Editors Choice Pictures
An Anti-Brexit demonstrator sits next to a Pro-Brexit demonstrator outside the Houses of Parliament, in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Icicles form on the walkway at North Avenue Beach of Lake Michigan in Chicago. REUTERS/Pinar Istek
Roger Stone, longtime political ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for his arraignment at U.S. District Court in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A student is dressed for subzero temperatures while walking to class at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Silhouettes of Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are seen during their visit to the 'V&A Dundee', Scotland's first design museum, in Dundee. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS
Visitors are seen inside a newly opened bookstore in Chongqing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Somali firemen try to extinguish burning cars at the scene where a car bomb exploded in front of a restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Zimbabwean lawyers carry placards as they march to demand justice for people detained in jail and others facing fast-track trials following recent protests in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb towards policemen (not pictured) during a protest against Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez outside the National Autonomous University of Honduras (UNAH) in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Members of a rescue team react upon returning from the mission, after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Washington Alves
People enjoy a barbecue as they bath in a hotpot-shaped hot spring filled with fruits and vegetables, at hotel in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy plays on the decoration showing the imperial celebrations of Spring Festival in Qing Dynasty, during a museum exhibition to mark the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in the Forbidden City in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man looks at a car hit by a post after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
An Indigenous woman from the Pataxo Ha-ha-hae tribe looks at dead fish near Paraopeba river, after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Sao Joaquim de Bicas near Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
French climber Alain Robert, also known as The French Spiderman, scales the 47-storey GT International Tower in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A pedestrian stops to take a photo by Chicago River, as bitter cold phenomenon called the polar vortex has descended on much of the central and eastern United States, in Chicago. REUTERS/Pinar Istek
An activist covered in mud puts her hand prints at the front of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA headquarters, during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The writing says: 'murderers.' REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A kimono-clad female lawmaker arrives at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Pope Francis speaks during a news conference aboard a plane on the way back from Panama to Rome, Italy. Alessandra Tarantino/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton holds a pad of note paper with a note reading '5,000 troops to Colombia' as he waits to address reporters as the Trump administration announces economic sanctions against Venezuela and the Venezuelan state...more
The U.S. and Mexico border fence is seen in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Migrant Marely Villatoro, 20, from Honduras, plays with her 4 months-old child as she waits for a lift during their journey towards the United States, in Tierra Blanca, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Ismail Ahmed of United Arab Emirates clears the pitch of object thrown by fans after Qatar's Hasan Al Haydos scored their third goal in Abu Dhabi. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A man walks by the walls of a house with no roof after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
