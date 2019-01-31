Edition:
Thu Jan 31, 2019

Visitors are seen inside a newly opened bookstore in Chongqing, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Man moves luggage in snow during a winter storm in Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay Dedario

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Israeli military personnel search for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Students wear masks as they wait to be picked up, as classes in over 400 Bangkok schools have been cancelled due to worsening air pollution, at a public school in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido takes part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Steam rises over the Chicago River during subzero temperatures carried by the polar vortex, in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Pinar Istek

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives at the National Theatre in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Goldbarg shows a can of jalapenos to the jury during the trial of Mexican drug lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, in this courtroom sketch, in Brooklyn federal court in New York City. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Pigeons huddle together in the snow during a winter storm in Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay Dedario

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
An image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and China's President Xi Jinping is displayed during a North Korean delegation's visit in Beijing, China. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Senior members of the Apostles Of Muchinjikwa Christian church leave the sea after leading a mass Baptism (Jorodhani) on the beachfront on Southend-on-Sea, Britain. Members of the church travel to Southend-on-Sea from all over the country, some from as far as Scotland, to join members from London, Leeds and Leicester for an annual ceremony. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, January 31, 2019
Israelis protesters, some of Ethiopian decent, block a highway during a demonstration against police brutality, following the death of an Israeli Ethiopian community member, Yehuda Biadga, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Giant panda cubs play together surrounded by decorations during an event to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year of Pig, at Shenshuping panda base in Wolong, Sichuan province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 31, 2019
A satellite image of the continental United States shows the extreme cold weather phenomenon called the polar vortex over the U.S. Midwest and Great Lakes regions. Courtesy NOAA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
A pedestrian stops to take a photo by Chicago River, as bitter cold phenomenon called the polar vortex has descended on much of the central and eastern United States, in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Pinar Istek

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Mykh, a two-year-old Great Gray Owl, sits on the head of ornithologist Daria Koshcheyeva during a training session, which is part of a project of a local zoo to tame wild animals for further research and interaction with visitors, in the Siberian Taiga forest in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
A banner is displayed for Emiliano Sala during the match between FC Nantes and Saint-Etienne. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Gallery assistants pose for members of the media during a photocall for the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition at the Victoria & Albert (V&A) Museum in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
A man crosses a street in whiteout conditions during a winter storm in Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay Dedario

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
A horse stands inside a stable ahead of upcoming Derby race in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, January 31, 2019
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer speaks across from China's Vice Premier Liu He during the opening of U.S.-China Trade Talks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
A model presents creations of Danish designer Emilie Helmstedt during Copenhagen Fashion Week in Copenhagen, Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix/Martin Sylvest/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Pope Francis arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks at House Democrats news conference to reintroduce the H.R.7 Paycheck Fairness Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
