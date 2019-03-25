Editor's Choice Pictures
Visitors flock onto a street under blooming cherry blossoms, near Jiming Temple in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
President Donald Trump walks upon his departure from West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A participant looks at a box "In case of hard Brexit break glass" containing bags of tea displayed during the 'People's Vote' march in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A fighter with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) holds her weapon as they announce the end of Islamic State's control of land in eastern Syria, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Chris Pratt gets slimed while accepting the Best Butt-Kicker award for "Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom 2019" at the 2019 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A child walks past debris as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A Somali soldier holds position as civilians evacuate from the scene of a suicide explosion after al-Shabaab militia stormed a government building in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Wales' Gareth Bale holds his face during the match against Slovakia during a Euro 2020 Qualifier at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
A view through mist shows the Kirk of Saint Mary Magdalene in Primorsk, Leningrad Region, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
The fuselage of a TWA plane is pictured parked in Times Square before being brought to JFK airport to be used a cocktail lounge in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrives for a dinner at the Villa Kerylos in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, near Nice, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Pool
A woman stands besides a car that was swept away with debris by Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Pakistani Navy soldiers march past the Nasr solid fuelled tactical ballistic missile system during Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Participants take part in a rally held by members of Ukrainian nationalist movements, who demand an investigation into the activities of top officials suspected of corruption in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Khuong Lam wears a protest dress with the names of Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort, and Individual #1 at a rally for Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in downtown Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People lay on the ground as riot police try to disperse the crowd as French "yellow vests" stage their 19th round of protests in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The cruise ship Viking Sky drifts towards land after an engine failure in Hustadvika, Norway. Frank Einar Vatne/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS
A worker tends to bunkers at the Glendale Country Club in this aerial photo over Bellevue, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visit Grand Anse beach during their visit to Grenada. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Poland's Kamil Stoch in action during the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup Finals in Planica, Slovenia. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
A woman prepares a Grand Caniche dog for a show during the international pets and zoo industry exhibition Pet Expo 2019 in Riga, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Jim Lattanzi stands over the evaporator boiling maple sap into maple syrup at Hollis Hills Farm in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Relatives look for a missing worker at the pesticide plant owned by Tianjiayi Chemical following an explosion, in Xiangshui county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
People are seen on the beach as lightning strikes over the Mediterranean at the city of Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
