Afghan model Sultan Qasim Sayeedi, 18, poses for a picture in Kabul, Afghanistan. Sayeedi scours Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to learn about fashion and modelling and draws inspiration from his favorite models, including Saudi Arabia's Omar Borkan, and Canadian popstar Justin Bieber. "We're afraid that if the Taliban come then we will not be able to hold our shows," he said. Despite that wariness, Sultan says it's time the fighting ended. "If American troops will go peace will come, we want peace," he said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

