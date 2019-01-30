Edition:
An Anti-Brexit demonstrator sits next to a Pro-Brexit demonstrator outside the Houses of Parliament, in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Icicles form on the walkway at North Avenue Beach of Lake Michigan in Chicago. REUTERS/Pinar Istek

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Roger Stone, longtime political ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for his arraignment at U.S. District Court in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
A student is dressed for subzero temperatures while walking to class at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Silhouettes of Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are seen during their visit to the 'V&A Dundee', Scotland's first design museum, in Dundee. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Visitors are seen inside a newly opened bookstore in Chongqing, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Somali firemen try to extinguish burning cars at the scene where a car bomb exploded in front of a restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Zimbabwean lawyers carry placards as they march to demand justice for people detained in jail and others facing fast-track trials following recent protests in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb towards policemen (not pictured) during a protest against Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez outside the National Autonomous University of Honduras (UNAH) in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
Members of a rescue team react upon returning from the mission, after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
People enjoy a barbecue as they bath in a hotpot-shaped hot spring filled with fruits and vegetables, at hotel in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
A boy plays on the decoration showing the imperial celebrations of Spring Festival in Qing Dynasty, during a museum exhibition to mark the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in the Forbidden City in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
A man looks at a car hit by a post after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
An Indigenous woman from the Pataxo Ha-ha-hae tribe looks at dead fish near Paraopeba river, after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Sao Joaquim de Bicas near Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
French climber Alain Robert, also known as The French Spiderman, scales the 47-storey GT International Tower in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
A pedestrian stops to take a photo by Chicago River, as bitter cold phenomenon called the polar vortex has descended on much of the central and eastern United States, in Chicago. REUTERS/Pinar Istek

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
An activist covered in mud puts her hand prints at the front of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA headquarters, during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The writing says: 'murderers.' REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
A kimono-clad female lawmaker arrives at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
Pope Francis speaks during a news conference aboard a plane on the way back from Panama to Rome, Italy. Alessandra Tarantino/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton holds a pad of note paper with a note reading '5,000 troops to Colombia' as he waits to address reporters as the Trump administration announces economic sanctions against Venezuela and the Venezuelan state owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PdVSA) during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
The U.S. and Mexico border fence is seen in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
Migrant Marely Villatoro, 20, from Honduras, plays with her 4 months-old child as she waits for a lift during their journey towards the United States, in Tierra Blanca, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Ismail Ahmed of United Arab Emirates clears the pitch of object thrown by fans after Qatar's Hasan Al Haydos scored their third goal in Abu Dhabi. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
A man walks by the walls of a house with no roof after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
