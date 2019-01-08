Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives to face a sexual assault charge at Nantucket District Court in Nantucket, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
A vehicle that is part of a motorcade that is believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un makes its way through central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Devotees pull a chariot as they parade a replica of the Black Nazarene, two days before the annual procession to celebrate its feast day in Quiapo, Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
A dismantled sign sits leaning outside a Sears department store one day after it closed as part of multiple store closures by Sears Holdings Corp in the United States in Nanuet, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
A man cleans peanuts for sale outside a shop in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Deb Haaland works in her office at the U.S. Capitol before being sworn in as one of the two first Native American women in the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
A bride in a wedding dress waits for her wedding to start during a mass marriage ceremony, organized by the Pakistan Hindu Council in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Julian Martijn Jagtenberg poses with a Somnox Sleep Robot, which mirrors your breathing for a better night's sleep, at CES Unveiled during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
People celebrate the pagan rite called Kolyadki, a pagan winter holiday which over the centuries has merged with Orthodox Christmas celebrations in some parts of Belarus, in the village of Abadoutsy, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Petronas' driver Gerard de Rooy and co-driver Darek Rodewald in action during the Peru Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Saudi teen Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun is greeted by Thai immigration authorities at a hotel inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand Immigration Police via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Sandra Oh poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama for Killing Eve at the Golden Globes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
A fan of winter swimming holds a Russian flag during a festive event marking Orthodox Christmas in the Black Sea port of Yevpatoriya, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
I.P. Park, president and chief technical officer for LG Electronics, speaks with a LG CLOi robot during a keynote address at the 2019 CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
A man takes a selfie among trees covered with snow at the mountain resort in Szczyrk, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Federal employee Tyra Johnny Zuagar addresses the partial U.S. federal government shutdown with reporters after a roundtable with U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) at his suburban Washington office in Largo, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Cambodian soldiers attend an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the toppling of Pol Pot's Khmer Rouge regime at the Olympic stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Models wearing creations backstage after the CRAIG GREEN AW19 catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki grabs a rebound in front of Los Angeles Lakers center Tyson Chandler. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Cambodian traditional dancers attend an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the toppling of Pol Pot's Khmer Rouge regime at the Olympic stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Congolese internet cafe owner Theo stands at the entrance of his empty business in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Austria's Michael Hayboeck in action at the Four-Hills Ski Jumping Tournament. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Participants take part in the traditional Three Kings swim to celebrate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Fireworks light up the sky behind ice sculptures during the opening of the annual ice festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
The ancient Parthenon temple is seen atop the Acropolis hill following a snowfall in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
