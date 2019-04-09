Editors Choice Pictures
The Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, is burning in a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The Virginia Cavaliers celebrate beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the championship game of the 2019 mens Final Four. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Israeli border policewomen wait to vote in national elections a day before polling stations open in the rest of Israel, at a base in Beit Horon settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Actress Allison Mack departs the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse after facing charges regarding sex trafficking and racketeering related to the Nxivm cult case in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Luciana Nogueira, widow of Evaldo Rosa dos Santos, reacts with her daughter at the Institute of Forensic Science, after recognizing the body of her husband, who was killed during a military operation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo...more
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un visits Taesong Department Store just before its opening. KCNA via REUTERS
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home, as Brexit uncertainty continues, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Omar Nabi, originally from Afghanistan, and his friend Apa slaughter a sheep to offer as a sacrifice for his late father Haji-Daoud Nabi, at his father's property in Christchurch, New Zealand. Haji-Daoud was killed in the Christchurch shootings. ...more
Indigenous Macuxi children play at the community of Maturuca on the Raposa Serra do Sol reservation, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as he visits Mahane Yehuda Market a day ahead of Israeli national elections, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A man holds his caged partridge as the sun rises in the old part of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
British-born Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare poses with his art piece called The British Library at Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A combination picture shows Palestinians who, according to medics, lost their legs after being shot by Israeli forces during protests at the Israel-Gaza border, posing for photos in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Residents carry a coffin containing a body of a member of the Libyan pro-internationally recognised government forces who was killed during clashes, during funeral in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Dustin Johnson of the U.S. skips a ball across the water on the 16th hole as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches during practice for the 2019 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza talks to the media, in front of a painting of Simon Bolivar, during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah, greet each other before releasing their party's election manifesto for the April/May general election in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
'Il Paesaggio' by Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci is analysed under a microscope at the Opificio delle Pietre Dure di Firenze in Florence, Italy. Uffizi Gallery/via REUTERS
A view shows a facility, where nearly 100 whales including orcas and beluga whales are held in cages, during a visit of scientists representing explorer and founder of the Ocean Futures Society Jean-Michel Cousteau in a bay near the Sea of Japan port...more
Participants arrive to a night vigil during a commemoration ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide, at the Amahoro stadium in Kigali, Rwanda. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Keith Urban performs Burden at the Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Aadi Parmar of Selma, Texas, reacts after sinking a long putt during the Drive Chip and Putt National Finals at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
Girls from Congo eat outside their tent at an improvised camp outside the premises of the National Migration Institute (INM), in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
