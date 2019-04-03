Offerings are displayed for sale at a wholesale market where supplies for ceremonial rites for the dead are sold, in Mibeizhuang, Xiong county, Hebei province, China, ahead of the annual Qingming tomb-sweeping festival on April 5. Dubbed by locals as...more

Offerings are displayed for sale at a wholesale market where supplies for ceremonial rites for the dead are sold, in Mibeizhuang, Xiong county, Hebei province, China, ahead of the annual Qingming tomb-sweeping festival on April 5. Dubbed by locals as the "Ghost Street", the market offers paper-made items including Hell notes and paper replicas of everyday items, and is referred to by local media as the largest of its kind in the country. REUTERS/Jason Lee

