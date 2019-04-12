A military officer is carried by the crowd as demonstrators chant slogans and carry their national flags, after Sudan's Defense Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf said that President Omar al-Bashir had been detained "in a safe place" and that a...more

A military officer is carried by the crowd as demonstrators chant slogans and carry their national flags, after Sudan's Defense Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf said that President Omar al-Bashir had been detained "in a safe place" and that a military council would run the country for a two-year transitional period, outside Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Stringer

Close