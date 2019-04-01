Edition:
Thai rangers stand next to baby elephants trapped in a mud hole at Thap Lan National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand. The Department of National Parks Wildlife and Plant Conservation/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
A man holds a child inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
A woman stands inside a voting booth at a polling station during a presidential election in the village of Kosmach in Ivano-Frankivsk Region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
A Palestinian demonstrator holds a ring of fire during clashes with Israeli forces at a protest marking Land Day, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke reacts during a kickoff rally on the streets of El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
A burning barricade is pictured as Catalonia's pro-independence protesters attend a demonstration against a gathering planned by Spain's far-right party VOX in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan cheer during a rally for the upcoming local elections in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Demonstrators detain a man who they claim to be supporter of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and had shot at them during the protest in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
Newly elected Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova prepares for a televised debate in Bratislava, Slovakia. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
Crews gather at the start of the Head of the River Race, an annual rowing race dating back to 1926 where several hundred British and international rowing crews compete to be the fastest over a 4.25 mile (6.8 kilometre) course along the River Thames in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Pope Francis greets the faithful as he leaves Saint Peter's Cathedral in Rabat, Morocco. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
A woman looks from outside a tent where patients receive medical care at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
A forensic expert works next to the remains of a small plane that crashed near Erzhausen, Germany. Natalia Fileva, chairwoman and co-owner of Russia's second largest airline S7, died when a private jet she was in crashed near Frankfurt on Sunday, the company said. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
Ostavio, 5, from Guatemala, rests on the shoulders of his brother Eduardo as they walk through a field after illegally crossing the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Xiong Ying at China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
A rainbow is seen across the Yosemite Valley in front of El Capitan granite rock formation in Yosemite National Park, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Supporter of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend an election campaign rally addressed by Modi at Moran town in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) greets audiences following a televised town hall event on the 'Green New Deal' in the Bronx borough of New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
A model presents a creation from the collection "Brozing" by designer Windi Hapsari Putri during Indonesia Youth Fashion Design Competition at Indonesia Fashion Week in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
A protester is detained by riot police officers during a demonstration against a gathering held by Spain's far-right party VOX in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Central American are seen inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
A fan gestures next to a police officer while celebrating the life of British singer Keith Flint of techno group The Prodigy after his funeral in Braintree, Essex, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
A gamer rests beneath a table during the Electronic Sports Festival, Austria's largest LAN Party in Vienna. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
A woman demonstrates against the World Congress of Families, in Verona, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
