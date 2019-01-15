Editors Choice Pictures
People run at a protest as barricades burn during rainfall in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in front of fast food provided for the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers due to the partial government shutdown in the State Dining Room of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a car bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Britain's Andy Murray after losing the match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round of the Australian Open. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A protester uses a fire extinguisher against riot police during clashes outside the parliament building as Greek school teachers demonstrate against government plans to change hiring procedures in the public sector in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis...more
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex presents Angela Midgley with a Moses basket at Number 7, a Feeding Birkenhead citizens supermarket and community cafe, in Birkenhead, Britain. Anthony Devlin/Pool via REUTERS
Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men leave after taking a dip during the first Shahi Snan (grand bath) during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Some of the more than 30,000 striking teachers in the Los Angeles public school system march after holding a rally at the City Hall in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Faith Rodgers reacts as she reads a statement to reporters with attorney Gloria Allred during a news conference regarding allegations of sexual misconduct relating to musician R Kelly, in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, as they leave San Pedro Sula, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her match against Germany's Tatjana Maria at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People march against violence and hatred in the wake of a deadly attack on Gdansk Major Pawel Adamowicz, who was stabbed in Gdansk on stage of a public charity event, in Warsaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski via REUTERS
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS
KTM Factory Racing's Matthias Walkner in action during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Members of the media look over the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 after it was revealed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A still image taken from CCTV video shows Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in court, where he was sentenced with a death penalty for drug smuggling, in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. CCTV/Reuters TV via REUTERS
Brazil's Gustavo Rodrigues in action against Serbia at the IHF Handball World Championship in Berlin. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
U.S. President Donald Trump is seen reflected as he boards Air Force One for travel to New Orleans from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A visitor uses her mobile device at the Hermes stand, part of the Richemont luxury group, at the "Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie" (SIHH) watch fair in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu sun god as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning on a roadside in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
U.S. President Donald Trump departs on Marine One for travel to New Orleans from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A man poses for photographs as a view of Seoul shrouded by heavy smog is seen in the background in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A Clemson player carries fast food hamburgers provided due to the partial government shutdown as the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers are welcomed in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua...more
