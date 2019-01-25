Edition:
Pope Francis arrives in the pope mobile to attend the opening ceremony for World Youth Day at the Coastal Beltway in Panama City, Panama. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
People stand in front of a snow-covered forest in Oberwiesenthal, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
Monkeys cloned from a gene-edited macaque with circadian rhythm disorders are seen at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai. Chinese Academy of Sciences/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov in action during the Pairs Free Skating at the ISU Figure Skating Championships. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) addresses Capitol Hill reporters during her weekly news conference in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
The accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman listens to a testimony by Isaias Valdez Rios (not shown) in this courtroom sketch during Guzman's trial in Brooklyn federal court in New York City. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
Police officers detain a striking taxi driver during a taxi strike against regulation of ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
Empty shelves are seen inside a supermarket looted during recent protests in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during the match against France's Lucas Pouill at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
An American flag hangs behind the Boeing KC-46 Pegasus aerial refueling tanker before a delivery celebration to the U.S. Air Force in Everett, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
Model Naomi Campbell stands with models at the end of Italian designer Pier Paolo Piccioli's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2019 collection show for fashion house Valentino in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
A confectioner checks a candied tangerine at Florian confectionery in Le pont Du loup, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
A worker looks for valuables in a liquor store after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
Volunteers and staff of Gather food pantry set up as they prepare to distribute produce, bread, eggs, milk and other supplies to members of the U.S. Coast Guard, who are working without pay during the government shutdown, and their families, at the U.S. Coast Guard Portsmouth Harbor base in New Castle, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Volunteers and staff of Gather food pantry set up as they prepare to distribute produce, bread, eggs, milk and other supplies to members of the U.S. Coast Guard, who are working without pay during the government shutdown, and their families, at the U.S. Coast Guard Portsmouth Harbor base in New Castle, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
A large bushfire burns in Tasmania, Australia, in this undated photo courtesy of Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service. AAP Image/Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
The remains of a statue of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is seen hanging from a pedestrian bridge after it was destroyed in San Felix, Venezuela. REUTERS/William Urdaneta

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
Switzerland's Alexia Paganini in action at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning the match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
Ellis Island in New York Harbor is seen through fog on a rainy day in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
Belgian students claim for urgent measures to combat climate change during a demonstration in central Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras pauses as he addresses lawmakers during a parliamentary session before a vote on an accord between Greece and Macedonia changing the former Yugoslav republic's name in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
The U.S. side of the U.S. and Mexico border fence is seen in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Kang Sung-il, a pet funeral manager, dresses the body of a dog in a funeral clothes before its cremation at a pet funeral service company in Gwangju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
People gather at a site of a car bomb blast in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Firas Makdesi

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
