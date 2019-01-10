Editors Choice Pictures
A brick factory workers stack bricks on carts in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Supporters of Felix Tshisekedi, leader of Congolese main opposition the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) react at the party headquarters in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Olivia Acland
A skier skis from Skrzyczne mountain on a winter day in Szczyrk, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Washington's first and oldest synagogue, Adas Israel Synagogue, is moved via a remote controlled platform to its new location where it will become be the cornerstone of the Capital Jewish Museum on 3rd St. NW in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A blacksmith sits in his shop at the Souq al-Melh market in the old quarter of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Seal hunter Henrik Josvasson jumps back onto his boat after searching for puffin eggs near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Maria, a two year old girl from Guatemala, is held by her mother Jessica as a group of migrants seeking asylum from Central America walk through brush after illegally crossing the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas....more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS
Actor Samuel L. Jackson takes a selfie at the European premiere of Glass in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Migrants who were stranded on the NGO migrant rescue ships Sea-Watch 3 and Professor Albrecht Penck disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at its base in Marsamxett Harbour, Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Pet fitness robots, which move automatically or are controlled with a smartphone, are displayed at the Varlam booth during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jewish worshippers are reflected in a puddle during an annual pilgrimage to the gravesite of Moroccan-born sage and Jewish mystic Rabbi Yisrael Abuhatzeira, also known as the Baba Sali, on the anniversary of his death in the southern town of Netivot,...more
Rockstar Husqvarna Racing's Pablo Quintanilla in action during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man watches a religious ceremony ahead of the Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A British protester holds a sign ahead of a meeting between Sinn Fein leaders and European Union Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier at the E.U. Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Catholic devotees jostle to touch the statue of the Black Nazarene on its feast day in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
The Bell Nexus, a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft is displayed during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with people of Qom, in Teheran, Iran. Official Khamenei website/via REUTERS
Cars line up to fill their tanks at a gas station in Mexico City. REUTERS/Violeta Schmidt
A firebreather performs as Catholic devotees celebrate and wait to touch the statue of the Black Nazarene on its feast day in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man waits for customers as he sells home-made products on a winter day in an underpass in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Palestinian rolls a tire as Israeli forces fire tear gas during clashes, on a rainy day, in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir waves to his supporters during a rally at the Green Square in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Gottfried Klapfer stands on the rooftop of his company's building during heavy snowfall in Eisenerz, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of CES
Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Best of Dakar Rally
The Dakar Rally kicks off in the Peruvian desert.
Scenes from the shutdown
The U.S. government shutdown now ranks as the second-longest, with President Trump saying it could continue for months or years, even as he said he hoped it was resolved within days.
Chrysler Building on the block
The skyscraper, which has been a part of the Manhattan skyline since 1930 and was the world s tallest building until it was surpassed by the Empire State Building 11 months later, is up for sale.
Stranded migrants offered safe port
After spending more than two weeks stranded on board rescue ships, 49 migrants disembarked in Malta, ending a standoff in which European Union countries had refused to offer them a safe port.
Filipinos display Catholic devotion in Black Nazarene procession
Hundreds of thousands of Filipinos joined an annual procession in the Philippine capital to kiss or touch a centuries-old black wooden statue of Jesus Christ, believed to have miraculous healing powers, in a grand display of Catholic devotion.
Along the U.S.-Mexico border
A look at the border between the United States and Mexico, as President Trump makes his case for funds to build a border wall amid a dispute that has sparked a partial government shutdown.
China's city of ice
Ice sculptures on display at the annual ice festival in China's northern city of Harbin.
Clemson defeats Crimson Tide to win title
No. 2 Clemson defeats No. 1 Alabama 44-16 in the College Football Playoff national championship game.