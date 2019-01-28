Editors Choice Pictures
An ox is seen on mud after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA burst, in Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira pose backstage with their awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for Black Panther at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Catarina Alonzo, mother of Felipe Gomez Alonzo, a 8-year-old boy who died in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after being detained along with his father for illegally entering to the U.S, looks into the coffin with the remains...more
People attend a vigil with Pope Francis at Saint Paul II Metro Park during World Youth Day in Panama City, Panama. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States at a rally at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in her hometown of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the championship trophy after winning his match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A boy writes a message on a mock border wall during a protest by anti-Brexit campaigners, Borders Against Brexit in Carrickcarnan, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Children play with marbles on the bank of Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A survivor is seen at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, as he attends ceremonies marking the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Oswiecim, Poland....more
Ricky Martin looks on at Lady Gaga as she arrives at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Protesters wearing yellow vests react to the tear-gas canisters fired by police during a demonstration of the yellow vests movement in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
People enjoy a barbecue as they bath in a hotpot-shaped hot spring filled with fruits and vegetables, at hotel in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of rescue team reacts, upon returning from the mission, after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
The sisters of Palestinian Ehab Abed mourn during his funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Japan's Naomi Osaka poses with her trophy after winning her match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man, dressed in a costume made of animal fur dances during the International Festival of the Masquarade Games in Pernik, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A woman participates in the Cold Water Swimming Championships at Tooting Bec Lido in south London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido accompanied by his wife Fabiana Rosales attends a holy Mass at a local church in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Locals look into a damaged bridge after floods hit Manuju in Gowa, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Yusran Uccang/ via REUTERS
France's Brice Roger in action during the Men's Super G at the Alpine Ski World Cup in Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Palestinian demonstrators are seen through a burning tire during clashes with Israeli forces in al-Mughayer village near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
The U.S. and Mexico border fence is seen in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Amur Tiger cubs born in Dublin Zoo, the largest big cat in the world, are seen publicly for the first time in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
