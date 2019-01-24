Editors Choice Pictures
Security forces look on while clashing with opposition supporters participating in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in...more
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
A migrant reacts as he tries to stop others from climbing into a crowded bus during their journey towards the United States, in Ingenio Santo Domingo, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, holds a copy of Venezuelan constitution during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos...more
Indian soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Pope Francis wears a Panama banner as he meets journalists onboard the plane taking them to Panama City. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Switzerland's Alexia Paganini in action at the ISU Figure Skating Championships in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Volunteers and staff of Gather food pantry set up as they prepare to distribute produce, bread, eggs, milk and other supplies to members of the U.S. Coast Guard, who are working without pay during the government shutdown, and their families, at the...more
Shawn Jay-Z Carter, a founding partner of Reform Alliance, a newly formed organization to reform the U.S. criminal justice system, looks up at a video during the Reform Alliance launch event in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The U.S. side of the U.S. and Mexico border fence is seen in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ray St Clair from Michigan of the Chippewa Tribe, prays outside of Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Kentucky. REUTERS/Madalyn McGarvey
Models take pictures during a rehearsal before the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2019 collection show by designer Franck Sorbier in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A villager escorts horses and buffalos as they bathe in a natural hot spring at a snow-covered valley in the eastern Bitlis province, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A child sits on her father's shoulders as they try to get into a bus during their journey towards the United States, in Ingenio Santo Domingo, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
The remains of a statue of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is seen hanging from a pedestrian bridge after it was destroyed in San Felix, Venezuela. REUTERS/William Urdaneta
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a healthcare roundtable in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Fans look on during the match between England and West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
A husky is tethered before a training run for this weekend's annual Aviemore Sled Dog Rally, Feshiebridge, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with the delegation that had visited the United States, in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after winning the match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kang Sung-il, a pet funeral manager, dresses the body of a dog in a funeral clothes before its cremation at a pet funeral service company in Gwangju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A crane holds steel tubes after failing the placement of them into the drilled well at the area where Julen, a Spanish two-year-old boy, fell into a deep well ten days ago when the family was taking a stroll through a private estate, in Totalan,...more
Actor Alec Baldwin leaves court in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman tries to catch snowflakes with her tongue during a snowfall on Chandragiri Hills in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
