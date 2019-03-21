Editors Choice Pictures
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak to workers in front of Army tanks on display at the Lima Army Tank Plant (LATP) Joint Systems Manufacturing Center, the country's only remaining tank manufacturing plant, in Lima, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlos...more
The body of a victim of the mosque attacks is carried during the burial ceremony at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Nowruz Day, a festival marking the first day of spring and the new year, in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A woman reacts as devotees apply coloured powder on her face during celebrations for Holi outside a temple on the outskirts of Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People react after the verdict on former Bosnian Serb political leader Radovan Karadzic's appeal of his 40 year sentence for war crimes, in the Memorial centre Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Britain's Prince Charles visits the Botanical Gardens during a visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
The skyline of New York City is seen as the "Worm moon", the last Supermoon sighting of 2019, rises over the Empire State Building, as seen from Hoboken in New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Vanessa James of France slips during the Pairs Short Program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Palestinians collect their belongings after Israeli forces demolished their house that army told them they didn t obtain a construction license, near Yatta in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Maria, 31, holds her baby, Ioana, who is less than a week old, while her other daughter, Elena, who is two years and seven-months old, wipes a table, at their home in London, Britain. REUTERS/Alecsandra Dragoi
People return to Praia Nova Village neighborhood following Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique. Josh Estey/Care International via REUTERS
Visitors look on a watch at the exhibition stand of manufacturer Citizen at the Baselworld watch and jewellery fair in Basel, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
An inside view of the underwater restaurant Under in Baaly, Norway. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos
A Kurdish Iraqi man carries fire torch, as he celebrates Nowruz Day, a festival marking the first day of spring and the new year, in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall talks to singer Lionel Richie as Lisa Parigi and singer Tom Jones (R) look on at a reception at the Prime Minister's residence during the visit to Barbados. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
A crash test of a Volvo XC 90 vehicle is presented at the Volvo Cars Safety Center in Gothenburg, Sweden. TT News Agency/Bjorn Larsson Rosvall via REUTERS
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters during the opening ceremony of Wonderland Eurasia in Ankara, Turkey. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Press Office/via REUTERS
People ride a bus near a pre-election poster of Ukrainian President and presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko in central Lviv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Palestinian protesters hurl stones at Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign stop in Claremont, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Colorful satellite imagery shows the superbloom of blooming poppies on hillsides along Walker Canyon near Lake Elsinore, California. 2019 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS
An Ultra Orthodox Jewish family dressed in costumes walk during the Jewish holiday of Purim, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A student and a woman attend the burial ceremony of a victim of the mosque attacks, at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
