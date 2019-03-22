Editors Choice Pictures
Visitors pose for a picture in a field of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People comfort each other before the Friday prayers at Hagley Park outside Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Protesters with EU and British flags painted on their faces are seen ahead of a EU Summit in front of European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A child is transported on a fridge during floods after Cyclone Idai, in Buzi, outside Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Smoke billows from fire following an explosion at the pesticide plant owned by Tianjiayi Chemical, in Xiangshui county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shake hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during their visit at Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Jim Young/Pool
Police officers detain an anti-government protester during a rally in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
The moon rises behind buildings of the Grande Arche, the headquarters of Areva, Societe Generale and EDF at the financial district of La Defense near Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A man holding a New Zealand flag reacts during a burial ceremony for victims of the mosque attacks, at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Cesar Sayoc, 57, is shown in this courtroom sketch as he enters his plea before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan federal court, on charges in connection with the mailing of bombs to prominent Democrats and other critics of U.S. President...more
A woman reacts as devotees apply coloured powder on her face during celebrations for Holi outside a temple on the outskirts of Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel and Britain's Permanent Representative to the EU Tim Barrow attend a European Union...more
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern leaves after the Friday prayers at Hagley Park outside Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People carry the body of a victim during a burial ceremony for victims of the mosque attacks, at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Personal belongings are seen on the floor at the residence of Roberto Marrero, chief of staff to opposition leader Juan Guaido, after he was detained by Venezuelan intelligence agents, according to legislators, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan...more
A man touches the wall of a Parsi fire temple featuring huge carvings of ancient priests on the occasion of the Persian New Year in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Devotees take part in a procession during the religious festival of Panguni Uthiram celebrated in honour of the Hindu god Muruga in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man carries a large water bottle inside an apartment block in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A trader wears Levi's clothing during the Levi Strauss & Co. IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A young dancer looks on as he waits to perform during the annual Sishaya Ingoma dance competition in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A car drives along a road on the frozen Yenisei River at sunset, south of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Brazil's former president Michel Temer (L) is seen at Guarulhos airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
