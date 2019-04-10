Edition:
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez in action against Tottenham Hotspur in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara wave as Netanyahu speaks following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's parliamentary election at the party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Pope Francis poses after the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Rain water beads around a Masters logo in a seating area at Augusta National during the second day of practice for the 2019 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
A rescued migrant sits on the deck of the migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi', operated by German NGO Sea-Eye, during a delivery of supplies by the NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) off the coast of Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies, as protesters raise signs behind him, before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
People inspect the basement of a house hit by an air strike in al-Jeraf neighbourhood of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Players rest at a baseball stadium in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
A bus is seen underneath trees uprooted by heavy rains in the Leblon neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki reacts after their game against the Phoenix Suns. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
An Afghan man rides on a bicycle past the site of a car bomb attack where U.S soldiers were killed near Bagram air base, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Police officers use water cannon to disperse people protesting after parliament appointed upper house chairman Abdelkader Bensalah as interim president following the resignation of Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Identical twins Taiwo Adejare and Kehinde Adejare pose for a picture in Igbo Ora, Oyo State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
A U.S. Border Patrol agent apprehends undocumented migrants after they illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a news conference declaring a public health emergency in parts of Brooklyn in response to a measles outbreak, requiring unvaccinated people living in the affected areas to get the vaccine or face fines, in the Orthodox Jewish community of the Williamsburg neighborhood, in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a news conference declaring a public health emergency in parts of Brooklyn in response to a measles outbreak, requiring unvaccinated people living in the affected areas to get the vaccine or face fines, in the Orthodox Jewish community of the Williamsburg neighborhood, in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Sudanese demonstrators chant slogans as they stand on a torn billboard during a protest rally demanding Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to step down, outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
A supporter of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party waves flags, one bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, as the crowd reacts to exit polls in Israel's parliamentary election at the party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A supporter of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party waves flags, one bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, as the crowd reacts to exit polls in Israel's parliamentary election at the party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chairs a Central Committee of the Worker's Party meeting in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade is introduced before their game against the Philadelphia 76ers at American Airlines Arena in Miami. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
U.S. Attorney General William Barr testifies on the Justice Department s budget proposal before a House Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
German Chancellor Angela Merkel kisses British Prime Minister Theresa May as she leaves after they met to discuss Brexit, at the chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Benny Gantz, head of Blue and White party, gestures as he delivers a speech following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's parliamentary election at his party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and European Council President Donald Tusk attend a joint news conference after the EU-China summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Rohingya refugee children attend a class to learn Burmese language at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
A polling officer carrying election materials walks towards his vehicle after arriving on a ferryboat in Nimatighat, Jorhat district, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
