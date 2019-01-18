Editors Choice Pictures
A shark said to be 'Deep Blue', one of the largest recorded great whites on record, swims off the coast of Hawaii. @JuanSharks/@OceanRamsey/Juan Oliphant/oneoceandiving.com via REUTERS
Immigrants pass by a highway sign that reads in Spanish: 'Mexico Border', as they take a lift in the back of a truck during their journey towards the United States, in Pajapita, Guatemala. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A Naga Sadhu or Hindu holy man waits for devotees inside his camp during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Federal workers left unpaid or furloughed collect a free bag of groceries from Kraft Foods on the 27th day of the partial government shutdown in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Birds are pictured on the court at the Australian Open in Melbourne. REUTERS/Aly Song
Students and teachers show off their calligraphy after a Chinese calligraphy event in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Pig, at Tsun Jin High School in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Turkish NBA player Enes Kanter makes a video of himself holding a peace sign as he watches his team, the New York Knicks, play the Washington Wizards at the O2 Arena in London on television in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Children react next to a security robot patrolling inside a residential compound in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his portrait in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A rider crosses sand dunes during Stage 5 (Truck/Car) from Tacna to Arequipa, of the Dakar Rally in Peru. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage arrives for a 'Leave Means Leave' rally in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A police officer and two women wipe their tears close to the scene where a car bomb exploded, according to authorities, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during the match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Aly Song
Brexit supporters attend a 'Leave Means Leave' rally in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Fans holds up posters of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before the match between Saudi Arabia and Qatar in Abu Dhabi. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Five years old Soe Morales peers to the camera while being carried by her mother during their journey towards the United States, in Guastatoya, Guatemala. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Chained ankles of Syrian migrant Ahmed Hamed are seen at a courtroom before he presents his case against the Cabinet Office of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for what he claims to be a defamatory statement about him in a government's leaflet,...more
Hoshyar Ali, who lost both legs in a landmine explosion, walks in a minefield trying to deactivate the devices on the outskirts of the Kurdish town of Halabja, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A man belonging to a caravan of migrants from El Salvador en route to the United States, rests along the highway to Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala from Moyuta, Guatemala. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Anastasia Vashukevich, a Belarusian model and escort who caused a stir last year after she was arrested in Thailand and said she had evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, is pictured at the immigration detention...more
Brazil's Leonardo Tercariol in action against Korea at the IHF Handball World Championship in Berlin. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
A woman embraces a police officer close to the scene where a car bomb exploded, according to authorities, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A woman and a child wearing protective masks stand near a landslide at rubbish landfill in Alpacoma, near La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
A U.S. Air Force bus meant to transport U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress to a flight to Belgium and Afghanistan sits in front of the U.S. Capitol after President Donald Trump cancelled the Air Force flight as the...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Dakar Rally
Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah became a three times winner of the grueling endurance event in the Peruvian desert, while Australian Toby Price took the motorcycle crown.
New migrant caravan forms in Central America
Hundreds of migrants from Honduras and El Salvador begin the long trek north, part of a new U.S.-bound caravan that hopes to succeed even as a previous wave of Central Americans were unable to quickly enter the United States.
Photos of the week
Our top pictures from the past week.
Los Angeles teachers on strike
The Los Angeles school district is the second-largest U.S. school system, comprising some 640,000 students across around 900 campuses.
Furloughed federal workers line up for food
Unpaid federal workers line up for food and meals as the U.S. government shutdown continues.
Double amputee clears mines in Iraq
Hoshyar Ali, who lost both legs in a landmine explosion, spends his days deactivating mines on the outskirts of the Kurdish town of Halabja, Iraq.
Men's Fashion Week in Paris
Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collections from Men's Fashion Week in Paris.
Meeting at India's holy rivers
Ash-smeared and dreadlocked Naga sadhus or Hindu holy men are a huge draw at the Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious festival, where up to 150 million people are expected to bathe at the confluence of three holy rivers: the Ganges, the Yamuna and a mythical third river, the Saraswati.
Horses purified by fire
Revelers ride their horses through smoke and flames to purify their animals during the Luminarias celebration in Spain.