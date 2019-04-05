Editors Choice Pictures
Stray dogs walk along a railway in the Siberian Taiga forest near Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk leaves after attending an S.E.C. hearing at the Manhattan Federal Courthouse in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Migrants and refugees, who say that they seek to travel onward to northern Europe, scuffle with riot police officers near the town of Diavata in northern Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Rahul Gandhi, President of India's main opposition Congress party, and his sister a leader of Congress party Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, wave to their supporters after Rahul filed his nomination papers for the general election, in Wayanad in the southern...more
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks during a news conference after a meeting with young leaders at the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan...more
People are seen at Pedwest border crossing entering into Mexico at the San Ysidro point of entry in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Beat Maendli of Switzerland falls off Dsarie during the FEI World Cup Final 1 Show Jumping event at Gothenburg Horse Show in Scandinavium arena, Sweden. TT News Agency/Bjorn Larsson Rosvall via REUTERS
Firefighters work to put out flames during a wildfire in Sokcho, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Britain's Prince Charles attends the opening of Waitrose & Partners Food Innovation Studio in Bracknell, Britain. Stuart Wilson/Pool via REUTERS
A man walks with a car tire as he barricades the street during a service delivery protest in Alexandra township in the north of Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A large replica of the Iron Throne is seen at Rockefeller Center before the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones at Radio City Music Hall in New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Cockle-picker and fisherman Tony McClure, 39, who voted to leave the EU, uses his cockling board to raise cockles from the sands in Flookburgh, Morecambe Bay, Britain. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Actor Lori Loughlin, facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, is escorted to federal court in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
French soccer player Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian soccer legend Pele pose ahead of their meeting in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Chinese honor guards hold caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers during the handing over ceremony at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul. Jung Yeon-Je/Pool via REUTERS
An anti-Brexit protester demonstrates outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
U.S. soldiers walk next to the border fence between Mexico and the United States, as migrants are seen walking behind the fence, after crossing illegally into the U.S. to turn themselves in, in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in this picture taken from Ciudad...more
Trucks wait in a long line for border customs control to cross into the U.S., caused by the redeployment of border officers to deal with a surge in migrants, at the Otay border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Sam Rogers, flight suit design engineer at Gravity Industries, demonstrates a Jet Suit at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Kashmiri Muslim women react upon seeing a relic believed to be hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad during Meeraj-un-Nabi, a festival which marks the ascension of Prophet Mohammad to Heaven, at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish...more
Divers are pictured in the underwater cinema studio "Lites" during the shooting of a movie in the Brussels suburb of Vilvoorde, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Firefighters take part in a candlelight vigil after a forest fire that broke out Saturday in Muli county, Sichuan province killed 30 firefighters, in Rongan county, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A couple rides a boat underneath cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
A four-level 30 square metres large farming technology container with 900 plants is lit by LED lights outside a store of IKEA, the world's biggest furniture group in Kaarst near Dusseldorf, Germany. IKEA tests growing the crops fully automated...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Migrants scuffle with police near Greece's northern border
Refugees and migrants stuck in Greece scuffle with police as they gather in a field near the country s northern border seeking to travel onward to northern Europe.
Trucks gridlocked at U.S.-Mexico border
A transfer of U.S. border agents to immigration duties has slowed commercial traffic at three crossings, with gridlock in El Paso extending for hours.
Hawaii residents return to volcano-hit homes
Residents of Kapoho on the Big Island return to a new normal, nearly a year after the historic eruption of the Kilauea Volcano forced hundreds to evacuate and destroyed more than 700 structures.
'Game of Thrones' premiere
The cast and creators of "Game of Thrones" walk their last red carpet together in New York ahead of the eighth and final season of the medieval fantasy television series.
Migrants request asylum after crossing into the U.S.
Migrants illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border to turn themselves in to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials request asylum as President Donald Trump again threatens Mexico border closure.
Venezuelans break barricades and cross Colombia border
With bridges blocked by containers and trucks, Venezuelans wade through the Tachira River and break through barricades to reach the Colombian city of Cucuta to find food, medicines and work.
Spring in blossom
Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.
Algerian leader Bouteflika quits after six weeks of protest
Algeria's ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika succumbs to six weeks of largely peaceful mass protests driven by youth and pressure from the powerful army against his 20-year rule.