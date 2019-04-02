Edition:
A tightrope walker performs on ropes stretched over the Emmaus Monastery in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
A woman looks from outside a tent where patients receive medical care at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
Jedidiah Brown (L) faces off with a Fraternal Order of Police supporter protesting the handling of the Jussie Smollett case by the State's Attorney Kim Foxx in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
The contents of grain silos which burst from flood damage are shown in Fremont County Iowa. REUTERS/Tom Polansek

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
The Tierpark Berlin zoo names its female polar bear cub 'Hertha' during a ceremony in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Villagers stand on the debris of the houses after it was hit by a storm in Bara district, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump jokes with Alice Johnson, former prisoner and FIRST STEP Act Beneficiary, during the 2019 Prison Reform Summit and First Step Act Celebration at the White House. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
Migrants from Central America are seen escorted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials after crossing into the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, United States, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
People react to tear gas during a gathering of supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
Supporters of AK Party gesture in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
Locals queue to collect water from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
Attorney Michael Avenatti leaves court after making an initial appearance on charges of bank and wire fraud at federal court in Santa Ana, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
Huang Wensi in action during her final training session in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, before she heads to Taiwan for her Asia Female Continental Super Flyweight Championship match. Huang is one of a small but growing number of women in China to embrace professional boxing, relishing its intense nature despite traditional stereotypes that steer women away from such activities. "A women is not just limited to being a wife or mother in the house," she said. REUTERS/Yue Wu

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is surrounded by members of the clergy at the entrance to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
A woman mourns her family member who died during a storm in Bara district, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
Chilean President Sebastian Pinera and the former sprinter Usain Bolt gesture during his visit at the government palace in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
A figure depicting Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is pictured outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
People attend the funeral of Taweef Ahmad, a suspected militant, who according to local media reports was killed during a gun battle with Indian security forces today, in Gadbugh village in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
A forensic expert works next to the remains of a small plane that crashed near Erzhausen, Germany. Natalia Fileva, chairwoman and co-owner of Russia's second largest airline S7, died when a private jet she was in crashed near Frankfurt on Sunday, the company said. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
Chinese military officials look at the remains of a Chinese soldier who fought in the Korean War, during the coffin rites in Incheon, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga unveils 'Reiwa' as the new era name at the prime minister's office in Tokyo. Franck Robichon/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
Passengers wait to board a delayed Southwest flight at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
A pro-Brexit protester demonstrates outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
Palestinians sit around a fire to warm themselves during power cut, on a winter day, at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
