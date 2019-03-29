Editors Choice Pictures
A man looks at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits the Scout's headquarters at Gilwell Park, Essex. Eddie Mulholland/Pool via Reuters
A woman opposed to childhood vaccinations wears a "No Vax" sign on her backpack as she takes part in a demonstration after officials in Rockland County, a New York City suburb, banned children not vaccinated against measles from public spaces, in...more
A child touches an Amazonian manatee in a boat, before members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release manatees in the nature in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
An Israeli soldier walks next to a battery of cannons near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro works in building a wall made of cheese as he crowd funds his project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kurdish female fighters of the Women's Protection Unit (YPJ) take part in a military parade as they celebrate victory over the Islamic state, in Qamishli, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Wreckages of rickshaws are seen destroyed during an explosion near a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Buyan, a male Siberian brown bear, chooses a pumpkin with a photograph of candidate Petro Poroshenko while attempting to predict the winner of the Ukrainian presidential election during an event at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia....more
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern prepares to take to the stage to speak at the national remembrance service for victims of the mosque attacks, at Hagley Park in Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An infant lies on the back of a woman as she performs a ritual while worshipping Sheetala Mata, the Hindu goddess of smallpox, during Sheetala Puja in which devotees pray for the betterment of their family and society, in Kolkata, India....more
Labourers work on hanging up a Likud election campaign banner depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with his party candidates, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Rudy Meredith, the former head soccer coach at Yale University, facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, leaves the federal courthouse in Boston. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
Central American migrants are seen inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegaly and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El...more
Britain's Prince Charles laughs with Peter, a blue iguana, at the Queen Elizabeth II Royal Botanic Park in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
A person is being rescued as fire broke out at a multi-storey commercial building in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
People wearing virtual reality headsets watch films at a newly opened VR cinema by Er Dong Pictures in Beijing. Lin Hui/Beijing Youth Daily via REUTERS
Children play a game of 'Arabs and Jews' outside a school in Gaza City. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A Palestinian protester moves a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An anti-Brexit protester waves flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The Washington Monument is seen through cherry blossoms in Washington. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Museum staff members walk with mobile devices over a giant illuminated aerial photograph of Berlin, including the marked course of the Berlin Wall and places related to the former East German Ministry for State Security (MfS), known as the Stasi, at...more
Office buildings are reflected in the windows of a building as workers clean its facade in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Kyrgyz guards of honour walk away after a welcoming ceremony attended by Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Sooronbay Jeenbekov of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
