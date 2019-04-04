Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 4, 2019 | 7:05am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Actor Lori Loughlin, facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, is escorted to federal court in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Actor Lori Loughlin, facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, is escorted to federal court in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Actor Lori Loughlin, facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, is escorted to federal court in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 24
People are seen at Pedwest border crossing entering into to Mexico at the San Ysidro point of entry in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

People are seen at Pedwest border crossing entering into to Mexico at the San Ysidro point of entry in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
People are seen at Pedwest border crossing entering into to Mexico at the San Ysidro point of entry in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
2 / 24
A man walks with a car tyre as he barricades the street during a service delivery protest in Alexandra township in the north of Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A man walks with a car tyre as he barricades the street during a service delivery protest in Alexandra township in the north of Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
A man walks with a car tyre as he barricades the street during a service delivery protest in Alexandra township in the north of Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
3 / 24
A large replica of the iron throne is seen at Rockefeller Center before the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones at Radio City Music Hall in New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A large replica of the iron throne is seen at Rockefeller Center before the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones at Radio City Music Hall in New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
A large replica of the iron throne is seen at Rockefeller Center before the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones at Radio City Music Hall in New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
4 / 24
Cockle-picker and fisherman Tony McClure, 39, who voted to leave the EU uses his cockling board to raise cockles from the sands in Flookburgh, Morecambe Bay, Britain. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Cockle-picker and fisherman Tony McClure, 39, who voted to leave the EU uses his cockling board to raise cockles from the sands in Flookburgh, Morecambe Bay, Britain. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Cockle-picker and fisherman Tony McClure, 39, who voted to leave the EU uses his cockling board to raise cockles from the sands in Flookburgh, Morecambe Bay, Britain. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
5 / 24
A general view inside the stadium as fireworks are set off before the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

A general view inside the stadium as fireworks are set off before the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
A general view inside the stadium as fireworks are set off before the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Close
6 / 24
French soccer player Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian soccer legend Pele pose ahead of their meeting in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French soccer player Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian soccer legend Pele pose ahead of their meeting in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
French soccer player Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian soccer legend Pele pose ahead of their meeting in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
7 / 24
Chinese honour guards hold caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers during the handing over ceremony at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul. Jung Yeon-Je/Pool via REUTERS

Chinese honour guards hold caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers during the handing over ceremony at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul. Jung Yeon-Je/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Chinese honour guards hold caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers during the handing over ceremony at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul. Jung Yeon-Je/Pool via REUTERS
Close
8 / 24
An anti-Brexit protester demonstrates outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

An anti-Brexit protester demonstrates outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
An anti-Brexit protester demonstrates outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
9 / 24
Noel Womersley, from Canterbury Homekill butchery, poses with his Sako 85 hunting rifle at his farm outside Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Noel Womersley, from Canterbury Homekill butchery, poses with his Sako 85 hunting rifle at his farm outside Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Noel Womersley, from Canterbury Homekill butchery, poses with his Sako 85 hunting rifle at his farm outside Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
10 / 24
U.S. soldiers walk next to the border fence between Mexico and the United States, as migrants are seen walking behind the fence, after crossing illegally into the U.S. to turn themselves in, in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

U.S. soldiers walk next to the border fence between Mexico and the United States, as migrants are seen walking behind the fence, after crossing illegally into the U.S. to turn themselves in, in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in this picture taken from Ciudad...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
U.S. soldiers walk next to the border fence between Mexico and the United States, as migrants are seen walking behind the fence, after crossing illegally into the U.S. to turn themselves in, in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
11 / 24
Trucks wait in a long line for border customs control to cross into the U.S., caused by the redeployment of border officers to deal with a surge in migrants, at the Otay border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Trucks wait in a long line for border customs control to cross into the U.S., caused by the redeployment of border officers to deal with a surge in migrants, at the Otay border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Trucks wait in a long line for border customs control to cross into the U.S., caused by the redeployment of border officers to deal with a surge in migrants, at the Otay border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
12 / 24
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a car hood during the opening ceremony of a Mercedes Benz automobile assembly plant, as Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG Dieter Zetsche and German economics ministers Peter Altmaier look on, outside Moscow. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a car hood during the opening ceremony of a Mercedes Benz automobile assembly plant, as Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG Dieter Zetsche and German economics ministers Peter Altmaier look on,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a car hood during the opening ceremony of a Mercedes Benz automobile assembly plant, as Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG Dieter Zetsche and German economics ministers Peter Altmaier look on, outside Moscow. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS
Close
13 / 24
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is applauded by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as he addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is applauded by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as he addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is applauded by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as he addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 24
Sam Rogers, flight suit design engineer at Gravity Industries, demonstrates a Jet Suit at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Sam Rogers, flight suit design engineer at Gravity Industries, demonstrates a Jet Suit at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Sam Rogers, flight suit design engineer at Gravity Industries, demonstrates a Jet Suit at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
15 / 24
The symbolic last piece of stone coal harvested in a German mine to mark the end of coal mining in Germany is pictured after miners handed it over to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue palace in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The symbolic last piece of stone coal harvested in a German mine to mark the end of coal mining in Germany is pictured after miners handed it over to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue palace in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
The symbolic last piece of stone coal harvested in a German mine to mark the end of coal mining in Germany is pictured after miners handed it over to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue palace in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
16 / 24
Kashmiri Muslim women react upon seeing a relic believed to be hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed during Meeraj-un-Nabi, a festival which marks the ascension of Prophet Mohammed to Heaven, at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslim women react upon seeing a relic believed to be hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed during Meeraj-un-Nabi, a festival which marks the ascension of Prophet Mohammed to Heaven, at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Kashmiri Muslim women react upon seeing a relic believed to be hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed during Meeraj-un-Nabi, a festival which marks the ascension of Prophet Mohammed to Heaven, at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
17 / 24
Divers are pictured in the underwater cinema studio "Lites" during the shooting of a movie in the Brussels suburb of Vilvoorde, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Divers are pictured in the underwater cinema studio "Lites" during the shooting of a movie in the Brussels suburb of Vilvoorde, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Divers are pictured in the underwater cinema studio "Lites" during the shooting of a movie in the Brussels suburb of Vilvoorde, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
18 / 24
Firefighters take part in a candlelight vigil after a forest fire that broke out Saturday in Muli county, Sichuan province killed 30 firefighters, in Rongan county, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Firefighters take part in a candlelight vigil after a forest fire that broke out Saturday in Muli county, Sichuan province killed 30 firefighters, in Rongan county, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Firefighters take part in a candlelight vigil after a forest fire that broke out Saturday in Muli county, Sichuan province killed 30 firefighters, in Rongan county, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 24
Russian soccer player Pavel Mamayev, who was detained last year and accused of carrying out attacks, is seen inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Stringer

Russian soccer player Pavel Mamayev, who was detained last year and accused of carrying out attacks, is seen inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Russian soccer player Pavel Mamayev, who was detained last year and accused of carrying out attacks, is seen inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 24
Mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot clinches her fists as she speaks during her election night celebration after defeating her challenger Toni Preckwinkle in a runoff election in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot clinches her fists as she speaks during her election night celebration after defeating her challenger Toni Preckwinkle in a runoff election in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot clinches her fists as she speaks during her election night celebration after defeating her challenger Toni Preckwinkle in a runoff election in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Close
21 / 24
A couple rides a boat underneath cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

A couple rides a boat underneath cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
A couple rides a boat underneath cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
Close
22 / 24
A four-level 30 square metres large farming technology container with 900 plants is lit by LED lights outside a store of IKEA, the world's biggest furniture group in Kaarst near Duesseldorf, Germany. IKEA tests growing the crops fully automated without soil using organic nutrients produced by recycling organic waste from the nearby IKEA restaurant taking five weeks from sowing to harvest. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A four-level 30 square metres large farming technology container with 900 plants is lit by LED lights outside a store of IKEA, the world's biggest furniture group in Kaarst near Duesseldorf, Germany. IKEA tests growing the crops fully automated...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
A four-level 30 square metres large farming technology container with 900 plants is lit by LED lights outside a store of IKEA, the world's biggest furniture group in Kaarst near Duesseldorf, Germany. IKEA tests growing the crops fully automated without soil using organic nutrients produced by recycling organic waste from the nearby IKEA restaurant taking five weeks from sowing to harvest. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
23 / 24
Stray dogs walk along a railway located in the Siberian Taiga forest near Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Stray dogs walk along a railway located in the Siberian Taiga forest near Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Stray dogs walk along a railway located in the Siberian Taiga forest near Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 03 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 02 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 01 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 29 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Migrants request asylum after crossing into the U.S.

Migrants request asylum after crossing into the U.S.

Migrants illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border to turn themselves in to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials request asylum as President Donald Trump again threatens Mexico border closure.

Trucks gridlocked at U.S.-Mexico border

Trucks gridlocked at U.S.-Mexico border

A transfer of U.S. border agents to immigration duties has slowed commercial traffic at three crossings, with gridlock in El Paso extending for hours.

Venezuelans break barricades and cross Colombia border

Venezuelans break barricades and cross Colombia border

With bridges blocked by containers and trucks, Venezuelans wade through the Tachira River and break through barricades to reach the Colombian city of Cucuta to find food, medicines and work.

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Algerian leader Bouteflika quits after six weeks of protest

Algerian leader Bouteflika quits after six weeks of protest

Algeria's ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika succumbs to six weeks of largely peaceful mass protests driven by youth and pressure from the powerful army against his 20-year rule.

Chicago elects first black woman mayor

Chicago elects first black woman mayor

Lori Lightfoot, a political newcomer, was elected the first black female mayor of Chicago on Tuesday.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Some of our top photos from March 2019.

Classical music kids of Ireland

Classical music kids of Ireland

Young musicians compete in the annual Feis Ceoil classical music competition, which was founded in 1896 and includes over 5,000 participants in Dublin, Ireland.

Yemen's deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen is suffering its third major outbreak of the water-borne bacterial infection since the conflict broke out in 2015, causing the world s most urgent humanitarian crisis that has put 10 million people on the brink of famine.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast