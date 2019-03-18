Edition:
A protester wearing a yellow vest walks in front of demolished metal fencing during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Women embrace near Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A boy sprays coloured water on a girl during religious religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
An aerial view of Spencer Dam after a storm triggered historic flooding, near Bristow, Nebraska. Office of Governor Pete Ricketts/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
Demonstrators clash with riot police officers at a protest against Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his government outside the presidential building in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
Workers carry the coffin of a passenger of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, during a burial ceremony at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Church in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Maheder Haileselassie

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
A serviceman of the Belarusian Interior Ministry's special forces performs as he marks Internal Forces Day in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
Flowers and signs are pictured at a memorial as a tribute to victims of the mosque attacks, near a police line outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chats with a guard during the St Patrick's Day Parade in Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
A protester throws an EU flag into the fire of a burning shop during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A visitor looks at a display of candles during the Festival of Lights Cittadella, in the medieval citadel in Victoria, on the island of Gozo, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets representatives of the Muslim community at Canterbury refugee centre in Christchurch, New Zealand. New Zealand Prime Minister's Office/via REUTERS.

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
People tour the inside 'The Vessel,' a large public art sculpture made up of 155 flights of stairs, during the grand opening of the The Hudson Yards development, a residential, commercial, and retail space on Manhattan's West side in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale in action against Celta Vigo at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Aktar, a woman whose husband is missing after Friday's mosque attacks, reacts outside a community center near Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
People hold balloons reading "Never Again" during a memorial marking the 76th anniversary of the first deportation of Jews from Thessaloniki to Auschwitz, in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
Monks with lit candles attend an event to spread the message of "world peace through inner peace" in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage gestures during 'Brexit Betrayal' march from Sunderland to London, in Sunderland, Britain. REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Men daubed in colours sing religious hymns as they take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
A devotee in trance mimics a beast during a religious tattoo festival at Wat Bang Phra monastery, where devotees believe that their tattoos have mystical powers, in Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Bikers, including members of the motorcycling club "Night Wolves", ride before a festive event marking the fifth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea on Mount Gasforta in Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Protesters look at a street sign renaming the Champs-Elysee to "Yellow Vests avenue" during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
People watch as large waves crash against the seawall during strong winds at Porthcawl, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A devotee attends the religious tattoo festival at Wat Bang Phra Monastery, where devotees believe that their tattoos have mystical powers, in Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
