A woman rides a horse through flames during the annual Luminarias celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
A U.S. Park Police officer wears her badge as proof of being a federal employee as she and fellow workers, left unpaid or furloughed by the extended partial government shutdown stand, in line for fresh food and coffee at the World Central Kitchen, a volunteer emergency kitchen run by Chef Jose Andres, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
An illuminated figure performs during the presentation of creations by Riani during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 in Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement following winning a confidence vote, after Parliament rejected her Brexit deal, outside 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
X-Raid's driver Nani Roma and co-driver Alex Haro in action during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and members of his government applaud after winning a confidence vote in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talks to reporters as she walks on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
An arrested injured man is seen at a hospital following protests in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
A member of the U.S. border patrol is seen next to the border wall in San Diego County, U.S., photographed through the wall in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
A large, circular ice floe spins slowly in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Relatives of a person, who was killed in an attack on an upscale hotel compound, grieve in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Sloane Stephens of the U.S. in action during the match against Hungary's Timea Babos at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
A woman lights candles at a march on the first anniversary of the murder of opposition Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic, in Belgrade, Serbia. The murder happened in the town of Mitrovica in Kosovo. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
A man covers his face during a sandstorm near the River Nile in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Stickers from supporters are placed outside the office of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Models present creations by designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collection show for his label Off-White during Men's Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Sadhus or Hindu holy men leave after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, during Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Afghan singer Abdul Salam Maftoon, 28, poses for a picture during the Afghan Star talent show at Tolo television studio in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
A gunman is pictured as he and others make their way into a hotel and office complex in Nairobi, Kenya in this still image taken from a CCTV footage. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Anti-Gbagbo protesters gesture near burning tires after former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo was acquitted of all charges at the ICC war crimes court, in Abidjan's Abobo neighborhood, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Austrian army members shovel snow on a rooftop after heavy snowfall in Werfenweng, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
FN Speed's Marc Sola in action during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
A share trader reacts as he reads the headline 'Brexit chaos' at the start of the trading session the day after the Brexit deal vote of the British parliament at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
A Naga Sadhu or Hindu holy man waits for devotees inside his camp during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
