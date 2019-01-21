Editor's Choice Pictures

President Donald Trump salutes over the top of the casket as a military honor guard carries the remains of Scott Wirtz, a civilian employee of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency killed along with three members of the U.S. military during a recent...more

President Donald Trump salutes over the top of the casket as a military honor guard carries the remains of Scott Wirtz, a civilian employee of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency killed along with three members of the U.S. military during a recent attack in Syria, past the president during a dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close