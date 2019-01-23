Editors Choice Pictures
Water flows around ice, formed on the American Falls in Niagara Falls, New York, due to subzero temperatures, viewed from the Canadian side, in Niagara Falls, Ontario. REUTERS/Moe Doiron
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Indian soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge interviews naturalist Sir David Attenborough during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A woman tries to catch snowflakes with her tongue during a snowfall on Chandragiri Hills in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The U.S. Capitol is pictured on day 32 of the partial government shutdown in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A hawker carries mannequins past graffiti in Mbare township, Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Models take pictures during a rehearsal before the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2019 collection show by designer Franck Sorbier in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A frost covered Wendelstein church, Germany's highest church, on the 1838 metres (6030 feet) high Wendelstein mountain is seen near Bayrischzell, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
The China National Acrobatic Troupe performs during the gala of the 43rd Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival in Monaco. Yann Coatsaliou/Pool via REUTERS
Paraplegic migrant Jose Serrano, from Honduras, rests beside his friend Jerian, during their journey towards the United States, in Niltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives at Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Relatives of a man who died in an explosion of a fuel pipeline ruptured by oil thieves react during a funeral mass at a church in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan, state of Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Sheep graze as a dark snow cloud arrives in Glenshane Pass, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against fare hikes for city buses in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A villager escorts horses as they bathe in a natural hot spring at a snow-covered valley in the eastern Bitlis province, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A leaflet on a table inside the Apollo Pizzeria, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A worker cleans the paint defaced Bomber Command Memorial in Green Park, London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Aly Song
Former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, who was detained by Russia's FSB security service on suspicion of spying, speaks with lawyers while standing in a defendants' cage before a court hearing in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Relatives and friends carry the coffin of Aiia Maasarwe, 21, an Israeli student killed in Melbourne, during her funeral in her home town of Baqa Al-Gharbiyye, northern Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Miniature of three pigs, which is about 1 mm (0.03 inches) long and height, are seen on a pencil tip, created by Taiwanese artist Chen Forng-Shean, ahead of Chinese New Year of the Pig, in New Taipei City, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Elton John performs during his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' final tour at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Serbia's Novak Djokovic signs autographs after Japan's Kei Nishikori retired the match at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
