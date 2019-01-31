Senior members of the Apostles Of Muchinjikwa Christian church leave the sea after leading a mass Baptism (Jorodhani) on the beachfront on Southend-on-Sea, Britain. Members of the church travel to Southend-on-Sea from all over the country, some from...more

Senior members of the Apostles Of Muchinjikwa Christian church leave the sea after leading a mass Baptism (Jorodhani) on the beachfront on Southend-on-Sea, Britain. Members of the church travel to Southend-on-Sea from all over the country, some from as far as Scotland, to join members from London, Leeds and Leicester for an annual ceremony. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

