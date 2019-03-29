Edition:
A man looks at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits the Scout's headquarters at Gilwell Park, Essex. Eddie Mulholland/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
A woman opposed to childhood vaccinations wears a "No Vax" sign on her backpack as she takes part in a demonstration after officials in Rockland County, a New York City suburb, banned children not vaccinated against measles from public spaces, in West Nyack, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
A child touches an Amazonian manatee in a boat, before members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release manatees in the nature in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
An Israeli soldier walks next to a battery of cannons near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro works in building a wall made of cheese as he crowd funds his project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Kurdish female fighters of the Women's Protection Unit (YPJ) take part in a military parade as they celebrate victory over the Islamic state, in Qamishli, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Wreckages of rickshaws are seen destroyed during an explosion near a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Buyan, a male Siberian brown bear, chooses a pumpkin with a photograph of candidate Petro Poroshenko while attempting to predict the winner of the Ukrainian presidential election during an event at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern prepares to take to the stage to speak at the national remembrance service for victims of the mosque attacks, at Hagley Park in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
An infant lies on the back of a woman as she performs a ritual while worshipping Sheetala Mata, the Hindu goddess of smallpox, during Sheetala Puja in which devotees pray for the betterment of their family and society, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Labourers work on hanging up a Likud election campaign banner depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with his party candidates, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Rudy Meredith, the former head soccer coach at Yale University, facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, leaves the federal courthouse in Boston. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegaly and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Britain's Prince Charles laughs with Peter, a blue iguana, at the Queen Elizabeth II Royal Botanic Park in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
A person is being rescued as fire broke out at a multi-storey commercial building in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
People wearing virtual reality headsets watch films at a newly opened VR cinema by Er Dong Pictures in Beijing. Lin Hui/Beijing Youth Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Children play a game of 'Arabs and Jews' outside a school in Gaza City. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
A Palestinian protester moves a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
An anti-Brexit protester waves flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
The Washington Monument is seen through cherry blossoms in Washington. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Museum staff members walk with mobile devices over a giant illuminated aerial photograph of Berlin, including the marked course of the Berlin Wall and places related to the former East German Ministry for State Security (MfS), known as the Stasi, at the exhibition "The Stasi in Berlin" inside former Stasi prison in Hohenschoenhausen, Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Office buildings are reflected in the windows of a building as workers clean its facade in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Kyrgyz guards of honour walk away after a welcoming ceremony attended by Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Sooronbay Jeenbekov of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
