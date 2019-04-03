Edition:
Migrants from Central America are seen at the Rio Bravo while crossing illegally to turn themselves in to request asylum to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in El Paso, Texas, United States, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants from Central America are seen at the Rio Bravo while crossing illegally to turn themselves in to request asylum to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in El Paso, Texas, United States, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Migrants from Central America are seen at the Rio Bravo while crossing illegally to turn themselves in to request asylum to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in El Paso, Texas, United States, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot clinches her fists as she speaks during her election night celebration after defeating her challenger Toni Preckwinkle in a runoff election in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot clinches her fists as she speaks during her election night celebration after defeating her challenger Toni Preckwinkle in a runoff election in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot clinches her fists as she speaks during her election night celebration after defeating her challenger Toni Preckwinkle in a runoff election in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Usain Bolt runs against a moto-taxi as part of a sponsored event in Lima, Peru REUTERS/Henry Romero

Usain Bolt runs against a moto-taxi as part of a sponsored event in Lima, Peru REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Usain Bolt runs against a moto-taxi as part of a sponsored event in Lima, Peru REUTERS/Henry Romero
People celebrate on the streets after Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has submitted his resignation, in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

People celebrate on the streets after Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has submitted his resignation, in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
People celebrate on the streets after Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has submitted his resignation, in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Danish zookeeper Pernille Goerup Andersen is seen with panda Xing Er at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, China. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

Danish zookeeper Pernille Goerup Andersen is seen with panda Xing Er at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, China. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Danish zookeeper Pernille Goerup Andersen is seen with panda Xing Er at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, China. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS
USA Women's Soccer team forwards (L-R) Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press, and Alex Morgan pose for a portrait in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

USA Women's Soccer team forwards (L-R) Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press, and Alex Morgan pose for a portrait in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
USA Women's Soccer team forwards (L-R) Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press, and Alex Morgan pose for a portrait in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Palestinians walk on concrete blocks at the seaport of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians walk on concrete blocks at the seaport of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Palestinians walk on concrete blocks at the seaport of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) smile after the House Oversight and Reform Committee voted to subpoena the White House about security clearances while meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) smile after the House Oversight and Reform Committee voted to subpoena the White House about security clearances while meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) smile after the House Oversight and Reform Committee voted to subpoena the White House about security clearances while meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Huang Wensi in action during her final training session in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, before she heads to Taiwan for her Asia Female Continental Super Flyweight Championship match. Huang is one of a small but growing number of women in China to embrace professional boxing, relishing its intense nature despite traditional stereotypes that steer women away from such activities. REUTERS/Yue Wu

Huang Wensi in action during her final training session in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, before she heads to Taiwan for her Asia Female Continental Super Flyweight Championship match. Huang is one of a small but growing number of women in China...more

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
Huang Wensi in action during her final training session in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, before she heads to Taiwan for her Asia Female Continental Super Flyweight Championship match. Huang is one of a small but growing number of women in China to embrace professional boxing, relishing its intense nature despite traditional stereotypes that steer women away from such activities. REUTERS/Yue Wu
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, acknowledges a crowd during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, acknowledges a crowd during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, acknowledges a crowd during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Tourists walk on a bridge as a gondolier rows his gondola near St.Marks Square in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Tourists walk on a bridge as a gondolier rows his gondola near St.Marks Square in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Tourists walk on a bridge as a gondolier rows his gondola near St.Marks Square in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Mia Tobin aged 10 and Aurora Dempsey aged 11 practice their singing before competing in the annual Feis Ceoil classical music competition that was founded in 1896 and has over 5,000 participants in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Mia Tobin aged 10 and Aurora Dempsey aged 11 practice their singing before competing in the annual Feis Ceoil classical music competition that was founded in 1896 and has over 5,000 participants in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Mia Tobin aged 10 and Aurora Dempsey aged 11 practice their singing before competing in the annual Feis Ceoil classical music competition that was founded in 1896 and has over 5,000 participants in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara visit a market in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara visit a market in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara visit a market in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Food scientist taste samples of rice to make sure they fit Egyptian standards, in a research center affiliated with Egypt's agriculture ministry in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Food scientist taste samples of rice to make sure they fit Egyptian standards, in a research center affiliated with Egypt's agriculture ministry in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Food scientist taste samples of rice to make sure they fit Egyptian standards, in a research center affiliated with Egypt's agriculture ministry in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A Buckingham Palace staff member poses with Queen Victoria's Stuart Ball costume at the press preview of Queen Victoria's Palace which goes on public display from July 20 at the Summer Opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A Buckingham Palace staff member poses with Queen Victoria's Stuart Ball costume at the press preview of Queen Victoria's Palace which goes on public display from July 20 at the Summer Opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace in London....more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
A Buckingham Palace staff member poses with Queen Victoria's Stuart Ball costume at the press preview of Queen Victoria's Palace which goes on public display from July 20 at the Summer Opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Gigafactory of electric carmaker Tesla Inc is seen under construction in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Gigafactory of electric carmaker Tesla Inc is seen under construction in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Gigafactory of electric carmaker Tesla Inc is seen under construction in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A pedestrian walks with a plastic bag in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A pedestrian walks with a plastic bag in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
A pedestrian walks with a plastic bag in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Villagers stand on the debris of the houses after it was hit by a storm in Bara district, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Villagers stand on the debris of the houses after it was hit by a storm in Bara district, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Villagers stand on the debris of the houses after it was hit by a storm in Bara district, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A pot of flowers in tribute to an unknown homeless man who died in a street last March 18 is seen during a ceremony staged by the "Collectif Les Morts de la rue" (Collective of Street Deaths) to pay respect to the 566 homeless people who died last year on French streets, in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A pot of flowers in tribute to an unknown homeless man who died in a street last March 18 is seen during a ceremony staged by the "Collectif Les Morts de la rue" (Collective of Street Deaths) to pay respect to the 566 homeless people who died last...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
A pot of flowers in tribute to an unknown homeless man who died in a street last March 18 is seen during a ceremony staged by the "Collectif Les Morts de la rue" (Collective of Street Deaths) to pay respect to the 566 homeless people who died last year on French streets, in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Pope Francis greets people during the weekly general audience in St. Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Francis greets people during the weekly general audience in St. Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Pope Francis greets people during the weekly general audience in St. Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Jedidiah Brown (L) faces off with a Fraternal Order of Police supporter protesting the handling of the Jussie Smollett case by the State's Attorney Kim Foxx in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Jedidiah Brown (L) faces off with a Fraternal Order of Police supporter protesting the handling of the Jussie Smollett case by the State's Attorney Kim Foxx in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
Jedidiah Brown (L) faces off with a Fraternal Order of Police supporter protesting the handling of the Jussie Smollett case by the State's Attorney Kim Foxx in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Offerings are displayed for sale at a wholesale market where supplies for ceremonial rites for the dead are sold, in Mibeizhuang, Xiong county, Hebei province, China, ahead of the annual Qingming tomb-sweeping festival on April 5. Dubbed by locals as the "Ghost Street", the market offers paper-made items including Hell notes and paper replicas of everyday items, and is referred to by local media as the largest of its kind in the country. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Offerings are displayed for sale at a wholesale market where supplies for ceremonial rites for the dead are sold, in Mibeizhuang, Xiong county, Hebei province, China, ahead of the annual Qingming tomb-sweeping festival on April 5. Dubbed by locals as...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Offerings are displayed for sale at a wholesale market where supplies for ceremonial rites for the dead are sold, in Mibeizhuang, Xiong county, Hebei province, China, ahead of the annual Qingming tomb-sweeping festival on April 5. Dubbed by locals as the "Ghost Street", the market offers paper-made items including Hell notes and paper replicas of everyday items, and is referred to by local media as the largest of its kind in the country. REUTERS/Jason Lee
The Tierpark Berlin zoo names its female polar bear cub 'Hertha' during a ceremony in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

The Tierpark Berlin zoo names its female polar bear cub 'Hertha' during a ceremony in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
The Tierpark Berlin zoo names its female polar bear cub 'Hertha' during a ceremony in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Honour guards prepare for the welcome ceremony of Cambodia's Army Chief Hun Manet at the Thai Army headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Honour guards prepare for the welcome ceremony of Cambodia's Army Chief Hun Manet at the Thai Army headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Honour guards prepare for the welcome ceremony of Cambodia's Army Chief Hun Manet at the Thai Army headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
