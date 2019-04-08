Edition:
Pigeons fly in front of a large poster of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Bursa, Turkey. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
A U.S. Border Patrol agent searches for undocumented migrants after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande near Palmview, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Runners pass along discarded cups at a refreshment point during the Vienna City Marathon in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Baylor Lady Bears center Kalani Brown and teammates hoist the trophy after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the championship game of the women's Final Four of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Riot police officers stand during clashes outside a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
Aadi Parmar of Selma, Texas, reacts after sinking a long putt during the Drive Chip and Putt National Finals at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/ Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un visits Taesong Department Store just before its opening. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Keith Urban performs Burden at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Participants pose for photographs as they take part in a 'Hat Walk' during London Hat Week. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Participants arrive to a night vigil during a commemoration ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide, at the Amahoro stadium in Kigali, Rwanda. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Brighton and Hove Albion fans before their match against Manchester City at London's Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Jon Super

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro take part in a rally in support of the government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
Rohingya refugees play Chinlone at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
A man is seen behind an Indonesia's national flag during a campaign rally of Indonesia's presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Sandiaga Uno at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
A member of Libyan National Army, commanded by Khalifa Haftar, is seen as he heads out of Benghazi to reinforce the troops advancing to Tripoli, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Racing Club's Lisandro Lopez and team mates celebrate with the Superliga trophy after defeating Defensa y Justicia in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
A man takes part in Patriot obstacle race at the historical complex Stalin's Line, a World War Two theme park near the village of Goroshki, Belarus9. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
A group of musicians play music near the border fence in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
A bridge destroyed by flood is seen in Lorestan province, Iran. Khashayar Javanmardi/Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
A member of the Bandaloop dance troupe performs an aerial dance on the side of the building of Mupa Budapest in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
A boy walks past portraits of well-known Soviet actors before a needlework lesson at a community centre on the eve of Mother's Day in a Siberian settlement, which was founded as a logging camp and part of the Soviet Union's Gulag prison labor system, Tugach, southeast of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Migrant children hold flowers as they stand in front of riot police officers next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
A boy rides a bicycle along Athalassas Park Lake in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Girls from Congo eat outside their tent at an improvised camp outside the premises of the National Migration Institute, in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
