Acropolis hill following a snowfall in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of CES
Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Celebrating the Epiphany
Christians celebrate Epiphany, observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.
Golden Globe Awards red carpet
Style highlights from the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.
Elizabeth Warren visits Iowa
Senator Elizabeth Warren informally kicked off the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating fight on a weekend visit to Iowa, condemning the corrupting influence of money on politics and lamenting lost economic opportunities for working families.
Swearing in a historically diverse Congress
Incoming members of Congress, featuring a record number of women and Latinos in the House and more religious diversity, are ceremonially sworn in.
Celebrity mugshots
Our collection of celebrity booking photos.
Golden Globe Awards
Highlights from the Golden Globe Awards.
China's city of ice
Ice sculptures on display at the annual ice festival in China's northern city of Harbin.
Clashes in Paris as 'yellow vests' protest
Rioters in Paris torched motorbikes and set barricades ablaze on the upmarket Boulevard Saint Germain, as protests against high living costs and the perceived indifference of President Macron turned violent on the fringes.