Wed Jan 16, 2019

Cars are seen on fire at the scene of explosions and gunshots in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Prime Minister Theresa May sits down in Parliament after the vote on May's Brexit deal, in London. Reuters TV via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
People are evacuated by a member of security forces at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
The east anchor span of the old Tappan Zee Bridge is demolished by explosives into the Hudson River in front of the new Mario Cuomo Bridge in Tarrytown, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
A share trader reacts as he reads the headline 'Brexit chaos' at the start of the trading session the day after the Brexit deal vote of the British parliament at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
A veterinarian examines a Sumatran Orangutan rescued from a plantation in South Aceh, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Hasan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
A massive ice disc formed on the surface of Presumpscot River is seen in Westbrook, Maine. Tina Radel/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
A protester uses a fire extinguisher against riot police during clashes outside the parliament building as Greek school teachers demonstrate against government plans to change hiring procedures in the public sector in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
William Barr waits to testify at the start of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be attorney general of the United States on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her match against Germany's Tatjana Maria at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
A pro-Brexit protester holds a banner as anti-Brexit protesters demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament, ahead of a vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Anastasia Vashukevich, Belarusian model and escort, who caused a stir last year after she was arrested in Thailand and said she had evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election is pictured at Chonburi Immigration in Pattaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
A veterinarian checks an African lion cub at the University in Wroclaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Hondurans, part of a new caravan of migrants travelling towards the United States, run to a gas station to hitch a ride in Cucuyagua, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a car bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
U.S. 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro is introduced to speak to Tri-City Young Democrats in Somersworth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Some of the more than 30,000 striking teachers in the Los Angeles public school system march after holding a rally at the City Hall in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
KTM Factory Racing's Matthias Walkner in action during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in front of fast food provided for the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers due to the partial government shutdown in the State Dining Room of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
A model presents creation by Irene Luft during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
A Venezuelan couple sleeps near a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Migrants, intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, walk after disembarking from a rescue boat at dawn at the port of Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
A Clemson player carries fast food hamburgers provided due to the partial government shutdown as the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers are welcomed in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
