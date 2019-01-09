Editors Choice Pictures
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a televised address to the nation from his desk in the Oval Office, about immigration and the southern U.S. border on the 18th day of a partial government shutdown, at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
X-Raid's driver Orlando Terranova and co-driver Bernardo Graue in action during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A woman passes a sculpture as she walks away from the doors of the National Gallery of Art, which remains closed due to the partial government shutdown in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Lady Gaga poses for photographers as she arrives for the National Board of Review Awards gala in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A brick factory workers stack bricks on carts in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Clemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne celebrates after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2019 College Football Playoff Championship game. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a news conference at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Bell Nexus, a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft, is displayed during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officer carries a tortoise as he leaves the scene where Chinese nationals were detained, after a police operation aimed at contraband goods including illegal ivory and animal trophies, in Kilimani area of Nairobi,...more
A migrant looks outside a porthole on the deck of the migrant search and rescue ship Professor Albrecht Penck, operated by German NGO Sea-Eye, off the coast of Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A buildup of a 'fatberg' in a sewer is seen in Sidmouth, Britain. Courtesy South West Water/via REUTERS
Garment workers protest for higher wages in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Salahuddin Ahmed
Artist and naturalist Stephanie Barthes adjusts a neon lamp on a stuffed pony as she works on her art creation called Poney-Licorne at her workshop in Bordeaux, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man watches a religious ceremony ahead of the Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Models wearing creations backstage after the CRAIG GREEN AW19 catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Ice sculptures are seen during the annual ice festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A red cloud of dust descends upon a farm during a dust storm in Barellan, New South Wales, Australia. Sally Lees/via REUTERS
A Palestinian girl looks out of a car upon her return with her family to Gaza, at Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Pedestrians walk across a bridge next to the San Ysidro border crossing between the U.S. and Mexico in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Catholic devotees jostle to touch the statue of the Black Nazarene on its feast day in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Actor Regina King poses for photographers as she arrives for the National Board of Review Awards gala in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi are seen shortly after concluding their joint response, to President Trump's prime time address, on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Slovakia's Petra Vlhova celebrates after winning the Women's Slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Flachau, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
People queue to buy gasoline at a gas station in Salamanca, Guanajuato state, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
