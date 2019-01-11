Editors Choice Pictures
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration against the visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
President Donald Trump salutes a U.S. Border Patrol helicopter with U.S. Border Patrol agents as it flies over the Rio Grande River during his visit to the U.S. - Mexico border in Mission, Texas. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Anita bathes his son Romenson Exalus at their house in Boucan Ferdinand, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, chats with Patsy Wardally, during her visit at Smart Works charity in West London, Britain. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool
A winter swimmer dives into icy waters at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Felix Tshisekedi, leader of Congolese main opposition the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) react at the party headquarters in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Olivia Acland
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gestures after receiving the presidential sash during the ceremonial swearing-in for his second presidential term, at the Supreme Court in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People stand in line at a gas station, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
U.S. workers use machinery to replace the metal sheets of the border fence between the U.S. and Mexico, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Japan's Naomi Osaka trains at the Australian Open in Melbourne. REUTERS/Edgar Su
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in Beijing, China. KCNA via REUTERS
Migrant families seeking asylum from Honduras and Guatemala walk down a dirt road after illegally crossing the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A specialist works on a damaged statue from Palmyra at Syria's National Museum of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A security guard looks through a window as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to students at the American University in Cairo, Egypt. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS
A view shows a sinkhole, which reportedly caused a flood in a traffic tunnel in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man gets his eyes tested at a free eye-care camp at a makeshift shelter before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Seal hunter Henrik Josvasson jumps back onto his boat after searching for puffin eggs near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Relatives of the jailed Reuters reporters leave the court after their appeal was rejected by court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gather around Supreme Court during his swearing-in ceremony, in Caracas. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Supporters of Felix Tshisekedi, leader of the Congolese main opposition party, the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) who was announced as the winner of the presidential elections celebrate in the streets of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic...more
U.S. Military troops return from a test deployment with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents after conducting a large-scale operational readiness exercise at the San Ysidro port of entry with Mexico in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike...more
X-Raid Mini JCW's driver Stephane Peterhansel and co-driver David Castera in action during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Kanaka Durga, 39 (L) and Bindu Ammini, 40, the first women to enter Sabarimala temple which traditionally bans the entry of women of menstrual age, pose for a photo after an interview with Reuters at an undisclosed location on the outskirts of Kochi,...more
A kite surfer is seen on Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
