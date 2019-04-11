Editors Choice Pictures
The first-ever photo of a black hole, taken using a global network of telescopes, conducted by the Event Horizon Telescope. Event Horizon Telescope/National Science Foundation/via REUTERS
Sudanese demonstrators cheer as they attend a protest rally demanding Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to step down outside the Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan9. REUTERS/Stringer
A police van is seen outside the Ecuadorian embassy after WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested by British police in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Elephants and people play with water as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran, which marks the start of the Thai New Year in Ayutthaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
President Trump talks about the U.S.-Mexico border during a fundraising roundtable with campaign donors in San Antonio, Texas. Picture taken through a chair. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Dustin Johnson's son Tatum rolls down the hill as he joins his father during the 2019 Masters golf tournament's par 3 contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kids row on a styrofoam block through a flooded street during heavy rains in the Guaratiba neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after a news conference following an extraordinary European Union leaders summit to discuss Brexit, in Brussels. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Sergio Garcia of Spain and his daughter Azalea walk off the 9th green during the 2019 Masters golf tournament's par 3 contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Voters line up to cast their votes outside a polling station during the first phase of general election in Alipurduar district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Members of Libyan internationally recognised pro-government forces ride in military vehicles on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) wipes tears from her eyes as she speaks about the Trump administration policies toward Muslim immigrants at a news conference by members of the U.S. Congress "to announce legislation to repeal President Trump s existing...more
A Honduran mother holds her son at an improvised shelter while waiting for humanitarian visas to cross the country on their way to the United States, in Mapastepec, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A woman sits at a bus stop in Dagenham, east London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman cries after the Central World Complex was evacuated due to a fire, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/ Soe Zeya Tun
A man gestures during a protest against the appointment of interim president Abdelkader Bensalah demanding radical changes to the political system, in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Croatian military members attend the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
An Afghan man crosses a river with his donkey in Bagram district of Parwan province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Inmates are seen in the state penitentiary in Canoas, Brazi. REUTERS/Diego Vara
A porter carries a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine and an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) through Buxa tiger reserve forest to a remote polling station, in Alipurduar district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India. ...more
People inspect the basement of a house hit by an air strike in al-Jeraf neighbourhood of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Thousands of hospital doctors attend a warning strike to demand higher wages in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un takes part in the 4th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS
Maria Jofresse, 25, holds a stuffed toy she received for her seventh birthday as she stands where her house stood, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, outside the village of Cheia, which means 'Flood' in Portuguese, near Beira, Mozambique. Maria...more
