Editor's Choice Pictures
Women wear wall protest outfits as they stand in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A migrant reacts as he tries to take a lift in a sugar cane truck together with other migrants during their journey towards the United States, in Huixtla, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Protesters are reflected on large mirror panels as they take part in a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A wrestling camel leaves the field after his fight at the Pamucak arena during the annual Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the Aegean town of Selcuk, near Izmir, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A devotee holds a figurine of the Santo Nino, also known as Holy Child Jesus, to be blessed with holy water during the annual feast day of Santo Nino in Tondo, Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
People take part in procession following the coffin of Pawel Adamowicz, Gdansk mayor who died after being stabbed at a charity event, in front of the European Solidarity Centre in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska via REUTERS
A student from Covington Catholic High School stands in front of Native American Vietnam veteran Nathan Phillips in Washington. Kaya Taitano/Social Media/via REUTERS
Boys hold missile shrapnel they collected from the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the Houthi-held capital Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Supporters of Felix Tshisekedi, leader of the Congolese main opposition party, the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) celebrate along the streets after the judges of the Constitutional Court confirmed Tshisekedi's victory in the...more
A protesters approaches police officers during a demonstration against the agreement reached by Greece and Macedonia to resolve a dispute over the former Yugoslav republic's name, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Models wearing creations by designer Simon Porte Jacquemus are seen ahead of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collection show during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against a proposed new labor law, billed as the "slave law", in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
People react at the scene where a ruptured fuel pipeline exploded, in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo, Mexico, near the Tula refinery of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).Veronica Monroy/Diario Plaza Juarez/via REUTERS
President Donald Trump salutes over the top of the casket as a military honor guard carries the remains of Scott Wirtz, a civilian employee of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency killed along with three members of the U.S. military during a recent...more
Former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke reacts as he listens during his sentencing hearing with his attorney Daniel Herbert at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago, Illinois. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Pool via REUTERS
Roosters dressed up in costumes are on display during a local chicken beauty pageant in Guang'an, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
The scene of a suspected car bomb is seen in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man takes a dip in icy water during celebrations for the Orthodox Epiphany in the settlement of Shimsk in Novgorod region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Greece s Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts after winning the match against Switzerland s Roger Federer during the Australian Open. REUTERS/Aly Song
Men swim to retrieve a cross from the water during Epiphany Day celebrations in Visegrad, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Russia's Maria Sharapova reacts during the match against Australia's Ashleigh Barty during the Australian Open. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Model Anastasia Vashukevich, also known as Nastya Rybka, who was deported from Thailand to Russia after her arrest and pleading guilty to charges including conspiracy and soliciting, speaks with a lawyer while sitting inside a defendants' cage before...more
A large group of 376 migrants wait in line to be processed after being detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection after crossing the United States- Mexico border near Yuma, Arizona. U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Handout via REUTERS
Devotees gather near a fire to keep warm as they prepare to take part for the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
