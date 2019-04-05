Edition:
Editors Choice Pictures

Stray dogs walk along a railway in the Siberian Taiga forest near Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk leaves after attending an S.E.C. hearing at the Manhattan Federal Courthouse in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Migrants and refugees, who say that they seek to travel onward to northern Europe, scuffle with riot police officers near the town of Diavata in northern Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Rahul Gandhi, President of India's main opposition Congress party, and his sister a leader of Congress party Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, wave to their supporters after Rahul filed his nomination papers for the general election, in Wayanad in the southern state of Kerala, India. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks during a news conference after a meeting with young leaders at the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
People are seen at Pedwest border crossing entering into Mexico at the San Ysidro point of entry in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Beat Maendli of Switzerland falls off Dsarie during the FEI World Cup Final 1 Show Jumping event at Gothenburg Horse Show in Scandinavium arena, Sweden. TT News Agency/Bjorn Larsson Rosvall via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Firefighters work to put out flames during a wildfire in Sokcho, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Britain's Prince Charles attends the opening of Waitrose & Partners Food Innovation Studio in Bracknell, Britain. Stuart Wilson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
A man walks with a car tire as he barricades the street during a service delivery protest in Alexandra township in the north of Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
A large replica of the Iron Throne is seen at Rockefeller Center before the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones at Radio City Music Hall in New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Cockle-picker and fisherman Tony McClure, 39, who voted to leave the EU, uses his cockling board to raise cockles from the sands in Flookburgh, Morecambe Bay, Britain. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Actor Lori Loughlin, facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, is escorted to federal court in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
French soccer player Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian soccer legend Pele pose ahead of their meeting in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Chinese honor guards hold caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers during the handing over ceremony at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul. Jung Yeon-Je/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
An anti-Brexit protester demonstrates outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
U.S. soldiers walk next to the border fence between Mexico and the United States, as migrants are seen walking behind the fence, after crossing illegally into the U.S. to turn themselves in, in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Trucks wait in a long line for border customs control to cross into the U.S., caused by the redeployment of border officers to deal with a surge in migrants, at the Otay border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Sam Rogers, flight suit design engineer at Gravity Industries, demonstrates a Jet Suit at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Kashmiri Muslim women react upon seeing a relic believed to be hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad during Meeraj-un-Nabi, a festival which marks the ascension of Prophet Mohammad to Heaven, at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Divers are pictured in the underwater cinema studio "Lites" during the shooting of a movie in the Brussels suburb of Vilvoorde, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Firefighters take part in a candlelight vigil after a forest fire that broke out Saturday in Muli county, Sichuan province killed 30 firefighters, in Rongan county, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
A couple rides a boat underneath cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
A four-level 30 square metres large farming technology container with 900 plants is lit by LED lights outside a store of IKEA, the world's biggest furniture group in Kaarst near Dusseldorf, Germany. IKEA tests growing the crops fully automated without soil using organic nutrients produced by recycling organic waste from the nearby IKEA restaurant, taking five weeks from sowing to harvest. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
