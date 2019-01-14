Editors Choice Pictures
A migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, helps a child to jump the fence to cross it illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Protesters wearing yellow vests help a person injured by a water cannon during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Sarah Silverman walks out on stage blindfolded to present an award at the Critics Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun (C) accompanied by Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland (R) and Saba Abbas, general counsellor of COSTI refugee service agency, arrives at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Canada....more
Wreckage is seen of a Boeing 707 military cargo plane which crashed on the west of the Iranian capital, near Fath airport, near Karaj, Iran. Abbas Shariati/Tasnim News Agency via REUTERS
Snow from Winter Storm Gia falls over the White House as the partial government shutdown becomes the longest in U.S. history in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Raid Mini JCW's driver Cyril Despres and co-driver Jean Cottret in action during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A pilgrim takes a dip in the waters of the Jordan River during a baptism ceremony at the Qasr el-Yahud site, near Jericho, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Fireworks explode over the St. Sava temple and Karadjordje's monument during the Orthodox Christian New Year's Day celebrations in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic
New England Patriots center David Andrews lifts quarterback Tom Brady after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter in their AFC Divisional playoff game. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
A yellow vest movement member demonstrates during the ninth round of protests in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A boy plays with a weapon on the top of an army vehicle during Children's Day celebration at a military facility in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Workers look as fire engulfs an oil storage tank at the Aden oil refinery one day after an explosion in the refinery in Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Firemen work at the site of an explosion in a bakery shop in the 9th District in Paris, France REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Slovakia's Andreas Zampa in action at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party leader Marine Le Pen attends the launching of National Rally (Rassemblement National) party campaign for the European elections in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma in action with Everton's Michael Keane and Kurt Zouma. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Chester County, Pennsylvania Sheriff Bunny Welsh during a "roundtable discussion on border security and safe communities" with state, local, and community leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in...more
A yacht club member climbs up in the mast of his sailing catamaran during sunset on the Yenisei river outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
James Goddard leaves a police station in central London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A child looks through a window during the funeral of Palestinian woman Amal Al-Taramsi, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Devotees pray after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, ahead of the Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Customer Liu Chao, wearing protective gear, is seen through a window as he smashes bottles in an anger room in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Serbia's Novak Djokovic with Peppa Pig characters at Kids Tennis Day at the Australian Open in Melbourne. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
