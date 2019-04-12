Edition:
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, carrying the Arabsat 6A communications satellite, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Thom Baur

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at the Westminster Magistrates Court, after he was arrested in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Mourners begin to arrive at Staples Center ahead of a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
A military officer is carried by the crowd as demonstrators chant slogans and carry their national flags, after Sudan's Defense Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf said that President Omar al-Bashir had been detained "in a safe place" and that a military council would run the country for a two-year transitional period, outside Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
A flock of ostriches is seen at a farm on the outskirts of Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
A sanitary worker sprays pesticide to kill ticks carrying encephalitis at the Royev Ruchey Flora and Fauna amusement park in Taiga district near Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
A man stretches after heavy rains at Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
The 40-metre high Rain Vortex, which is the world's tallest indoor waterfall, is seen from inside Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore. REUTERS/Feline Lim

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Sudanese soldiers stand on a building as demonstrators attend a protest rally demanding Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to step down outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after a news conference following an extraordinary European Union leaders summit to discuss Brexit, in Brussels. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Migrants from Honduras, trying to reach the United States, wait on the border bridge between Mexico and Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
Japan's Emperor Akihito, top, and Empress Michiko, bottom, react to the well-wishers as they visit Kodomonokuni, or Children's Land, marking the 60th anniversary of the royal marriage of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko in Yokohama near Tokyo. Eugene Hoshiko /Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen in action during practice at the Chinese Grand Prix. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
A woman struggles to hold her daughter as she waits to collect her voter slip at a polling station during the first phase of general election in Majuli, a large river island in the Brahmaputra river, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
A statue of Saint John is removed from the spire of Notre Dame cathedral by a crane before restoration work, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Demonstrators chant slogans along the streets after Sudan's Defense Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf said that President Omar al-Bashir had been detained "in a safe place" and that a military council would run the country for a two-year transitional period in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
President Trump talks about the U.S.-Mexico border during a fundraising roundtable with campaign donors in San Antonio, Texas. Picture taken through a chair. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
People, who are scheduled to vote and were invited by the Election Commission of India, attend a felicitation ceremony called 'Shatayu Samman', an award given to persons who lived for a century, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Elephants and people play with water as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran, which marks the start of the Thai New Year in Ayutthaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Members of Libyan internationally recognised pro-government forces ride in military vehicles on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
A Honduran mother holds her son at an improvised shelter while waiting for humanitarian visas to cross the country on their way to the United States, in Mapastepec, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Dustin Johnson's son Tatum rolls down the hill as he joins his father during the 2019 Masters golf tournament's par 3 contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Kids row on a styrofoam block through a flooded street during heavy rains in the Guaratiba neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
The first-ever photo of a black hole, taken using a global network of telescopes, conducted by the Event Horizon Telescope. Event Horizon Telescope/National Science Foundation/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
