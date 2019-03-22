Cesar Sayoc, 57, is shown in this courtroom sketch as he enters his plea before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan federal court, on charges in connection with the mailing of bombs to prominent Democrats and other critics of U.S. President...more

Cesar Sayoc, 57, is shown in this courtroom sketch as he enters his plea before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan federal court, on charges in connection with the mailing of bombs to prominent Democrats and other critics of U.S. President Donald Trump, in New York. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Close