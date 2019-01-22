Editors Choice Pictures
The moon is seen beside a quadriga on the top of the Cinquantenaire arch during a total lunar eclipse, known as the 'Super Blood Wolf Moon', in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Debris emerges from a suspected vehicle as a controlled explosion takes place at the scene of a security alert in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, who was detained by Russia's FSB security service on suspicion of spying, speaks with lawyers while standing in a defendants' cage before a court hearing in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Union workers and airport employees arrive for a rally for federal government employees working without pay and workers trying to unionize at Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Models present creations by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2019 collection show in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Demonstrators clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a protest close to one of their outposts in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her match against Romania's Simona Halep at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Devotees gather near a fire to keep warm as they prepare to take part for the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Migrant Jose Reyes, 21, from El Salvador, pushes a half broken cart with his two-year-old daughter Natali during their journey towards the United States, in Tapanatepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Pigeons fly nearby as a white rhinoceros, named Karen Peles, stands next to her second calf, a 3-week old female, at the Safari Zoo, in Ramat Gan, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
A Swiss police officer observes the surrounding area from atop the roof of the Davos Congress Hotel ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man plays with exploding fireworks from a traditional bull figure in Tapanatepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People use umbrellas against the snow as they walk on the Trocadero esplanade across from the Eiffel Tower in Paris, as winter weather hits France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a signing of a new agreement on bilateral cooperation and integration, known as Treaty of Aachen, in Aachen, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Police officers operate a security robot to patrol inside a railway station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush starts ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) arrives to speak to the media after announcing she will run for president of the United States at Howard University in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A boy from Honduras looks through the U.S. and Mexico border fence after being detained by U.S. Border Patrol in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Germany's Alexander Zverev holds his smashed racket during his match against Canada's Milos Raonic at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Israeli soldiers put each other on a sleigh in the snow on Mount Hermon in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the Israel-Syria border. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Spanish Civil Guard guards the area where Julen, a Spanish two-year-old boy, fell into a deep well eight days ago when the family was taking a stroll through a private estate, in Totalan, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Croatia's Marin Sipic shoots at goal against Germany at the IHF Handball World Championship in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Relatives of a man who died in an explosion of a fuel pipeline ruptured by oil thieves react during a funeral mass at a church in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan, state of Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Portugal's soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo arrives with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez to appear in court on a trial for tax fraud in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Hindu devotees gather at a shrine in Batu Caves during Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
