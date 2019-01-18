Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 18, 2019 | 8:00am EST

Editors Choice Pictures

A shark said to be 'Deep Blue', one of the largest recorded great whites on record, swims off the coast of Hawaii. @JuanSharks/@OceanRamsey/Juan Oliphant/oneoceandiving.com via REUTERS

A shark said to be 'Deep Blue', one of the largest recorded great whites on record, swims off the coast of Hawaii. @JuanSharks/@OceanRamsey/Juan Oliphant/oneoceandiving.com via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
A shark said to be 'Deep Blue', one of the largest recorded great whites on record, swims off the coast of Hawaii. @JuanSharks/@OceanRamsey/Juan Oliphant/oneoceandiving.com via REUTERS
Close
1 / 24
Immigrants pass by a highway sign that reads in Spanish: 'Mexico Border', as they take a lift in the back of a truck during their journey towards the United States, in Pajapita, Guatemala. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Immigrants pass by a highway sign that reads in Spanish: 'Mexico Border', as they take a lift in the back of a truck during their journey towards the United States, in Pajapita, Guatemala. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, January 18, 2019
Immigrants pass by a highway sign that reads in Spanish: 'Mexico Border', as they take a lift in the back of a truck during their journey towards the United States, in Pajapita, Guatemala. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
2 / 24
A Naga Sadhu or Hindu holy man waits for devotees inside his camp during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Naga Sadhu or Hindu holy man waits for devotees inside his camp during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
A Naga Sadhu or Hindu holy man waits for devotees inside his camp during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 24
Federal workers left unpaid or furloughed collect a free bag of groceries from Kraft Foods on the 27th day of the partial government shutdown in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Federal workers left unpaid or furloughed collect a free bag of groceries from Kraft Foods on the 27th day of the partial government shutdown in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Federal workers left unpaid or furloughed collect a free bag of groceries from Kraft Foods on the 27th day of the partial government shutdown in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
4 / 24
Birds are pictured on the court at the Australian Open in Melbourne. REUTERS/Aly Song

Birds are pictured on the court at the Australian Open in Melbourne. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Birds are pictured on the court at the Australian Open in Melbourne. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
5 / 24
Students and teachers show off their calligraphy after a Chinese calligraphy event in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Pig, at Tsun Jin High School in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Students and teachers show off their calligraphy after a Chinese calligraphy event in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Pig, at Tsun Jin High School in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Friday, January 18, 2019
Students and teachers show off their calligraphy after a Chinese calligraphy event in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Pig, at Tsun Jin High School in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Close
6 / 24
Turkish NBA player Enes Kanter makes a video of himself holding a peace sign as he watches his team, the New York Knicks, play the Washington Wizards at the O2 Arena in London on television in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Turkish NBA player Enes Kanter makes a video of himself holding a peace sign as he watches his team, the New York Knicks, play the Washington Wizards at the O2 Arena in London on television in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Turkish NBA player Enes Kanter makes a video of himself holding a peace sign as he watches his team, the New York Knicks, play the Washington Wizards at the O2 Arena in London on television in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
7 / 24
Children react next to a security robot patrolling inside a residential compound in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Children react next to a security robot patrolling inside a residential compound in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 18, 2019
Children react next to a security robot patrolling inside a residential compound in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 24
A supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his portrait in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his portrait in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
A supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his portrait in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
9 / 24
A rider crosses sand dunes during Stage 5 (Truck/Car) from Tacna to Arequipa, of the Dakar Rally in Peru. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A rider crosses sand dunes during Stage 5 (Truck/Car) from Tacna to Arequipa, of the Dakar Rally in Peru. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
A rider crosses sand dunes during Stage 5 (Truck/Car) from Tacna to Arequipa, of the Dakar Rally in Peru. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
10 / 24
Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage arrives for a 'Leave Means Leave' rally in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage arrives for a 'Leave Means Leave' rally in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage arrives for a 'Leave Means Leave' rally in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
11 / 24
A police officer and two women wipe their tears close to the scene where a car bomb exploded, according to authorities, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A police officer and two women wipe their tears close to the scene where a car bomb exploded, according to authorities, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, January 18, 2019
A police officer and two women wipe their tears close to the scene where a car bomb exploded, according to authorities, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
12 / 24
Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during the match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Aly Song

Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during the match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during the match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
13 / 24
Brexit supporters attend a 'Leave Means Leave' rally in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Brexit supporters attend a 'Leave Means Leave' rally in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Brexit supporters attend a 'Leave Means Leave' rally in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
14 / 24
Fans holds up posters of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before the match between Saudi Arabia and Qatar in Abu Dhabi. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Fans holds up posters of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before the match between Saudi Arabia and Qatar in Abu Dhabi. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Fans holds up posters of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before the match between Saudi Arabia and Qatar in Abu Dhabi. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
15 / 24
Five years old Soe Morales peers to the camera while being carried by her mother during their journey towards the United States, in Guastatoya, Guatemala. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Five years old Soe Morales peers to the camera while being carried by her mother during their journey towards the United States, in Guastatoya, Guatemala. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Five years old Soe Morales peers to the camera while being carried by her mother during their journey towards the United States, in Guastatoya, Guatemala. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
16 / 24
Chained ankles of Syrian migrant Ahmed Hamed are seen at a courtroom before he presents his case against the Cabinet Office of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for what he claims to be a defamatory statement about him in a government's leaflet, in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas

Chained ankles of Syrian migrant Ahmed Hamed are seen at a courtroom before he presents his case against the Cabinet Office of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for what he claims to be a defamatory statement about him in a government's leaflet,...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Chained ankles of Syrian migrant Ahmed Hamed are seen at a courtroom before he presents his case against the Cabinet Office of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for what he claims to be a defamatory statement about him in a government's leaflet, in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas
Close
17 / 24
Hoshyar Ali, who lost both legs in a landmine explosion, walks in a minefield trying to deactivate the devices on the outskirts of the Kurdish town of Halabja, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Hoshyar Ali, who lost both legs in a landmine explosion, walks in a minefield trying to deactivate the devices on the outskirts of the Kurdish town of Halabja, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Hoshyar Ali, who lost both legs in a landmine explosion, walks in a minefield trying to deactivate the devices on the outskirts of the Kurdish town of Halabja, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
18 / 24
A man belonging to a caravan of migrants from El Salvador en route to the United States, rests along the highway to Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala from Moyuta, Guatemala. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A man belonging to a caravan of migrants from El Salvador en route to the United States, rests along the highway to Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala from Moyuta, Guatemala. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
A man belonging to a caravan of migrants from El Salvador en route to the United States, rests along the highway to Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala from Moyuta, Guatemala. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
19 / 24
Anastasia Vashukevich, a Belarusian model and escort who caused a stir last year after she was arrested in Thailand and said she had evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, is pictured at the immigration detention center before being deported in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Anastasia Vashukevich, a Belarusian model and escort who caused a stir last year after she was arrested in Thailand and said she had evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, is pictured at the immigration detention...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Anastasia Vashukevich, a Belarusian model and escort who caused a stir last year after she was arrested in Thailand and said she had evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, is pictured at the immigration detention center before being deported in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
20 / 24
Brazil's Leonardo Tercariol in action against Korea at the IHF Handball World Championship in Berlin. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Brazil's Leonardo Tercariol in action against Korea at the IHF Handball World Championship in Berlin. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Brazil's Leonardo Tercariol in action against Korea at the IHF Handball World Championship in Berlin. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Close
21 / 24
A woman embraces a police officer close to the scene where a car bomb exploded, according to authorities, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A woman embraces a police officer close to the scene where a car bomb exploded, according to authorities, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
A woman embraces a police officer close to the scene where a car bomb exploded, according to authorities, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
22 / 24
A woman and a child wearing protective masks stand near a landslide at rubbish landfill in Alpacoma, near La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

A woman and a child wearing protective masks stand near a landslide at rubbish landfill in Alpacoma, near La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
A woman and a child wearing protective masks stand near a landslide at rubbish landfill in Alpacoma, near La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
23 / 24
A U.S. Air Force bus meant to transport U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress to a flight to Belgium and Afghanistan sits in front of the U.S. Capitol after President Donald Trump cancelled the Air Force flight as the president's dispute with congressional Democrats over the partial government shutdown continues in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A U.S. Air Force bus meant to transport U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress to a flight to Belgium and Afghanistan sits in front of the U.S. Capitol after President Donald Trump cancelled the Air Force flight as the...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
A U.S. Air Force bus meant to transport U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress to a flight to Belgium and Afghanistan sits in front of the U.S. Capitol after President Donald Trump cancelled the Air Force flight as the president's dispute with congressional Democrats over the partial government shutdown continues in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 17 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 16 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 15 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 14 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of Dakar Rally

Best of Dakar Rally

Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah became a three times winner of the grueling endurance event in the Peruvian desert, while Australian Toby Price took the motorcycle crown.

New migrant caravan forms in Central America

New migrant caravan forms in Central America

Hundreds of migrants from Honduras and El Salvador begin the long trek north, part of a new U.S.-bound caravan that hopes to succeed even as a previous wave of Central Americans were unable to quickly enter the United States.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top pictures from the past week.

Los Angeles teachers on strike

Los Angeles teachers on strike

The Los Angeles school district is the second-largest U.S. school system, comprising some 640,000 students across around 900 campuses.

Furloughed federal workers line up for food

Furloughed federal workers line up for food

Unpaid federal workers line up for food and meals as the U.S. government shutdown continues.

Double amputee clears mines in Iraq

Double amputee clears mines in Iraq

Hoshyar Ali, who lost both legs in a landmine explosion, spends his days deactivating mines on the outskirts of the Kurdish town of Halabja, Iraq.

Men's Fashion Week in Paris

Men's Fashion Week in Paris

Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collections from Men's Fashion Week in Paris.

Meeting at India's holy rivers

Meeting at India's holy rivers

Ash-smeared and dreadlocked Naga sadhus or Hindu holy men are a huge draw at the Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious festival, where up to 150 million people are expected to bathe at the confluence of three holy rivers: the Ganges, the Yamuna and a mythical third river, the Saraswati.

Horses purified by fire

Horses purified by fire

Revelers ride their horses through smoke and flames to purify their animals during the Luminarias celebration in Spain.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast