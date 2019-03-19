Edition:
A man looks at a washed away bridge along Umvumvu river following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A man looks at a washed away bridge along Umvumvu river following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) Brass Band, Able Rate Abdul Iskandar, who said he was supposed to be at Masjid Al Noor mosque on Friday, the day the shooting, is comforted by a bystander as he weeps at the memorial site for the victims, outside the mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) Brass Band, Able Rate Abdul Iskandar, who said he was supposed to be at Masjid Al Noor mosque on Friday, the day the shooting, is comforted by a bystander as he weeps at the memorial site for the victims, outside the mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Fire and smoke are seen during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Stringer

Fire and smoke are seen during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Stringer
Al Noor mosque shooting survivor Farhid Ahmed poses with a photo of his wife Husna, who was killed in the attack, after an interview with Reuters in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Al Noor mosque shooting survivor Farhid Ahmed poses with a photo of his wife Husna, who was killed in the attack, after an interview with Reuters in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Lanni Bailey and a team from Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue enter a flooded house to pull out several cats during the flooding of the Missouri River near Glenwood, Iowa. Passport Aerial Photography/via REUTERS

Lanni Bailey and a team from Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue enter a flooded house to pull out several cats during the flooding of the Missouri River near Glenwood, Iowa. Passport Aerial Photography/via REUTERS
Women who support Qhara Qhara community, a Quechua ethnic group, rest during a protest in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Women who support Qhara Qhara community, a Quechua ethnic group, rest during a protest in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
A student is received during a reopening day of the school, after the shooting in the Raul Brasil school in Suzano, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A student is received during a reopening day of the school, after the shooting in the Raul Brasil school in Suzano, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Horsemen take part in a Kok-boru, or goat dragging competition as part of Navruz celebrations, an ancient holiday marking the spring equinox, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Horsemen take part in a Kok-boru, or goat dragging competition as part of Navruz celebrations, an ancient holiday marking the spring equinox, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Forensic investigators are seen in the building where the main suspect of the shooting has been arrested in Utrecht, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Forensic investigators are seen in the building where the main suspect of the shooting has been arrested in Utrecht, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Smoke rises from a fire burning at the Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park, east of Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Smoke rises from a fire burning at the Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park, east of Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A house damaged by shelling is seen in the village of Zaitseve, Ukraine. There are not many people left in Zaitseve, a village on the front line that divides Ukraine between government-controlled territory and the enclave controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces. Troops are stationed in trenches outside Zaitseve and government trucks risk rebel fire to bring bread, coal, firewood and other goods along a dirt road. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A house damaged by shelling is seen in the village of Zaitseve, Ukraine. There are not many people left in Zaitseve, a village on the front line that divides Ukraine between government-controlled territory and the enclave controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces. Troops are stationed in trenches outside Zaitseve and government trucks risk rebel fire to bring bread, coal, firewood and other goods along a dirt road. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Turkish riot police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators as they protest death of a Kurdish inmate, in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Turkish riot police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators as they protest death of a Kurdish inmate, in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick attend a cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick attend a cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A woman mourns next to coffins during the burial ceremony of the Ethiopian Airline Flight ET 302 crash victims at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Orthodox church in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Maheder Haileselassie

A woman mourns next to coffins during the burial ceremony of the Ethiopian Airline Flight ET 302 crash victims at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Orthodox church in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Maheder Haileselassie
Clouds blow over Cape Town's iconic Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Clouds blow over Cape Town's iconic Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Models show creations of DRESSEDUNDRESSED by Takeshi Kitazawa during Amazon Fashion Week TOKYO in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Models show creations of DRESSEDUNDRESSED by Takeshi Kitazawa during Amazon Fashion Week TOKYO in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
People walk by fifty pairs of painted white shoes, laid out at All Souls Church, in memory of the victims of Friday's shooting, in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People walk by fifty pairs of painted white shoes, laid out at All Souls Church, in memory of the victims of Friday's shooting, in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A spectator watches a regional championship among wheelchair basketball teams in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

A spectator watches a regional championship among wheelchair basketball teams in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A combination of two photos shows Carlos Vecchio (L), the envoy to the United States of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, and an aide take down a picture of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (top photo) and replace it with a picture of Guaido (bottom photo) in these frame grabs from video after supporters of Guaido took control of the office of Venezuela's military attache in Washington. REUTERS/Gershon Peaks

A combination of two photos shows Carlos Vecchio (L), the envoy to the United States of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, and an aide take down a picture of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (top photo) and replace it with a picture of Guaido (bottom photo) in these frame grabs from video after supporters of Guaido took control of the office of Venezuela's military attache in Washington. REUTERS/Gershon Peaks
High school students from a Christian school embrace as they give hugs to Muslims waiting for news of their relatives at a community centre, following Friday's shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

High school students from a Christian school embrace as they give hugs to Muslims waiting for news of their relatives at a community centre, following Friday's shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Visitors watch the sunrise at the megalithic Mnajdra Temples, a UNESCO World Heritage site believed to date back to around 3600 B.C., during the vernal equinox marking the beginning of Spring, outside Qrendi, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Visitors watch the sunrise at the megalithic Mnajdra Temples, a UNESCO World Heritage site believed to date back to around 3600 B.C., during the vernal equinox marking the beginning of Spring, outside Qrendi, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Mohammed Ismail, a Rohingya boy who was expelled from Leda High School for being a Rohingya, poses for a picture in Leda camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Mohammed Ismail, a Rohingya boy who was expelled from Leda High School for being a Rohingya, poses for a picture in Leda camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A couple talks on spring ice of the frozen Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A couple talks on spring ice of the frozen Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Members of Muslim religious groups say prayers at the site of the shooting outside Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Members of Muslim religious groups say prayers at the site of the shooting outside Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Edgar Su
