Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 9, 2019 | 7:00am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

The Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, is burning in a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, is burning in a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
The Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, is burning in a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
1 / 24
The Virginia Cavaliers celebrate beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the championship game of the 2019 mens Final Four. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Cavaliers celebrate beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the championship game of the 2019 mens Final Four. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
The Virginia Cavaliers celebrate beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the championship game of the 2019 mens Final Four. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 24
Israeli border policewomen wait to vote in national elections a day before polling stations open in the rest of Israel, at a base in Beit Horon settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli border policewomen wait to vote in national elections a day before polling stations open in the rest of Israel, at a base in Beit Horon settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Israeli border policewomen wait to vote in national elections a day before polling stations open in the rest of Israel, at a base in Beit Horon settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
3 / 24
Actress Allison Mack departs the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse after facing charges regarding sex trafficking and racketeering related to the Nxivm cult case in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Actress Allison Mack departs the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse after facing charges regarding sex trafficking and racketeering related to the Nxivm cult case in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Actress Allison Mack departs the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse after facing charges regarding sex trafficking and racketeering related to the Nxivm cult case in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 24
Luciana Nogueira, widow of Evaldo Rosa dos Santos, reacts with her daughter at the Institute of Forensic Science, after recognizing the body of her husband, who was killed during a military operation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Luciana Nogueira, widow of Evaldo Rosa dos Santos, reacts with her daughter at the Institute of Forensic Science, after recognizing the body of her husband, who was killed during a military operation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo...more

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Luciana Nogueira, widow of Evaldo Rosa dos Santos, reacts with her daughter at the Institute of Forensic Science, after recognizing the body of her husband, who was killed during a military operation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
5 / 24
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un visits Taesong Department Store just before its opening. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un visits Taesong Department Store just before its opening. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un visits Taesong Department Store just before its opening. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
6 / 24
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home, as Brexit uncertainty continues, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home, as Brexit uncertainty continues, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home, as Brexit uncertainty continues, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
7 / 24
Omar Nabi, originally from Afghanistan, and his friend Apa slaughter a sheep to offer as a sacrifice for his late father Haji-Daoud Nabi, at his father's property in Christchurch, New Zealand. Haji-Daoud was killed in the Christchurch shootings. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Omar Nabi, originally from Afghanistan, and his friend Apa slaughter a sheep to offer as a sacrifice for his late father Haji-Daoud Nabi, at his father's property in Christchurch, New Zealand. Haji-Daoud was killed in the Christchurch shootings. ...more

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Omar Nabi, originally from Afghanistan, and his friend Apa slaughter a sheep to offer as a sacrifice for his late father Haji-Daoud Nabi, at his father's property in Christchurch, New Zealand. Haji-Daoud was killed in the Christchurch shootings. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
8 / 24
Indigenous Macuxi children play at the community of Maturuca on the Raposa Serra do Sol reservation, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Indigenous Macuxi children play at the community of Maturuca on the Raposa Serra do Sol reservation, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Indigenous Macuxi children play at the community of Maturuca on the Raposa Serra do Sol reservation, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
9 / 24
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as he visits Mahane Yehuda Market a day ahead of Israeli national elections, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as he visits Mahane Yehuda Market a day ahead of Israeli national elections, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as he visits Mahane Yehuda Market a day ahead of Israeli national elections, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
10 / 24
A man holds his caged partridge as the sun rises in the old part of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A man holds his caged partridge as the sun rises in the old part of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
A man holds his caged partridge as the sun rises in the old part of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
11 / 24
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
12 / 24
British-born Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare poses with his art piece called The British Library at Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

British-born Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare poses with his art piece called The British Library at Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
British-born Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare poses with his art piece called The British Library at Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
13 / 24
A combination picture shows Palestinians who, according to medics, lost their legs after being shot by Israeli forces during protests at the Israel-Gaza border, posing for photos in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A combination picture shows Palestinians who, according to medics, lost their legs after being shot by Israeli forces during protests at the Israel-Gaza border, posing for photos in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
A combination picture shows Palestinians who, according to medics, lost their legs after being shot by Israeli forces during protests at the Israel-Gaza border, posing for photos in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
14 / 24
Residents carry a coffin containing a body of a member of the Libyan pro-internationally recognised government forces who was killed during clashes, during funeral in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Residents carry a coffin containing a body of a member of the Libyan pro-internationally recognised government forces who was killed during clashes, during funeral in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Residents carry a coffin containing a body of a member of the Libyan pro-internationally recognised government forces who was killed during clashes, during funeral in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
15 / 24
Dustin Johnson of the U.S. skips a ball across the water on the 16th hole as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches during practice for the 2019 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dustin Johnson of the U.S. skips a ball across the water on the 16th hole as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches during practice for the 2019 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Dustin Johnson of the U.S. skips a ball across the water on the 16th hole as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches during practice for the 2019 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 24
Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza talks to the media, in front of a painting of Simon Bolivar, during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza talks to the media, in front of a painting of Simon Bolivar, during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza talks to the media, in front of a painting of Simon Bolivar, during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
17 / 24
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah, greet each other before releasing their party's election manifesto for the April/May general election in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah, greet each other before releasing their party's election manifesto for the April/May general election in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah, greet each other before releasing their party's election manifesto for the April/May general election in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
18 / 24
'Il Paesaggio' by Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci is analysed under a microscope at the Opificio delle Pietre Dure di Firenze in Florence, Italy. Uffizi Gallery/via REUTERS

'Il Paesaggio' by Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci is analysed under a microscope at the Opificio delle Pietre Dure di Firenze in Florence, Italy. Uffizi Gallery/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
'Il Paesaggio' by Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci is analysed under a microscope at the Opificio delle Pietre Dure di Firenze in Florence, Italy. Uffizi Gallery/via REUTERS
Close
19 / 24
A view shows a facility, where nearly 100 whales including orcas and beluga whales are held in cages, during a visit of scientists representing explorer and founder of the Ocean Futures Society Jean-Michel Cousteau in a bay near the Sea of Japan port of Nakhodka in Primorsky Region, Russia. Press Service of Administration of Primorsky Krai/Alexander Safronov/via REUTERS

A view shows a facility, where nearly 100 whales including orcas and beluga whales are held in cages, during a visit of scientists representing explorer and founder of the Ocean Futures Society Jean-Michel Cousteau in a bay near the Sea of Japan port...more

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
A view shows a facility, where nearly 100 whales including orcas and beluga whales are held in cages, during a visit of scientists representing explorer and founder of the Ocean Futures Society Jean-Michel Cousteau in a bay near the Sea of Japan port of Nakhodka in Primorsky Region, Russia. Press Service of Administration of Primorsky Krai/Alexander Safronov/via REUTERS
Close
20 / 24
Participants arrive to a night vigil during a commemoration ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide, at the Amahoro stadium in Kigali, Rwanda. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Participants arrive to a night vigil during a commemoration ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide, at the Amahoro stadium in Kigali, Rwanda. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Participants arrive to a night vigil during a commemoration ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide, at the Amahoro stadium in Kigali, Rwanda. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
21 / 24
Keith Urban performs Burden at the Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Keith Urban performs Burden at the Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Keith Urban performs Burden at the Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
22 / 24
Aadi Parmar of Selma, Texas, reacts after sinking a long putt during the Drive Chip and Putt National Finals at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/ Brian Snyder

Aadi Parmar of Selma, Texas, reacts after sinking a long putt during the Drive Chip and Putt National Finals at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/ Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Aadi Parmar of Selma, Texas, reacts after sinking a long putt during the Drive Chip and Putt National Finals at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
Close
23 / 24
Girls from Congo eat outside their tent at an improvised camp outside the premises of the National Migration Institute (INM), in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Girls from Congo eat outside their tent at an improvised camp outside the premises of the National Migration Institute (INM), in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Girls from Congo eat outside their tent at an improvised camp outside the premises of the National Migration Institute (INM), in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 08 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 05 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 05 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 04 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Twin town of Nigeria

Twin town of Nigeria

Twins are common in the Yoruba ethnic group that dominates southwest Nigeria, especially in Igbo Ora, where a banner welcomes visitors to the "twins capital of the world."

Virginia beats Texas to win NCAA title

Virginia beats Texas to win NCAA title

The Virginia Cavaliers went to overtime to put away Texas Tech 85-77, closing out the season as national champions one year after leaving the NCAA Tournament as the first-ever No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16.

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Artificial limbs change lives for wounded Gaza protesters

Artificial limbs change lives for wounded Gaza protesters

Palestinians learn to use their new artificial limbs after being wounded by Israeli fire in border protests. They are among the 136 wounded who have undergone amputations since the demonstrations began in March 2018, according to Hamas Health Ministry.

Migrants surrender at the U.S.-Mexico border

Migrants surrender at the U.S.-Mexico border

Undocumented migrants are apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio Grande in Texas.

Kim Jong Un's field guidance

Kim Jong Un's field guidance

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits factories and farms, giving field guidance on their operations.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

President Trump's Secret Service

President Trump's Secret Service

The Secret Service detail surrounding President Trump.

Inside Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Inside Iran's Revolutionary Guards

President Trump brands Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization, an unprecedented step that raises the specter of retaliation from Tehran.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast