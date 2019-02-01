Edition:
A man skates on a frozen river near the central business district in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A man skates on a frozen river near the central business district in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Large waves crash over a train as it passes through Dawlish in southwest Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Large waves crash over a train as it passes through Dawlish in southwest Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Frozen pants stand alone during the polar vortex in Saint Anthony Village, Minnesota. Pam Metcalf/via REUTERS

Frozen pants stand alone during the polar vortex in Saint Anthony Village, Minnesota. Pam Metcalf/via REUTERS
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido hugs his daughter outside of his home after a meeting with supporters to present a government plan of the opposition in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido hugs his daughter outside of his home after a meeting with supporters to present a government plan of the opposition in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman reacts as senior members of the Apostles Of Muchinjikwa Christian church baptise members during a mass Baptism (Jorodhani) on the beachfront on Southend-on-Sea, Britain. Members of the church travel to Southend-on-Sea from all over the country, some from as far as Scotland, to join members from London, Leeds and Leicester for an annual ceremony. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A woman reacts as senior members of the Apostles Of Muchinjikwa Christian church baptise members during a mass Baptism (Jorodhani) on the beachfront on Southend-on-Sea, Britain. Members of the church travel to Southend-on-Sea from all over the country, some from as far as Scotland, to join members from London, Leeds and Leicester for an annual ceremony. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Migrants wait for transportation during their journey towards the United States, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Migrants wait for transportation during their journey towards the United States, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Ali al Sayed, local Muslim, prays as his wife Mina Liccione, a Catholic Christian, holds their child at their house in Jebel Ali, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Ali al Sayed, local Muslim, prays as his wife Mina Liccione, a Catholic Christian, holds their child at their house in Jebel Ali, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The city skyline is seen in drifting snow during the polar vortex in Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

The city skyline is seen in drifting snow during the polar vortex in Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
The Duchess of Sussex arriving for a visit to the Association of Commonwealth Universities at the University of London, in London. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

The Duchess of Sussex arriving for a visit to the Association of Commonwealth Universities at the University of London, in London. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
The mummy of boy pharaoh King Tutankhamun is on display in his newly renovated tomb in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

The mummy of boy pharaoh King Tutankhamun is on display in his newly renovated tomb in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Roger Stone, longtime ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following a news conference in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Roger Stone, longtime ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following a news conference in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures during a meeting with soldiers at a military base in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures during a meeting with soldiers at a military base in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Man digs fort in snow during a winter storm in Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay Dedario

Man digs fort in snow during a winter storm in Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay Dedario
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of the state oil company PDVSA in downtown Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of the state oil company PDVSA in downtown Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
People react as they hold yellow colored butterflies dedicated to former South Korean "comfort woman" Kim Bok-dong during her funeral in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

People react as they hold yellow colored butterflies dedicated to former South Korean "comfort woman" Kim Bok-dong during her funeral in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Afghan model Sultan Qasim Sayeedi, 18, poses for a picture in Kabul, Afghanistan. Sayeedi scours Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to learn about fashion and modelling and draws inspiration from his favorite models, including Saudi Arabia's Omar Borkan, and Canadian popstar Justin Bieber. "We're afraid that if the Taliban come then we will not be able to hold our shows," he said. Despite that wariness, Sultan says it's time the fighting ended. "If American troops will go peace will come, we want peace," he said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan model Sultan Qasim Sayeedi, 18, poses for a picture in Kabul, Afghanistan. Sayeedi scours Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to learn about fashion and modelling and draws inspiration from his favorite models, including Saudi Arabia's Omar Borkan, and Canadian popstar Justin Bieber. "We're afraid that if the Taliban come then we will not be able to hold our shows," he said. Despite that wariness, Sultan says it's time the fighting ended. "If American troops will go peace will come, we want peace," he said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Actress Bryce Dallas Howard kisses her pudding pot award as she is honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard kisses her pudding pot award as she is honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Children play with a ball after rice is spread for drying at a rice mill on the outskirts of Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Children play with a ball after rice is spread for drying at a rice mill on the outskirts of Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Travellers head for their train at Beijing Railway Station during the annual Spring Festival travel rush ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Travellers head for their train at Beijing Railway Station during the annual Spring Festival travel rush ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with China's Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with China's Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Young
Fans watch the match from a pool as the West Indies play England in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Fans watch the match from a pool as the West Indies play England in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Polar bear "Jing Jing" puts its front paws together at its enclosure at the Wuhan Haichang Polar Ocean World by Haichang Ocean Park, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Darley Shen

Polar bear "Jing Jing" puts its front paws together at its enclosure at the Wuhan Haichang Polar Ocean World by Haichang Ocean Park, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Darley Shen
Water forms icicles on a truck are seen after a large fire was extinguished by the New York Fire Department during the polar vortex in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

Water forms icicles on a truck are seen after a large fire was extinguished by the New York Fire Department during the polar vortex in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell
