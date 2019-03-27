Editors Choice Pictures
A man looks at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People run after collecting food aid from a South African National Defence Force helicopter in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Nhamatanda village, near Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive at a British Classic Car event in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
Actor Jussie Smollett leaves court after charges against him were dropped by state prosecutors in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
An Indigenous man from the Pataxo tribe is seen during a protest against the proposal by Brazil's President to transfer the responsibility of health care services from the federal level to municipal governments, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei...more
Pope Francis arrives to hold the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Visitors look at poppies at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A chart is displayed behind a trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval breaks his bat against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Office buildings are reflected in the windows of a building as workers clean its facade in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Former Miami Heat player Chris Bosh yells during his jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic in Miami. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Survivors of cyclone Idai cross a temporary bridge as they arrive at Coppa business centre to receive aid in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Britain's Conservative Party Chief Whip Julian Smith reaches for his dropped phone as he sits inside his car outside Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A monitor transitions from a still image to a video satellite feed from Israel of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing AIPAC in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on at his meeting with Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool
Palestinian boys watch as others inspect a mosque that was damaged in a nearby Israeli air strike in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Staff members prepare the seats at a hall before the Boao Forum for Asia in Qionghai, Hainan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A suspect accused of staging an illegal car race in 2016 at Berlin's Kurfuerstendamm boulevard, which led to death of one person in a car crash, appears in a regional court in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
An employee works on a mobile phone production line at Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte pose with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Supporters of the Houthi movement shout slogans as they attend a rally to mark the 4th anniversary of the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen's war, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An EU flag waves outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
