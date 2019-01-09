Edition:
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a televised address to the nation from his desk in the Oval Office, about immigration and the southern U.S. border on the 18th day of a partial government shutdown, at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
X-Raid's driver Orlando Terranova and co-driver Bernardo Graue in action during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
A woman passes a sculpture as she walks away from the doors of the National Gallery of Art, which remains closed due to the partial government shutdown in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Lady Gaga poses for photographers as she arrives for the National Board of Review Awards gala in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
A brick factory workers stack bricks on carts in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
Clemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne celebrates after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2019 College Football Playoff Championship game. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a news conference at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
The Bell Nexus, a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft, is displayed during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officer carries a tortoise as he leaves the scene where Chinese nationals were detained, after a police operation aimed at contraband goods including illegal ivory and animal trophies, in Kilimani area of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officer carries a tortoise as he leaves the scene where Chinese nationals were detained, after a police operation aimed at contraband goods including illegal ivory and animal trophies, in Kilimani area of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
A migrant looks outside a porthole on the deck of the migrant search and rescue ship Professor Albrecht Penck, operated by German NGO Sea-Eye, off the coast of Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
A buildup of a 'fatberg' in a sewer is seen in Sidmouth, Britain. Courtesy South West Water/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Garment workers protest for higher wages in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Salahuddin Ahmed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
Artist and naturalist Stephanie Barthes adjusts a neon lamp on a stuffed pony as she works on her art creation called Poney-Licorne at her workshop in Bordeaux, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man watches a religious ceremony ahead of the Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
Models wearing creations backstage after the CRAIG GREEN AW19 catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Ice sculptures are seen during the annual ice festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
A red cloud of dust descends upon a farm during a dust storm in Barellan, New South Wales, Australia. Sally Lees/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
A Palestinian girl looks out of a car upon her return with her family to Gaza, at Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Pedestrians walk across a bridge next to the San Ysidro border crossing between the U.S. and Mexico in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Catholic devotees jostle to touch the statue of the Black Nazarene on its feast day in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
Actor Regina King poses for photographers as she arrives for the National Board of Review Awards gala in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi are seen shortly after concluding their joint response, to President Trump's prime time address, on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Slovakia's Petra Vlhova celebrates after winning the Women's Slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Flachau, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
People queue to buy gasoline at a gas station in Salamanca, Guanajuato state, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
