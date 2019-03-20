Edition:
Disabled children cover each other in colored powder during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro presents a Brazil naitonal soccer team jersey to U.S. President Donald Trump after Trump gave him a U.S. soccer team jersey during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Health workers carry a national flag as they march during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Audience members listen as Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke speaks at a campaign stop at Keene State College in Keene, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
A firefighter gestures toward journalists as he asks them to leave the area during a wildfire at El Hatillo in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau delivers the budget in the House of Commons after Conservative party opposition members walked out in protest on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Hari, a one-and-a-half-year-old Korean Jindo dog wears a dog mask on a poor air quality day in Incheon, South Korea. REUTERS/Hyun Young Yi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall talks to singer Lionel Richie as Lisa Parigi and singer Tom Jones (R) look on at a reception at the Prime Minister's residence during the visit to Barbados. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
An inside view of the underwater restaurant Under in Baaly, Norway. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
The body of a victim of the mosque attacks is carried during the burial ceremony at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
A student cries during a tribute to victims of the shooting at the Raul Brasil school in Suzano, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Therese Patricia Okoumou arrives for her sentencing for conviction on attempted scaling of the Statue of Liberty to protest the U.S. immigration policy, at federal court in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
A fire is seen on Avila mountain in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, March 18, 2019
Flowers are placed at the site of a shooting in Utrecht, the Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
A migrant lies at a hospital bed after being rescued by Libyan coast guard in Sabratha, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Cadets demonstrate their skills before an intermediate examination session on the premises of the General Yermolov Cadet School in Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
A waterfall is pictured outside the Grotte aux Fees (Fairy Cave), where since 1864 visitors can see an underground river come out in the rocks 500 meters inside the mountain, in St-Maurice, Switzerland. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Fifty pairs of painted white shoes, are laid out at All Souls Church, in memory of the victims of Friday's shooting, in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Cranes court at a mating ground in a marsh near the village of Kulyashy, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Palestinian diorama artist Majdi Abu Taqeya works on a miniature carved from remnants of Israeli ammunition collected from the scenes of border protests along the Israel-Gaza border, in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Zeeyad Ravat of Melbourne's Pillars of Guidance Community Centre prays at a memorial site of Friday's shooting, outside Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
An Afghan girl practices a traditional dance at an Afghan Child Education and Care Organization center (AFCECO) in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Actor Lupita Nyong'o shows her ring as she attends the 'Us' premiere at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
