Thai rangers stand next to baby elephants trapped in a mud hole at Thap Lan National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand. The Department of National Parks Wildlife and Plant Conservation/via REUTERS
A man holds a child inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas....more
A woman stands inside a voting booth at a polling station during a presidential election in the village of Kosmach in Ivano-Frankivsk Region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A Palestinian demonstrator holds a ring of fire during clashes with Israeli forces at a protest marking Land Day, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke reacts during a kickoff rally on the streets of El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A burning barricade is pictured as Catalonia's pro-independence protesters attend a demonstration against a gathering planned by Spain's far-right party VOX in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan cheer during a rally for the upcoming local elections in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Demonstrators detain a man who they claim to be supporter of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and had shot at them during the protest in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Newly elected Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova prepares for a televised debate in Bratislava, Slovakia. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Crews gather at the start of the Head of the River Race, an annual rowing race dating back to 1926 where several hundred British and international rowing crews compete to be the fastest over a 4.25 mile (6.8 kilometre) course along the River Thames...more
Pope Francis greets the faithful as he leaves Saint Peter's Cathedral in Rabat, Morocco. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A woman looks from outside a tent where patients receive medical care at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A forensic expert works next to the remains of a small plane that crashed near Erzhausen, Germany. Natalia Fileva, chairwoman and co-owner of Russia's second largest airline S7, died when a private jet she was in crashed near Frankfurt on Sunday, the...more
Ostavio, 5, from Guatemala, rests on the shoulders of his brother Eduardo as they walk through a field after illegally crossing the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A model presents a creation by designer Xiong Ying at China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A rainbow is seen across the Yosemite Valley in front of El Capitan granite rock formation in Yosemite National Park, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporter of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend an election campaign rally addressed by Modi at Moran town in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) greets audiences following a televised town hall event on the 'Green New Deal' in the Bronx borough of New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A model presents a creation from the collection "Brozing" by designer Windi Hapsari Putri during Indonesia Youth Fashion Design Competition at Indonesia Fashion Week in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A protester is detained by riot police officers during a demonstration against a gathering held by Spain's far-right party VOX in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Central American are seen inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso,...more
A fan gestures next to a police officer while celebrating the life of British singer Keith Flint of techno group The Prodigy after his funeral in Braintree, Essex, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A gamer rests beneath a table during the Electronic Sports Festival, Austria's largest LAN Party in Vienna. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A woman demonstrates against the World Congress of Families, in Verona, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
