Visitors pose for a picture in a field of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
People comfort each other before the Friday prayers at Hagley Park outside Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
Protesters with EU and British flags painted on their faces are seen ahead of a EU Summit in front of European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
A child is transported on a fridge during floods after Cyclone Idai, in Buzi, outside Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
Smoke billows from fire following an explosion at the pesticide plant owned by Tianjiayi Chemical, in Xiangshui county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shake hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during their visit at Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Jim Young/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
Police officers detain an anti-government protester during a rally in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Friday, March 22, 2019
The moon rises behind buildings of the Grande Arche, the headquarters of Areva, Societe Generale and EDF at the financial district of La Defense near Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
A man holding a New Zealand flag reacts during a burial ceremony for victims of the mosque attacks, at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, March 22, 2019
Cesar Sayoc, 57, is shown in this courtroom sketch as he enters his plea before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan federal court, on charges in connection with the mailing of bombs to prominent Democrats and other critics of U.S. President Donald Trump, in New York. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
A woman reacts as devotees apply coloured powder on her face during celebrations for Holi outside a temple on the outskirts of Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel and Britain's Permanent Representative to the EU Tim Barrow attend a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern leaves after the Friday prayers at Hagley Park outside Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
People carry the body of a victim during a burial ceremony for victims of the mosque attacks, at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, March 22, 2019
Personal belongings are seen on the floor at the residence of Roberto Marrero, chief of staff to opposition leader Juan Guaido, after he was detained by Venezuelan intelligence agents, according to legislators, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
A man touches the wall of a Parsi fire temple featuring huge carvings of ancient priests on the occasion of the Persian New Year in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
Devotees take part in a procession during the religious festival of Panguni Uthiram celebrated in honour of the Hindu god Muruga in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
A man carries a large water bottle inside an apartment block in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
A trader wears Levi's clothing during the Levi Strauss & Co. IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
A young dancer looks on as he waits to perform during the annual Sishaya Ingoma dance competition in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
A car drives along a road on the frozen Yenisei River at sunset, south of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
Brazil's former president Michel Temer (L) is seen at Guarulhos airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
