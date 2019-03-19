Editors Choice Pictures
A man looks at a washed away bridge along Umvumvu river following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) Brass Band, Able Rate Abdul Iskandar, who said he was supposed to be at Masjid Al Noor mosque on Friday, the day the shooting, is comforted by a bystander as he weeps at the memorial site for the victims, outside the...more
Fire and smoke are seen during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Stringer
Al Noor mosque shooting survivor Farhid Ahmed poses with a photo of his wife Husna, who was killed in the attack, after an interview with Reuters in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Lanni Bailey and a team from Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue enter a flooded house to pull out several cats during the flooding of the Missouri River near Glenwood, Iowa. Passport Aerial Photography/via REUTERS
Women who support Qhara Qhara community, a Quechua ethnic group, rest during a protest in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
A student is received during a reopening day of the school, after the shooting in the Raul Brasil school in Suzano, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Horsemen take part in a Kok-boru, or goat dragging competition as part of Navruz celebrations, an ancient holiday marking the spring equinox, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Forensic investigators are seen in the building where the main suspect of the shooting has been arrested in Utrecht, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Smoke rises from a fire burning at the Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park, east of Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A house damaged by shelling is seen in the village of Zaitseve, Ukraine. There are not many people left in Zaitseve, a village on the front line that divides Ukraine between government-controlled territory and the enclave controlled by Russian-backed...more
Turkish riot police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators as they protest death of a Kurdish inmate, in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick attend a cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A woman mourns next to coffins during the burial ceremony of the Ethiopian Airline Flight ET 302 crash victims at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Orthodox church in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Maheder Haileselassie
Clouds blow over Cape Town's iconic Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Models show creations of DRESSEDUNDRESSED by Takeshi Kitazawa during Amazon Fashion Week TOKYO in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
People walk by fifty pairs of painted white shoes, laid out at All Souls Church, in memory of the victims of Friday's shooting, in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A spectator watches a regional championship among wheelchair basketball teams in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A combination of two photos shows Carlos Vecchio (L), the envoy to the United States of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, and an aide take down a picture of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (top photo) and replace it with a picture of...more
High school students from a Christian school embrace as they give hugs to Muslims waiting for news of their relatives at a community centre, following Friday's shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Visitors watch the sunrise at the megalithic Mnajdra Temples, a UNESCO World Heritage site believed to date back to around 3600 B.C., during the vernal equinox marking the beginning of Spring, outside Qrendi, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Mohammed Ismail, a Rohingya boy who was expelled from Leda High School for being a Rohingya, poses for a picture in Leda camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A couple talks on spring ice of the frozen Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Members of Muslim religious groups say prayers at the site of the shooting outside Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings
A lone gunman killed 50 people and wounded dozens during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country's worst ever mass shooting.
Deadly flooding in the Midwest
A late winter storm and spring melt have inundated Nebraska and Iowa, killing four people, tearing apart homes and businesses and cutting off small towns.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launch a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.
Yoga with cats
Humans and creatures alike stretch into cat pose at this yoga class in a Brooklyn cat cafe.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Journey of the painted lady butterfly
Swarms of painted lady butterflies migrate north from Mexico through Encinitas, California.
Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Iowa
Beto O'Rourke made his debut as a Democratic presidential candidate, betting his optimistic economic message, liberal immigration policies and fame gained in a failed bid for the U.S. Senate last year will net him the party's 2020 nomination.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this week.
Thailand's magic tattoo festival
Devotees travel to the Wat Bang Phra Monastery to have their bodies adorned with tattoos they believe have mystical powers, ward off bad luck and protect them from harm.