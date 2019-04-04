Editors Choice Pictures
Actor Lori Loughlin, facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, is escorted to federal court in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People are seen at Pedwest border crossing entering into to Mexico at the San Ysidro point of entry in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man walks with a car tyre as he barricades the street during a service delivery protest in Alexandra township in the north of Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A large replica of the iron throne is seen at Rockefeller Center before the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones at Radio City Music Hall in New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Cockle-picker and fisherman Tony McClure, 39, who voted to leave the EU uses his cockling board to raise cockles from the sands in Flookburgh, Morecambe Bay, Britain. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A general view inside the stadium as fireworks are set off before the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
French soccer player Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian soccer legend Pele pose ahead of their meeting in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Chinese honour guards hold caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers during the handing over ceremony at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul. Jung Yeon-Je/Pool via REUTERS
An anti-Brexit protester demonstrates outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Noel Womersley, from Canterbury Homekill butchery, poses with his Sako 85 hunting rifle at his farm outside Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
U.S. soldiers walk next to the border fence between Mexico and the United States, as migrants are seen walking behind the fence, after crossing illegally into the U.S. to turn themselves in, in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in this picture taken from Ciudad...more
Trucks wait in a long line for border customs control to cross into the U.S., caused by the redeployment of border officers to deal with a surge in migrants, at the Otay border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a car hood during the opening ceremony of a Mercedes Benz automobile assembly plant, as Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG Dieter Zetsche and German economics ministers Peter Altmaier look on,...more
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is applauded by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as he addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Sam Rogers, flight suit design engineer at Gravity Industries, demonstrates a Jet Suit at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The symbolic last piece of stone coal harvested in a German mine to mark the end of coal mining in Germany is pictured after miners handed it over to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue palace in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Kashmiri Muslim women react upon seeing a relic believed to be hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed during Meeraj-un-Nabi, a festival which marks the ascension of Prophet Mohammed to Heaven, at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish...more
Divers are pictured in the underwater cinema studio "Lites" during the shooting of a movie in the Brussels suburb of Vilvoorde, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Firefighters take part in a candlelight vigil after a forest fire that broke out Saturday in Muli county, Sichuan province killed 30 firefighters, in Rongan county, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian soccer player Pavel Mamayev, who was detained last year and accused of carrying out attacks, is seen inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Stringer
Mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot clinches her fists as she speaks during her election night celebration after defeating her challenger Toni Preckwinkle in a runoff election in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A couple rides a boat underneath cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
A four-level 30 square metres large farming technology container with 900 plants is lit by LED lights outside a store of IKEA, the world's biggest furniture group in Kaarst near Duesseldorf, Germany. IKEA tests growing the crops fully automated...more
Stray dogs walk along a railway located in the Siberian Taiga forest near Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
