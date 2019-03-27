Edition:
A man looks at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
People run after collecting food aid from a South African National Defence Force helicopter in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Nhamatanda village, near Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive at a British Classic Car event in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Actor Jussie Smollett leaves court after charges against him were dropped by state prosecutors in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
An Indigenous man from the Pataxo tribe is seen during a protest against the proposal by Brazil's President to transfer the responsibility of health care services from the federal level to municipal governments, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Pope Francis arrives to hold the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Visitors look at poppies at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
A chart is displayed behind a trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval breaks his bat against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Office buildings are reflected in the windows of a building as workers clean its facade in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Former Miami Heat player Chris Bosh yells during his jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic in Miami. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Survivors of cyclone Idai cross a temporary bridge as they arrive at Coppa business centre to receive aid in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Britain's Conservative Party Chief Whip Julian Smith reaches for his dropped phone as he sits inside his car outside Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
A monitor transitions from a still image to a video satellite feed from Israel of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing AIPAC in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on at his meeting with Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Palestinian boys watch as others inspect a mosque that was damaged in a nearby Israeli air strike in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Staff members prepare the seats at a hall before the Boao Forum for Asia in Qionghai, Hainan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
A suspect accused of staging an illegal car race in 2016 at Berlin's Kurfuerstendamm boulevard, which led to death of one person in a car crash, appears in a regional court in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
An employee works on a mobile phone production line at Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte pose with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Supporters of the Houthi movement shout slogans as they attend a rally to mark the 4th anniversary of the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen's war, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
An EU flag waves outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
