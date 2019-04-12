Editors Choice Pictures
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, carrying the Arabsat 6A communications satellite, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Thom Baur
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at the Westminster Magistrates Court, after he was arrested in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Mourners begin to arrive at Staples Center ahead of a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A military officer is carried by the crowd as demonstrators chant slogans and carry their national flags, after Sudan's Defense Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf said that President Omar al-Bashir had been detained "in a safe place" and that a...more
A flock of ostriches is seen at a farm on the outskirts of Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
A sanitary worker sprays pesticide to kill ticks carrying encephalitis at the Royev Ruchey Flora and Fauna amusement park in Taiga district near Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man stretches after heavy rains at Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
The 40-metre high Rain Vortex, which is the world's tallest indoor waterfall, is seen from inside Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore. REUTERS/Feline Lim
Sudanese soldiers stand on a building as demonstrators attend a protest rally demanding Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to step down outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Stringer
British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after a news conference following an extraordinary European Union leaders summit to discuss Brexit, in Brussels. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Migrants from Honduras, trying to reach the United States, wait on the border bridge between Mexico and Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Japan's Emperor Akihito, top, and Empress Michiko, bottom, react to the well-wishers as they visit Kodomonokuni, or Children's Land, marking the 60th anniversary of the royal marriage of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko in Yokohama near Tokyo....more
Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen in action during practice at the Chinese Grand Prix. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman struggles to hold her daughter as she waits to collect her voter slip at a polling station during the first phase of general election in Majuli, a large river island in the Brahmaputra river, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, India....more
A statue of Saint John is removed from the spire of Notre Dame cathedral by a crane before restoration work, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Demonstrators chant slogans along the streets after Sudan's Defense Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf said that President Omar al-Bashir had been detained "in a safe place" and that a military council would run the country for a two-year...more
President Trump talks about the U.S.-Mexico border during a fundraising roundtable with campaign donors in San Antonio, Texas. Picture taken through a chair. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People, who are scheduled to vote and were invited by the Election Commission of India, attend a felicitation ceremony called 'Shatayu Samman', an award given to persons who lived for a century, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Elephants and people play with water as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran, which marks the start of the Thai New Year in Ayutthaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Members of Libyan internationally recognised pro-government forces ride in military vehicles on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A Honduran mother holds her son at an improvised shelter while waiting for humanitarian visas to cross the country on their way to the United States, in Mapastepec, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Dustin Johnson's son Tatum rolls down the hill as he joins his father during the 2019 Masters golf tournament's par 3 contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kids row on a styrofoam block through a flooded street during heavy rains in the Guaratiba neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The first-ever photo of a black hole, taken using a global network of telescopes, conducted by the Event Horizon Telescope. Event Horizon Telescope/National Science Foundation/via REUTERS
Memorial for Nipsey Hussle
Former President Barack Obama praised the legacy of slain Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle in a letter read during a public memorial attended by thousands of fans, many of them dressed in white.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Best of the Masters
Highlights from the 2019 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.
Classical music kids of Ireland
Young musicians compete in the annual Feis Ceoil classical music competition, which was founded in 1896 and includes over 5,000 participants in Dublin, Ireland.
Thailand's Songkran Water Festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Spring in blossom
Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.
Assange's seven years in the Ecuadorean embassy
A look back at WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's seven years inside the Ecuadorean embassy, after his South American hosts abruptly revoked his asylum and he was arrested by British police.
India votes in world's biggest election
People flock to polling stations in the world's biggest democratic exercise, with nearly 900 million eligible to vote during seven phases of balloting spread over 39 days.
Sudan's Bashir ousted by military and placed under arrest
Sudanese President Omar Hassan Bashir, who weathered multiple armed rebellions, economic crises and attempts by the West to make him a pariah, was forced to step down by the military on Thursday after popular protests.