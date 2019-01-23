Edition:
Water flows around ice, formed on the American Falls in Niagara Falls, New York, due to subzero temperatures, viewed from the Canadian side, in Niagara Falls, Ontario. REUTERS/Moe Doiron

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Indian soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge interviews naturalist Sir David Attenborough during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
A woman tries to catch snowflakes with her tongue during a snowfall on Chandragiri Hills in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
The U.S. Capitol is pictured on day 32 of the partial government shutdown in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
A hawker carries mannequins past graffiti in Mbare township, Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Models take pictures during a rehearsal before the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2019 collection show by designer Franck Sorbier in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
A frost covered Wendelstein church, Germany's highest church, on the 1838 metres (6030 feet) high Wendelstein mountain is seen near Bayrischzell, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
The China National Acrobatic Troupe performs during the gala of the 43rd Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival in Monaco. Yann Coatsaliou/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Paraplegic migrant Jose Serrano, from Honduras, rests beside his friend Jerian, during their journey towards the United States, in Niltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives at Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Relatives of a man who died in an explosion of a fuel pipeline ruptured by oil thieves react during a funeral mass at a church in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan, state of Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2019
Sheep graze as a dark snow cloud arrives in Glenshane Pass, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against fare hikes for city buses in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
A villager escorts horses as they bathe in a natural hot spring at a snow-covered valley in the eastern Bitlis province, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
A leaflet on a table inside the Apollo Pizzeria, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
A worker cleans the paint defaced Bomber Command Memorial in Green Park, London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, who was detained by Russia's FSB security service on suspicion of spying, speaks with lawyers while standing in a defendants' cage before a court hearing in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Relatives and friends carry the coffin of Aiia Maasarwe, 21, an Israeli student killed in Melbourne, during her funeral in her home town of Baqa Al-Gharbiyye, northern Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Miniature of three pigs, which is about 1 mm (0.03 inches) long and height, are seen on a pencil tip, created by Taiwanese artist Chen Forng-Shean, ahead of Chinese New Year of the Pig, in New Taipei City, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Elton John performs during his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' final tour at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Serbia's Novak Djokovic signs autographs after Japan's Kei Nishikori retired the match at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
