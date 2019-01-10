Edition:
A brick factory workers stack bricks on carts in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
Supporters of Felix Tshisekedi, leader of Congolese main opposition the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) react at the party headquarters in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
A skier skis from Skrzyczne mountain on a winter day in Szczyrk, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
Washington's first and oldest synagogue, Adas Israel Synagogue, is moved via a remote controlled platform to its new location where it will become be the cornerstone of the Capital Jewish Museum on 3rd St. NW in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
A blacksmith sits in his shop at the Souq al-Melh market in the old quarter of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
Seal hunter Henrik Josvasson jumps back onto his boat after searching for puffin eggs near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Maria, a two year old girl from Guatemala, is held by her mother Jessica as a group of migrants seeking asylum from Central America walk through brush after illegally crossing the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Actor Samuel L. Jackson takes a selfie at the European premiere of Glass in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
Migrants who were stranded on the NGO migrant rescue ships Sea-Watch 3 and Professor Albrecht Penck disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at its base in Marsamxett Harbour, Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
Pet fitness robots, which move automatically or are controlled with a smartphone, are displayed at the Varlam booth during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
Jewish worshippers are reflected in a puddle during an annual pilgrimage to the gravesite of Moroccan-born sage and Jewish mystic Rabbi Yisrael Abuhatzeira, also known as the Baba Sali, on the anniversary of his death in the southern town of Netivot, Israel REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
Rockstar Husqvarna Racing's Pablo Quintanilla in action during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man watches a religious ceremony ahead of the Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
A British protester holds a sign ahead of a meeting between Sinn Fein leaders and European Union Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier at the E.U. Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
Catholic devotees jostle to touch the statue of the Black Nazarene on its feast day in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
The Bell Nexus, a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft is displayed during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with people of Qom, in Teheran, Iran. Official Khamenei website/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
Cars line up to fill their tanks at a gas station in Mexico City. REUTERS/Violeta Schmidt

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
A firebreather performs as Catholic devotees celebrate and wait to touch the statue of the Black Nazarene on its feast day in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
A man waits for customers as he sells home-made products on a winter day in an underpass in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
A Palestinian rolls a tire as Israeli forces fire tear gas during clashes, on a rainy day, in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir waves to his supporters during a rally at the Green Square in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
Gottfried Klapfer stands on the rooftop of his company's building during heavy snowfall in Eisenerz, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
