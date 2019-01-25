Editors Choice Pictures
Pope Francis arrives in the pope mobile to attend the opening ceremony for World Youth Day at the Coastal Beltway in Panama City, Panama. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People stand in front of a snow-covered forest in Oberwiesenthal, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Monkeys cloned from a gene-edited macaque with circadian rhythm disorders are seen at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai. Chinese Academy of Sciences/via REUTERS
Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov in action during the Pairs Free Skating at the ISU Figure Skating Championships. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) addresses Capitol Hill reporters during her weekly news conference in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman listens to a testimony by Isaias Valdez Rios (not shown) in this courtroom sketch during Guzman's trial in Brooklyn federal court in New York City. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Police officers detain a striking taxi driver during a taxi strike against regulation of ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Empty shelves are seen inside a supermarket looted during recent protests in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during the match against France's Lucas Pouill at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An American flag hangs behind the Boeing KC-46 Pegasus aerial refueling tanker before a delivery celebration to the U.S. Air Force in Everett, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Model Naomi Campbell stands with models at the end of Italian designer Pier Paolo Piccioli's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2019 collection show for fashion house Valentino in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A confectioner checks a candied tangerine at Florian confectionery in Le pont Du loup, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A worker looks for valuables in a liquor store after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Volunteers and staff of Gather food pantry set up as they prepare to distribute produce, bread, eggs, milk and other supplies to members of the U.S. Coast Guard, who are working without pay during the government shutdown, and their families, at the...more
A large bushfire burns in Tasmania, Australia, in this undated photo courtesy of Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service. AAP Image/Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service/via REUTERS
The remains of a statue of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is seen hanging from a pedestrian bridge after it was destroyed in San Felix, Venezuela. REUTERS/William Urdaneta
Switzerland's Alexia Paganini in action at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning the match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Aly Song
Ellis Island in New York Harbor is seen through fog on a rainy day in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Belgian students claim for urgent measures to combat climate change during a demonstration in central Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras pauses as he addresses lawmakers during a parliamentary session before a vote on an accord between Greece and Macedonia changing the former Yugoslav republic's name in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The U.S. side of the U.S. and Mexico border fence is seen in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kang Sung-il, a pet funeral manager, dresses the body of a dog in a funeral clothes before its cremation at a pet funeral service company in Gwangju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People gather at a site of a car bomb blast in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Firas Makdesi
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Winter wonderland
Frozen scenes from around the world.
How Venezuela got here: a timeline of the political crisis
A look at how Venezuela's political crisis has evolved, from the death of socialist leader Hugo Chavez to opposition leader Juan Guaido declaring himself interim president.
Venezuela in turmoil
Venezuelans pick up the pieces after protesters clashed with security forces around the country, with some demonstrations spilling over into looting, after opposition leader Juan Guaido swore himself in as interim president.
Inside Davos
Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.
Haute Couture week in Paris
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.
Best of the Australian Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.
Venezuela's Guaido declares himself president
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declares himself interim president, while hundreds of thousands pour into the streets to demand an end to the socialist government of President Maduro.
Longest government shutdown in U.S. history
A partial government shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is the longest shutdown in U.S. history.