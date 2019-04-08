Editors Choice Pictures
Pigeons fly in front of a large poster of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Bursa, Turkey. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A U.S. Border Patrol agent searches for undocumented migrants after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande near Palmview, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Runners pass along discarded cups at a refreshment point during the Vienna City Marathon in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Baylor Lady Bears center Kalani Brown and teammates hoist the trophy after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the championship game of the women's Final Four of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Riot police officers stand during clashes outside a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Aadi Parmar of Selma, Texas, reacts after sinking a long putt during the Drive Chip and Putt National Finals at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un visits Taesong Department Store just before its opening. KCNA via REUTERS
Keith Urban performs Burden at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Participants pose for photographs as they take part in a 'Hat Walk' during London Hat Week. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Participants arrive to a night vigil during a commemoration ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide, at the Amahoro stadium in Kigali, Rwanda. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Brighton and Hove Albion fans before their match against Manchester City at London's Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Jon Super
Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro take part in a rally in support of the government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
Rohingya refugees play Chinlone at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A man is seen behind an Indonesia's national flag during a campaign rally of Indonesia's presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Sandiaga Uno at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A member of Libyan National Army, commanded by Khalifa Haftar, is seen as he heads out of Benghazi to reinforce the troops advancing to Tripoli, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Racing Club's Lisandro Lopez and team mates celebrate with the Superliga trophy after defeating Defensa y Justicia in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A man takes part in Patriot obstacle race at the historical complex Stalin's Line, a World War Two theme park near the village of Goroshki, Belarus9. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A group of musicians play music near the border fence in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A bridge destroyed by flood is seen in Lorestan province, Iran. Khashayar Javanmardi/Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS
A member of the Bandaloop dance troupe performs an aerial dance on the side of the building of Mupa Budapest in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A boy walks past portraits of well-known Soviet actors before a needlework lesson at a community centre on the eve of Mother's Day in a Siberian settlement, which was founded as a logging camp and part of the Soviet Union's Gulag prison labor system,...more
Migrant children hold flowers as they stand in front of riot police officers next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A boy rides a bicycle along Athalassas Park Lake in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Girls from Congo eat outside their tent at an improvised camp outside the premises of the National Migration Institute, in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Russia's 'whale prison' to close after outcry
Russian authorities have decided to free nearly 100 whales held in cages in Russia's Far East.
Academy of Country Music Awards
Highlights from the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Remembering Rwanda's genocide
Rwanda began a week of solemn ceremonies on Sunday to commemorate the lives of 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutus murdered during the Rwandan genocide, a three-month-killing spree that began 25 years ago.
Trucks gridlocked at U.S.-Mexico border
A transfer of U.S. border agents to immigration duties has slowed commercial traffic.
Clashes as Greek police stop migrants from reaching border
Refugees and migrants, stuck in Greece after Balkan countries shut their borders in 2016, scuffle with police near the northern border seeking to travel onward to northern Europe.
Nebraska grandmother acts as surrogate for gay son
Cecile Eledge, 61, acted as a surrogate for for her adult son and his husband giving birth to her granddaughter, Uma Louise Dougherty.
Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border
President Trump visits Calexico, California, for a tour of the border just days after also announcing that he would end U.S. aid to El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, even though the money is designed to discourage migration.