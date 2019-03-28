Editors Choice Pictures
A Palestinian protester moves a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An anti-Brexit protester waves flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The Washington Monument is seen through cherry blossoms in Washington. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive at a British Classic Car event in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
Kyrgyz guards of honour walk away after a welcoming ceremony attended by Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Sooronbay Jeenbekov of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to a participant of a Girls' Day career event at the Chancellery to attract female pupils to careers in IT, technological and natural science sectors of the German industry in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Museum staff members walk with mobile devices over a giant illuminated aerial photograph of Berlin, including the marked course of the Berlin Wall and places related to the former East German Ministry for State Security (MfS), known as the Stasi, at...more
A Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) Interceptor takes off to hit one of India's satellites in the first such test, from the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Island, in the eastern state of Odisha, India, March 27. India's Press Information Bureau/via REUTERS
People wearing virtual reality (VR) headsets watch films at a newly opened VR cinema by Er Dong Pictures in Beijing, China. Lin Hui/Beijing Youth Daily via REUTERS
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegaly and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El...more
A Palestinian woman comforts her son outside their destroyed house after Israeli air strikes targeted a nearby Hamas site on Monday, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Rolls Royce car with an EU flag attached to it is seen on a street in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People run after collecting food aid from a South African National Defence Force helicopter in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Nhamatanda village, near Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A supporter wears glasses as he attends a campaign rally of Indonesia's presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto for the upcoming general election, in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Visitors look at poppies at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A Greek pensioner holds a red flag during a demonstration against pension cuts in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
An Indigenous man from the Pataxo tribe is seen during a protest against the proposal by Brazil's President to transfer the responsibility of health care services from the federal level to municipal governments, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei...more
A child stands amongst pools of stagnant water in Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A monitor transitions from a still image to a video satellite feed from Israel of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing AIPAC in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Office buildings are reflected in the windows of a building as workers clean its facade in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on at his meeting with Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool
A man looks at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Spring in blossom
Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.
Brexit turmoil hits the streets
Demonstrators for and against Brexit stage rallies outside Parliament as Prime Minister May announces she would quit if her twice-defeated EU divorce deal passes at the third attempt.
Charles and Camilla in Cuba
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla stop by Havana during their two-week Caribbean tour of former and current British territories.
Rise and fall of the Islamic State caliphate
Islamic State's self-proclaimed caliphate once comprised a third of both Iraq and Syria.
March Madness
NCAA tournament action from all the brackets.
Venezuela's second blackout this month
Millions of Venezuelans remain without power in the second major blackout of the month, leaving residents scrambling to find food and water.
Waiting for aid after Cyclone Idai
Cyclone Idai left millions in need of assistance in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, as aid workers prepare for outbreaks of malaria and cholera.
Deadly flooding in Iran
At least 23 people have been confirmed dead and more than 200 sustained injuries as heavy flooding hits Iran.
Conor McGregor announces retirement amid sex assault allegation
Conor McGregor announced his retirement from mixed martial arts shortly before the New York Times reported he is being investigated in his native Ireland for sexual assault.