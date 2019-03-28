Edition:
A Palestinian protester moves a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
An anti-Brexit protester waves flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
The Washington Monument is seen through cherry blossoms in Washington. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive at a British Classic Car event in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Kyrgyz guards of honour walk away after a welcoming ceremony attended by Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Sooronbay Jeenbekov of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to a participant of a Girls' Day career event at the Chancellery to attract female pupils to careers in IT, technological and natural science sectors of the German industry in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Museum staff members walk with mobile devices over a giant illuminated aerial photograph of Berlin, including the marked course of the Berlin Wall and places related to the former East German Ministry for State Security (MfS), known as the Stasi, at the exhibition "The Stasi in Berlin" inside former Stasi prison in Hohenschoenhausen, Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
A Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) Interceptor takes off to hit one of India's satellites in the first such test, from the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Island, in the eastern state of Odisha, India, March 27. India's Press Information Bureau/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
People wearing virtual reality (VR) headsets watch films at a newly opened VR cinema by Er Dong Pictures in Beijing, China. Lin Hui/Beijing Youth Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegaly and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
A Palestinian woman comforts her son outside their destroyed house after Israeli air strikes targeted a nearby Hamas site on Monday, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
A Rolls Royce car with an EU flag attached to it is seen on a street in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
People run after collecting food aid from a South African National Defence Force helicopter in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Nhamatanda village, near Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
A supporter wears glasses as he attends a campaign rally of Indonesia's presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto for the upcoming general election, in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Visitors look at poppies at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
A Greek pensioner holds a red flag during a demonstration against pension cuts in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
An Indigenous man from the Pataxo tribe is seen during a protest against the proposal by Brazil's President to transfer the responsibility of health care services from the federal level to municipal governments, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
A child stands amongst pools of stagnant water in Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
A monitor transitions from a still image to a video satellite feed from Israel of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing AIPAC in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Office buildings are reflected in the windows of a building as workers clean its facade in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on at his meeting with Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
A man looks at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
