Security forces look on while clashing with opposition supporters participating in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Tachira, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Security forces look on while clashing with opposition supporters participating in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Tachira, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Security forces look on while clashing with opposition supporters participating in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Tachira, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
A migrant reacts as he tries to stop others from climbing into a crowded bus during their journey towards the United States, in Ingenio Santo Domingo, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A migrant reacts as he tries to stop others from climbing into a crowded bus during their journey towards the United States, in Ingenio Santo Domingo, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
A migrant reacts as he tries to stop others from climbing into a crowded bus during their journey towards the United States, in Ingenio Santo Domingo, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, holds a copy of Venezuelan constitution during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, holds a copy of Venezuelan constitution during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, holds a copy of Venezuelan constitution during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Indian soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Indian soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Indian soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Pope Francis wears a Panama banner as he meets journalists onboard the plane taking them to Panama City. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Pope Francis wears a Panama banner as he meets journalists onboard the plane taking them to Panama City. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Pope Francis wears a Panama banner as he meets journalists onboard the plane taking them to Panama City. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Switzerland's Alexia Paganini in action at the ISU Figure Skating Championships in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Switzerland's Alexia Paganini in action at the ISU Figure Skating Championships in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Switzerland's Alexia Paganini in action at the ISU Figure Skating Championships in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Volunteers and staff of Gather food pantry set up as they prepare to distribute produce, bread, eggs, milk and other supplies to members of the U.S. Coast Guard, who are working without pay during the government shutdown, and their families, at the U.S. Coast Guard Portsmouth Harbor base in New Castle, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Volunteers and staff of Gather food pantry set up as they prepare to distribute produce, bread, eggs, milk and other supplies to members of the U.S. Coast Guard, who are working without pay during the government shutdown, and their families, at the U.S. Coast Guard Portsmouth Harbor base in New Castle, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Volunteers and staff of Gather food pantry set up as they prepare to distribute produce, bread, eggs, milk and other supplies to members of the U.S. Coast Guard, who are working without pay during the government shutdown, and their families, at the U.S. Coast Guard Portsmouth Harbor base in New Castle, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Shawn Jay-Z Carter, a founding partner of Reform Alliance, a newly formed organization to reform the U.S. criminal justice system, looks up at a video during the Reform Alliance launch event in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Shawn Jay-Z Carter, a founding partner of Reform Alliance, a newly formed organization to reform the U.S. criminal justice system, looks up at a video during the Reform Alliance launch event in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Shawn Jay-Z Carter, a founding partner of Reform Alliance, a newly formed organization to reform the U.S. criminal justice system, looks up at a video during the Reform Alliance launch event in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The U.S. side of the U.S. and Mexico border fence is seen in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The U.S. side of the U.S. and Mexico border fence is seen in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
The U.S. side of the U.S. and Mexico border fence is seen in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ray St Clair from Michigan of the Chippewa Tribe, prays outside of Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Kentucky. REUTERS/Madalyn McGarvey

Ray St Clair from Michigan of the Chippewa Tribe, prays outside of Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Kentucky. REUTERS/Madalyn McGarvey

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Ray St Clair from Michigan of the Chippewa Tribe, prays outside of Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Kentucky. REUTERS/Madalyn McGarvey
Models take pictures during a rehearsal before the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2019 collection show by designer Franck Sorbier in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models take pictures during a rehearsal before the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2019 collection show by designer Franck Sorbier in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Models take pictures during a rehearsal before the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2019 collection show by designer Franck Sorbier in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A villager escorts horses and buffalos as they bathe in a natural hot spring at a snow-covered valley in the eastern Bitlis province, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

A villager escorts horses and buffalos as they bathe in a natural hot spring at a snow-covered valley in the eastern Bitlis province, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
A villager escorts horses and buffalos as they bathe in a natural hot spring at a snow-covered valley in the eastern Bitlis province, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A child sits on her father's shoulders as they try to get into a bus during their journey towards the United States, in Ingenio Santo Domingo, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A child sits on her father's shoulders as they try to get into a bus during their journey towards the United States, in Ingenio Santo Domingo, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
A child sits on her father's shoulders as they try to get into a bus during their journey towards the United States, in Ingenio Santo Domingo, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
The remains of a statue of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is seen hanging from a pedestrian bridge after it was destroyed in San Felix, Venezuela. REUTERS/William Urdaneta

The remains of a statue of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is seen hanging from a pedestrian bridge after it was destroyed in San Felix, Venezuela. REUTERS/William Urdaneta

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
The remains of a statue of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is seen hanging from a pedestrian bridge after it was destroyed in San Felix, Venezuela. REUTERS/William Urdaneta
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a healthcare roundtable in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a healthcare roundtable in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a healthcare roundtable in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Fans look on during the match between England and West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Fans look on during the match between England and West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Fans look on during the match between England and West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
A husky is tethered before a training run for this weekend's annual Aviemore Sled Dog Rally, Feshiebridge, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A husky is tethered before a training run for this weekend's annual Aviemore Sled Dog Rally, Feshiebridge, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
A husky is tethered before a training run for this weekend's annual Aviemore Sled Dog Rally, Feshiebridge, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with the delegation that had visited the United States, in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with the delegation that had visited the United States, in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with the delegation that had visited the United States, in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after winning the match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after winning the match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after winning the match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kang Sung-il, a pet funeral manager, dresses the body of a dog in a funeral clothes before its cremation at a pet funeral service company in Gwangju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Kang Sung-il, a pet funeral manager, dresses the body of a dog in a funeral clothes before its cremation at a pet funeral service company in Gwangju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Kang Sung-il, a pet funeral manager, dresses the body of a dog in a funeral clothes before its cremation at a pet funeral service company in Gwangju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A crane holds steel tubes after failing the placement of them into the drilled well at the area where Julen, a Spanish two-year-old boy, fell into a deep well ten days ago when the family was taking a stroll through a private estate, in Totalan, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A crane holds steel tubes after failing the placement of them into the drilled well at the area where Julen, a Spanish two-year-old boy, fell into a deep well ten days ago when the family was taking a stroll through a private estate, in Totalan, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
A crane holds steel tubes after failing the placement of them into the drilled well at the area where Julen, a Spanish two-year-old boy, fell into a deep well ten days ago when the family was taking a stroll through a private estate, in Totalan, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Actor Alec Baldwin leaves court in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Alec Baldwin leaves court in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Actor Alec Baldwin leaves court in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman tries to catch snowflakes with her tongue during a snowfall on Chandragiri Hills in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman tries to catch snowflakes with her tongue during a snowfall on Chandragiri Hills in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
A woman tries to catch snowflakes with her tongue during a snowfall on Chandragiri Hills in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
