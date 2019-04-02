Editors Choice Pictures
A tightrope walker performs on ropes stretched over the Emmaus Monastery in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A woman looks from outside a tent where patients receive medical care at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Jedidiah Brown (L) faces off with a Fraternal Order of Police supporter protesting the handling of the Jussie Smollett case by the State's Attorney Kim Foxx in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The contents of grain silos which burst from flood damage are shown in Fremont County Iowa. REUTERS/Tom Polansek
The Tierpark Berlin zoo names its female polar bear cub 'Hertha' during a ceremony in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Villagers stand on the debris of the houses after it was hit by a storm in Bara district, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
U.S. President Donald Trump jokes with Alice Johnson, former prisoner and FIRST STEP Act Beneficiary, during the 2019 Prison Reform Summit and First Step Act Celebration at the White House. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Migrants from Central America are seen escorted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials after crossing into the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, United States, in this picture taken from...more
People react to tear gas during a gathering of supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of AK Party gesture in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Locals queue to collect water from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Attorney Michael Avenatti leaves court after making an initial appearance on charges of bank and wire fraud at federal court in Santa Ana, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Huang Wensi in action during her final training session in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, before she heads to Taiwan for her Asia Female Continental Super Flyweight Championship match. Huang is one of a small but growing number of women in China...more
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is surrounded by members of the clergy at the entrance to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman mourns her family member who died during a storm in Bara district, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Chilean President Sebastian Pinera and the former sprinter Usain Bolt gesture during his visit at the government palace in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A figure depicting Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is pictured outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
People attend the funeral of Taweef Ahmad, a suspected militant, who according to local media reports was killed during a gun battle with Indian security forces today, in Gadbugh village in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A forensic expert works next to the remains of a small plane that crashed near Erzhausen, Germany. Natalia Fileva, chairwoman and co-owner of Russia's second largest airline S7, died when a private jet she was in crashed near Frankfurt on Sunday, the...more
Chinese military officials look at the remains of a Chinese soldier who fought in the Korean War, during the coffin rites in Incheon, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga unveils 'Reiwa' as the new era name at the prime minister's office in Tokyo. Franck Robichon/Pool via Reuters
Passengers wait to board a delayed Southwest flight at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A pro-Brexit protester demonstrates outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Palestinians sit around a fire to warm themselves during power cut, on a winter day, at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the month: March
Some of our top photos from March 2019.
Yemen's deadly cholera outbreak
Yemen is suffering its third major outbreak of the water-borne bacterial infection since the conflict broke out in 2015, causing the world s most urgent humanitarian crisis that has put 10 million people on the brink of famine.
Venezuelans protest over lack of power and water
Angry Venezuelans set up burning barricades over continued shortages of power and water as the government of President Nicolas Maduro appeared prepared to begin a rationing program.
Hunger stalks Mozambique after cyclone
Hundreds of rural communities were plunged into a food crisis after Cyclone Idai tore through central Mozambique. The government estimates that more than 700,000 hectares of agricultural land was flooded, leaving many farmers with nothing to harvest.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction
Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Def Leppard, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Palestinians mark protest anniversary
Palestinians demonstrated on the Gaza border and in the West Bank to mark the 'Great March of Return' border protests, which began on March 30 last year.
Top sports photos of March
A selection of some of our top sports photography from March 2019.
NCAA March Madness
March Madness tournament action from all the brackets.
Migrants held under El Paso border bridge
Hundreds of migrants are being held in a chain-link enclosure in El Paso, Texas, as the number of families crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in the city overwhelms U.S. Border Patrol facilities, the agency said.