Editor's Choice Pictures
A graduate wears a Make America Great Again hat amidst a sea of mortarboards before the start of commencement exercises at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces jumps from a wall after he fired a rifle on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Cuban LGBT activists participate in an annual demonstration against homophobia and transphobia in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Manchester City's Vincent Kompany lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Premier League title. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Yemeni coast guard officer shakes hands with members of the Houthi movement during withdrawal from Saleef port in Hodeidah province, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Muslims gather to eat iftar, the meal to end their fast at sunset, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Azhar mosque in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Migrants from Central America sleep on the floor at Miguel Hidalgo Central Park in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Supporters of South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) celebrate election results at a rally in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A musician waves across the river as kids play in the water below at the Voices From Both Sides festival which is held on the banks of the Rio Grande, an international boundary, to celebrate their cross-border community on both sides of the...more
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) wait for the game-winning basket by Leonard to drop in during game seven of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) presides over the U.S. House of Representatives inside the House Chamber in this still image taken from video on Capitol Hill. U.S. House TV/via Reuters
A supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, takes part in a rally in support of the Venezuelan National Assembly and against the government of Venezuela's...more
A man holding crutches reacts during the funeral of Palestinian Abdullah Abdelal, 24, who according to medics was killed by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Pro-democracy lawmaker Gary Fan lies down after clashes with pro-Beijing lawmakers during a meeting for control of a meeting room to consider the controversial extradition bill, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/James Pomfret
A protester is pictured through tear gas in front of Parliament in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Stringer
An evacuated passenger records on her phone as firefighters attend to the scene after Myanmar National Airlines flight UB103 landed without a front wheel at Mandalay International Airport in Tada-U, Myanmar. Nay Min via REUTERS
Newly ordained priests lie on the floor as Pope Francis leads a mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. Giuseppe Lami/Pool via Reuters
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrates victory for his African National Congress (ANC) party at the announcement of results of the country's parliamentary and provincial elections in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Pro-choice demonstrators protest against anti-abortion demonstrators who are taking part in the March For Life event in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A Cuban migrant passes over a fence as she runs away from Siglo XXI migration facility in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A Muslim man stands in front of the Abbraar Masjid mosque after a mob attack in Kiniyama, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Servicemen carry flags of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic as they attend a rally marking the 5th anniversary of a referendum on secession in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Spanish banderillero Angel Gomez prepares to drive banderillas into a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A participant takes part in a high heel race to protest in favor of gender equality in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Americans and Mexicans meet at the Rio Grande
Mexican and American citizens celebrate their cross-border community on the banks of the Rio Grande at the Voices From Both Sides festival.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
Bailing black moms out of jail before Mother's Day
Volunteers with the Free Black Mamas DMV movement are spending the week leading up to Mother's Day posting bail for jailed black mothers who cannot afford bail in the Maryland area.
Cuban LGBT activists defy government, hold pride parade
Cuban gay rights activists held an unauthorized independent pride parade in Havana despite the Communist government warning against it and calling it subversive, an unprecedented show of civil society in the one-party state.
Bells, whistles and steam herald U.S. Transcontinental Railroad's 150th birthday
Thousands of people witnessed the re-enactment of a ceremony in Utah's high desert that marked the completion of the first railroad to span the North American continent 150 years ago.
Here are nine categories of consumer products impacted by Trump's new tariffs
A range of consumer products made in China and sold in the United States are affected by Friday's new set of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, including in categories such as vacuum cleaners, handbags and lighting fixtures.
UN camp offers temporary respite for Venezuelan migrants
The United Nations camp, the only one of its kind in Colombia, opened in March in a bid to provide some shelter for some of the 1.2 million Venezuelans fleeing a humanitarian crisis in their homeland.
Made in China, sold to the world
Trump flags, artificial turf and Christmas tchotchkes are among the innumerable items for sale at the Yiwu wholesale market in eastern China.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.