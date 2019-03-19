A house damaged by shelling is seen in the village of Zaitseve, Ukraine. There are not many people left in Zaitseve, a village on the front line that divides Ukraine between government-controlled territory and the enclave controlled by Russian-backed...more

A house damaged by shelling is seen in the village of Zaitseve, Ukraine. There are not many people left in Zaitseve, a village on the front line that divides Ukraine between government-controlled territory and the enclave controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces. Troops are stationed in trenches outside Zaitseve and government trucks risk rebel fire to bring bread, coal, firewood and other goods along a dirt road. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

