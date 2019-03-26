Edition:
Flame and smoke are seen during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Ajour

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against U.S. President Donald Trump, exits federal court in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hugs U.S. President Donald Trump as they talk during meetings at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Shattered glass covers shoes left on the seat of a car that was damaged after a rocket hit a house north of Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
People sit during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple and Oprah Winfrey hug during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Larry the cat sits outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament in London, UK Parliament/Mark Duffy/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
A yellow and green jersey is thrown to the Pope Francis as he waves to the faithful during a visit to the Shrine of Our Lady of Loreto on the feast of the Annunciation, in Loreto, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Britain's Prince Charles undertakes a walking tour of Old Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Signs pointing out distances to different cities is seen on Mount Bental, an observation post in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
A man smokes a cigarette as people fish on the Malecon in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks from a Democratic Caucus meeting after Special Counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of collusion between U.S. President Donald Trump s campaign and Russia in the 2016 election on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Fans with flares outside the stadium before the match between Montenegro and England in Podgorica, Montenegro.. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
The mother of Anzi Ali Bhava, who died in mosque shootings in New Zealand, cries as her daughter's body is brought to her house before a funeral in Kodungalloor town in the southern state of Kerala, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo receives treatment from medical staff during their match against Serbia in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
People wait for a chance to see Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
White House senior advisor Jared Kushner smiles while listening to U.S. President Donald Trump talk as the president meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria \

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Supporters of the Houthi movement shout slogans as they attend a rally to mark the 4th anniversary of the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen's war, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Palestinian boys watch as others inspect a mosque that was damaged in a nearby Israeli air strike in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Staff members prepare the seats at a hall before the Boao Forum for Asia in Qionghai, Hainan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Andorra's Josep Gomes falls into the goal widuring their th Albania's Armando Sadiku after clearing a chance during their Euro 2020 Qualifier. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Passengers are seen during a blackout at Simon Bolivar international airport in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
