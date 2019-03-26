Editors Choice Pictures
Flame and smoke are seen during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Ajour
Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against U.S. President Donald Trump, exits federal court in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hugs U.S. President Donald Trump as they talk during meetings at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shattered glass covers shoes left on the seat of a car that was damaged after a rocket hit a house north of Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People sit during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple and Oprah Winfrey hug during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Larry the cat sits outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
A model presents a creation by designer Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament in London, UK Parliament/Mark Duffy/via REUTERS
A yellow and green jersey is thrown to the Pope Francis as he waves to the faithful during a visit to the Shrine of Our Lady of Loreto on the feast of the Annunciation, in Loreto, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Britain's Prince Charles undertakes a walking tour of Old Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Signs pointing out distances to different cities is seen on Mount Bental, an observation post in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man smokes a cigarette as people fish on the Malecon in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks from a Democratic Caucus meeting after Special Counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of collusion between U.S. President Donald Trump s campaign and Russia in the 2016 election on Capitol Hill in...more
Fans with flares outside the stadium before the match between Montenegro and England in Podgorica, Montenegro.. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
The mother of Anzi Ali Bhava, who died in mosque shootings in New Zealand, cries as her daughter's body is brought to her house before a funeral in Kodungalloor town in the southern state of Kerala, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo receives treatment from medical staff during their match against Serbia in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
People wait for a chance to see Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
White House senior advisor Jared Kushner smiles while listening to U.S. President Donald Trump talk as the president meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria \
Supporters of the Houthi movement shout slogans as they attend a rally to mark the 4th anniversary of the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen's war, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Palestinian boys watch as others inspect a mosque that was damaged in a nearby Israeli air strike in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Staff members prepare the seats at a hall before the Boao Forum for Asia in Qionghai, Hainan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Andorra's Josep Gomes falls into the goal widuring their th Albania's Armando Sadiku after clearing a chance during their Euro 2020 Qualifier. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Passengers are seen during a blackout at Simon Bolivar international airport in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's second blackout this month
Lights went out across much of Venezuela, including many areas of the capital city of Caracas on Monday, less than two weeks after power was restored following a prolonged blackout.
Mandy Moore gets a star
Mandy Moore gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
Spring in blossom
Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.
Israel strikes Gaza after rocket hits Tel Aviv
The Israeli military said it had begun carrying out strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, hours after a Palestinian rocket hit a house near Tel Aviv.
Kids' Choice Awards
Highlights from the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Cyclone Idai devastates southeastern Africa
Cyclone Idai lashed Mozambique, then moved inland to Zimbabwe and Malawi, flattening buildings and killing at least 650 people across the three countries.
Islamic State's last enclave captured
U.S.-backed forces proclaimed the capture of Islamic State's last territory in Syria, eliminating its rule over a self-proclaimed "caliphate."
Massive march against Brexit in London
Hundreds of thousands of people opposed to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union marched through central London to demand a new referendum as the deepening Brexit crisis risked sinking Prime Minister Theresa May's premiership.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.