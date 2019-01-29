Editors Choice Pictures
A man looks at a car hit by a post after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
Pope Francis speaks during a news conference aboard a plane on the way back from Panama to Rome, Italy. Alessandra Tarantino/Pool via REUTERS
A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb towards policemen (not pictured) during a protest against Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez outside the National Autonomous University of Honduras (UNAH) in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Members of a rescue team react upon returning from the mission, after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Washington Alves
Migrant Marely Villatoro, 20, from Honduras, plays with her 4 months-old child as she waits for a lift during their journey towards the United States, in Tierra Blanca, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Members of a rescue team carry a body recovered after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Washington Alves
Cast member Taraji P. Henson and singer Mary J. Blige hug at the premiere of the movie What Men Want in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The U.S. and Mexico border fence is seen in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A kimono-clad female lawmaker arrives at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People enjoy a barbecue as they bath in a hotpot-shaped hot spring filled with fruits and vegetables, at hotel in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An ox is seen on mud after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA burst, in Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Ricky Martin looks on at Lady Gaga at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man walks by the walls of a house with no roof after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States at a rally at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in her hometown of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A boy looks as a woman holds bread she just made outside her hut at a makeshift camp for internally displaced people near Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An Indigenous woman from the Pataxo Ha-ha-hae tribe looks at dead fish near Paraopeba river, after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Sao Joaquim de Bicas near Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
French climber Alain Robert, also known as The French Spiderman, scales the 47-storey GT International Tower in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a copy of the Venezuelan constitution while he speaks during a meeting with members of the Venezuelan diplomatic corp after their arrival from the United States, at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas,...more
A participant practices Mallakhamb (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a practice session for the upcoming competition to promote the sport, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Palestinian children look out of a bus window as they wait with their family to leave Gaza through Rafah border crossing after it was partially opened by Egyptian authorities, in Rafah the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A man dressed as a bear accompanies bell-wearing dancers known as Joaldunak performing a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring, during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
A grey heron walks on a partly frozen lake on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton holds a pad of note paper with a note reading '5,000 troops to Colombia' as he waits to address reporters as the Trump administration announces economic sanctions against Venezuela and the Venezuelan state...more
People walk past debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
