Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 29, 2019 | 8:05am EST

Editors Choice Pictures

A man looks at a car hit by a post after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

A man looks at a car hit by a post after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
A man looks at a car hit by a post after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
Close
1 / 25
Pope Francis speaks during a news conference aboard a plane on the way back from Panama to Rome, Italy. Alessandra Tarantino/Pool via REUTERS

Pope Francis speaks during a news conference aboard a plane on the way back from Panama to Rome, Italy. Alessandra Tarantino/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
Pope Francis speaks during a news conference aboard a plane on the way back from Panama to Rome, Italy. Alessandra Tarantino/Pool via REUTERS
Close
2 / 25
A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb towards policemen (not pictured) during a protest against Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez outside the National Autonomous University of Honduras (UNAH) in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb towards policemen (not pictured) during a protest against Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez outside the National Autonomous University of Honduras (UNAH) in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb towards policemen (not pictured) during a protest against Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez outside the National Autonomous University of Honduras (UNAH) in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
3 / 25
Members of a rescue team react upon returning from the mission, after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Members of a rescue team react upon returning from the mission, after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
Members of a rescue team react upon returning from the mission, after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Washington Alves
Close
4 / 25
Migrant Marely Villatoro, 20, from Honduras, plays with her 4 months-old child as she waits for a lift during their journey towards the United States, in Tierra Blanca, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Migrant Marely Villatoro, 20, from Honduras, plays with her 4 months-old child as she waits for a lift during their journey towards the United States, in Tierra Blanca, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Migrant Marely Villatoro, 20, from Honduras, plays with her 4 months-old child as she waits for a lift during their journey towards the United States, in Tierra Blanca, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
5 / 25
Members of a rescue team carry a body recovered after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Members of a rescue team carry a body recovered after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
Members of a rescue team carry a body recovered after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Washington Alves
Close
6 / 25
Cast member Taraji P. Henson and singer Mary J. Blige hug at the premiere of the movie What Men Want in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Taraji P. Henson and singer Mary J. Blige hug at the premiere of the movie What Men Want in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Cast member Taraji P. Henson and singer Mary J. Blige hug at the premiere of the movie What Men Want in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 25
The U.S. and Mexico border fence is seen in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The U.S. and Mexico border fence is seen in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
The U.S. and Mexico border fence is seen in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 25
A kimono-clad female lawmaker arrives at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A kimono-clad female lawmaker arrives at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
A kimono-clad female lawmaker arrives at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
9 / 25
People enjoy a barbecue as they bath in a hotpot-shaped hot spring filled with fruits and vegetables, at hotel in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People enjoy a barbecue as they bath in a hotpot-shaped hot spring filled with fruits and vegetables, at hotel in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
People enjoy a barbecue as they bath in a hotpot-shaped hot spring filled with fruits and vegetables, at hotel in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 25
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
11 / 25
An ox is seen on mud after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA burst, in Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

An ox is seen on mud after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA burst, in Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
An ox is seen on mud after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA burst, in Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
12 / 25
Ricky Martin looks on at Lady Gaga at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ricky Martin looks on at Lady Gaga at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Ricky Martin looks on at Lady Gaga at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 25
A man walks by the walls of a house with no roof after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

A man walks by the walls of a house with no roof after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
A man walks by the walls of a house with no roof after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
Close
14 / 25
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States at a rally at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in her hometown of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States at a rally at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in her hometown of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States at a rally at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in her hometown of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
15 / 25
A boy looks as a woman holds bread she just made outside her hut at a makeshift camp for internally displaced people near Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A boy looks as a woman holds bread she just made outside her hut at a makeshift camp for internally displaced people near Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
A boy looks as a woman holds bread she just made outside her hut at a makeshift camp for internally displaced people near Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
16 / 25
An Indigenous woman from the Pataxo Ha-ha-hae tribe looks at dead fish near Paraopeba river, after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Sao Joaquim de Bicas near Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

An Indigenous woman from the Pataxo Ha-ha-hae tribe looks at dead fish near Paraopeba river, after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Sao Joaquim de Bicas near Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
An Indigenous woman from the Pataxo Ha-ha-hae tribe looks at dead fish near Paraopeba river, after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Sao Joaquim de Bicas near Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
17 / 25
French climber Alain Robert, also known as The French Spiderman, scales the 47-storey GT International Tower in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

French climber Alain Robert, also known as The French Spiderman, scales the 47-storey GT International Tower in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
French climber Alain Robert, also known as The French Spiderman, scales the 47-storey GT International Tower in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
18 / 25
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a copy of the Venezuelan constitution while he speaks during a meeting with members of the Venezuelan diplomatic corp after their arrival from the United States, at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/via REUTERS

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a copy of the Venezuelan constitution while he speaks during a meeting with members of the Venezuelan diplomatic corp after their arrival from the United States, at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas,...more

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a copy of the Venezuelan constitution while he speaks during a meeting with members of the Venezuelan diplomatic corp after their arrival from the United States, at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/via REUTERS
Close
19 / 25
A participant practices Mallakhamb (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a practice session for the upcoming competition to promote the sport, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A participant practices Mallakhamb (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a practice session for the upcoming competition to promote the sport, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
A participant practices Mallakhamb (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a practice session for the upcoming competition to promote the sport, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
20 / 25
Palestinian children look out of a bus window as they wait with their family to leave Gaza through Rafah border crossing after it was partially opened by Egyptian authorities, in Rafah the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian children look out of a bus window as they wait with their family to leave Gaza through Rafah border crossing after it was partially opened by Egyptian authorities, in Rafah the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Palestinian children look out of a bus window as they wait with their family to leave Gaza through Rafah border crossing after it was partially opened by Egyptian authorities, in Rafah the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
21 / 25
A man dressed as a bear accompanies bell-wearing dancers known as Joaldunak performing a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring, during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

A man dressed as a bear accompanies bell-wearing dancers known as Joaldunak performing a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring, during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
A man dressed as a bear accompanies bell-wearing dancers known as Joaldunak performing a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring, during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
22 / 25
A grey heron walks on a partly frozen lake on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A grey heron walks on a partly frozen lake on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
A grey heron walks on a partly frozen lake on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
23 / 25
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton holds a pad of note paper with a note reading '5,000 troops to Colombia' as he waits to address reporters as the Trump administration announces economic sanctions against Venezuela and the Venezuelan state owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PdVSA) during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton holds a pad of note paper with a note reading '5,000 troops to Colombia' as he waits to address reporters as the Trump administration announces economic sanctions against Venezuela and the Venezuelan state...more

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton holds a pad of note paper with a note reading '5,000 troops to Colombia' as he waits to address reporters as the Trump administration announces economic sanctions against Venezuela and the Venezuelan state owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PdVSA) during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
24 / 25
People walk past debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

People walk past debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
People walk past debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 28 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jan 25 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 25 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 24 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

French police clear Paris migrant camp

French police clear Paris migrant camp

Police cleared 300 migrants living in tents under a bridge at a makeshift refugee camp and took them to official shelters elsewhere in the city.

Rare tornado strikes Havana

Rare tornado strikes Havana

The first twister to hit the Cuban capital in decades has left at least three dead and scores injured, state-run media reported.

SAG Awards red carpet

SAG Awards red carpet

Style from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Political action figures

Political action figures

Action figures from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY in New York.

Hundreds missing after Brazil dam bursts

Hundreds missing after Brazil dam bursts

Police and firemen search for people missing after a tailings dam burst at an iron ore mine owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA in southwestern Minas Gerais state.

Best of SAG Awards

Best of SAG Awards

Highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Migrant caravan moves north

Migrant caravan moves north

Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.

Kamala Harris launches White House bid

Kamala Harris launches White House bid

Senator Kamala Harris launched her 2020 White House campaign with attacks on President Trump s policies at a rally in her hometown of Oakland, California, less than a mile from the courthouse where the Democrat began her career as a prosecutor.

Best of the Australian Open

Best of the Australian Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast