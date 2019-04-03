Editors Choice Pictures
Migrants from Central America are seen at the Rio Bravo while crossing illegally to turn themselves in to request asylum to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in El Paso, Texas, United States, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez,...more
Mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot clinches her fists as she speaks during her election night celebration after defeating her challenger Toni Preckwinkle in a runoff election in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Usain Bolt runs against a moto-taxi as part of a sponsored event in Lima, Peru REUTERS/Henry Romero
People celebrate on the streets after Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has submitted his resignation, in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Danish zookeeper Pernille Goerup Andersen is seen with panda Xing Er at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, China. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS
USA Women's Soccer team forwards (L-R) Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press, and Alex Morgan pose for a portrait in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Palestinians walk on concrete blocks at the seaport of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) smile after the House Oversight and Reform Committee voted to subpoena the White House about security clearances while meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Huang Wensi in action during her final training session in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, before she heads to Taiwan for her Asia Female Continental Super Flyweight Championship match. Huang is one of a small but growing number of women in China...more
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, acknowledges a crowd during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Tourists walk on a bridge as a gondolier rows his gondola near St.Marks Square in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Mia Tobin aged 10 and Aurora Dempsey aged 11 practice their singing before competing in the annual Feis Ceoil classical music competition that was founded in 1896 and has over 5,000 participants in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara visit a market in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Food scientist taste samples of rice to make sure they fit Egyptian standards, in a research center affiliated with Egypt's agriculture ministry in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A Buckingham Palace staff member poses with Queen Victoria's Stuart Ball costume at the press preview of Queen Victoria's Palace which goes on public display from July 20 at the Summer Opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace in London....more
Gigafactory of electric carmaker Tesla Inc is seen under construction in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A pedestrian walks with a plastic bag in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Villagers stand on the debris of the houses after it was hit by a storm in Bara district, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A pot of flowers in tribute to an unknown homeless man who died in a street last March 18 is seen during a ceremony staged by the "Collectif Les Morts de la rue" (Collective of Street Deaths) to pay respect to the 566 homeless people who died last...more
Pope Francis greets people during the weekly general audience in St. Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Jedidiah Brown (L) faces off with a Fraternal Order of Police supporter protesting the handling of the Jussie Smollett case by the State's Attorney Kim Foxx in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Offerings are displayed for sale at a wholesale market where supplies for ceremonial rites for the dead are sold, in Mibeizhuang, Xiong county, Hebei province, China, ahead of the annual Qingming tomb-sweeping festival on April 5. Dubbed by locals as...more
The Tierpark Berlin zoo names its female polar bear cub 'Hertha' during a ceremony in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Honour guards prepare for the welcome ceremony of Cambodia's Army Chief Hun Manet at the Thai Army headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Chicago elects first black woman mayor
Lori Lightfoot, a political newcomer, was elected the first black female mayor of Chicago on Tuesday.
Pictures of the month: March
Some of our top photos from March 2019.
Classical music kids of Ireland
Young musicians compete in the annual Feis Ceoil classical music competition, which was founded in 1896 and includes over 5,000 participants in Dublin, Ireland.
Spring in blossom
Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.
Yemen's deadly cholera outbreak
Yemen is suffering its third major outbreak of the water-borne bacterial infection since the conflict broke out in 2015, causing the world s most urgent humanitarian crisis that has put 10 million people on the brink of famine.
Venezuelans protest over lack of power and water
Angry Venezuelans set up burning barricades over continued shortages of power and water as the government of President Nicolas Maduro appeared prepared to begin a rationing program.
Hunger stalks Mozambique after cyclone
Hundreds of rural communities were plunged into a food crisis after Cyclone Idai tore through central Mozambique. The government estimates that more than 700,000 hectares of agricultural land was flooded, leaving many farmers with nothing to harvest.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction
Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Def Leppard, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Palestinians mark protest anniversary
Palestinians demonstrated on the Gaza border and in the West Bank to mark the 'Great March of Return' border protests, which began on March 30 last year.