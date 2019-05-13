Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 13, 2019 | 8:35am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

A graduate wears a Make America Great Again hat amidst a sea of mortarboards before the start of commencement exercises at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A graduate wears a Make America Great Again hat amidst a sea of mortarboards before the start of commencement exercises at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, May 11, 2019
A graduate wears a Make America Great Again hat amidst a sea of mortarboards before the start of commencement exercises at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
1 / 24
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces jumps from a wall after he fired a rifle on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces jumps from a wall after he fired a rifle on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces jumps from a wall after he fired a rifle on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 24
Cuban LGBT activists participate in an annual demonstration against homophobia and transphobia in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Cuban LGBT activists participate in an annual demonstration against homophobia and transphobia in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Cuban LGBT activists participate in an annual demonstration against homophobia and transphobia in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 24
Manchester City's Vincent Kompany lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Premier League title. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Manchester City's Vincent Kompany lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Premier League title. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Manchester City's Vincent Kompany lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Premier League title. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Close
4 / 24
Yemeni coast guard officer shakes hands with members of the Houthi movement during withdrawal from Saleef port in Hodeidah province, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Yemeni coast guard officer shakes hands with members of the Houthi movement during withdrawal from Saleef port in Hodeidah province, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Saturday, May 11, 2019
Yemeni coast guard officer shakes hands with members of the Houthi movement during withdrawal from Saleef port in Hodeidah province, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
5 / 24
Muslims gather to eat iftar, the meal to end their fast at sunset, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Azhar mosque in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Muslims gather to eat iftar, the meal to end their fast at sunset, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Azhar mosque in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Muslims gather to eat iftar, the meal to end their fast at sunset, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Azhar mosque in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
6 / 24
Migrants from Central America sleep on the floor at Miguel Hidalgo Central Park in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Migrants from Central America sleep on the floor at Miguel Hidalgo Central Park in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, May 11, 2019
Migrants from Central America sleep on the floor at Miguel Hidalgo Central Park in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
7 / 24
Supporters of South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) celebrate election results at a rally in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Supporters of South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) celebrate election results at a rally in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Supporters of South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) celebrate election results at a rally in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
8 / 24
A musician waves across the river as kids play in the water below at the Voices From Both Sides festival which is held on the banks of the Rio Grande, an international boundary, to celebrate their cross-border community on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico in Lajitas, Texas. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz

A musician waves across the river as kids play in the water below at the Voices From Both Sides festival which is held on the banks of the Rio Grande, an international boundary, to celebrate their cross-border community on both sides of the...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
A musician waves across the river as kids play in the water below at the Voices From Both Sides festival which is held on the banks of the Rio Grande, an international boundary, to celebrate their cross-border community on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico in Lajitas, Texas. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz
Close
9 / 24
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) wait for the game-winning basket by Leonard to drop in during game seven of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) wait for the game-winning basket by Leonard to drop in during game seven of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) wait for the game-winning basket by Leonard to drop in during game seven of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 24
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) presides over the U.S. House of Representatives inside the House Chamber in this still image taken from video on Capitol Hill. U.S. House TV/via Reuters

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) presides over the U.S. House of Representatives inside the House Chamber in this still image taken from video on Capitol Hill. U.S. House TV/via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) presides over the U.S. House of Representatives inside the House Chamber in this still image taken from video on Capitol Hill. U.S. House TV/via Reuters
Close
11 / 24
A supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, takes part in a rally in support of the Venezuelan National Assembly and against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, takes part in a rally in support of the Venezuelan National Assembly and against the government of Venezuela's...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 11, 2019
A supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, takes part in a rally in support of the Venezuelan National Assembly and against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
12 / 24
A man holding crutches reacts during the funeral of Palestinian Abdullah Abdelal, 24, who according to medics was killed by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A man holding crutches reacts during the funeral of Palestinian Abdullah Abdelal, 24, who according to medics was killed by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Saturday, May 11, 2019
A man holding crutches reacts during the funeral of Palestinian Abdullah Abdelal, 24, who according to medics was killed by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
13 / 24
Pro-democracy lawmaker Gary Fan lies down after clashes with pro-Beijing lawmakers during a meeting for control of a meeting room to consider the controversial extradition bill, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Pro-democracy lawmaker Gary Fan lies down after clashes with pro-Beijing lawmakers during a meeting for control of a meeting room to consider the controversial extradition bill, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
Pro-democracy lawmaker Gary Fan lies down after clashes with pro-Beijing lawmakers during a meeting for control of a meeting room to consider the controversial extradition bill, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/James Pomfret
Close
14 / 24
A protester is pictured through tear gas in front of Parliament in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Stringer

A protester is pictured through tear gas in front of Parliament in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, May 11, 2019
A protester is pictured through tear gas in front of Parliament in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 24
An evacuated passenger records on her phone as firefighters attend to the scene after Myanmar National Airlines flight UB103 landed without a front wheel at Mandalay International Airport in Tada-U, Myanmar. Nay Min via REUTERS

An evacuated passenger records on her phone as firefighters attend to the scene after Myanmar National Airlines flight UB103 landed without a front wheel at Mandalay International Airport in Tada-U, Myanmar. Nay Min via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
An evacuated passenger records on her phone as firefighters attend to the scene after Myanmar National Airlines flight UB103 landed without a front wheel at Mandalay International Airport in Tada-U, Myanmar. Nay Min via REUTERS
Close
16 / 24
Newly ordained priests lie on the floor as Pope Francis leads a mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. Giuseppe Lami/Pool via Reuters

Newly ordained priests lie on the floor as Pope Francis leads a mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. Giuseppe Lami/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Newly ordained priests lie on the floor as Pope Francis leads a mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. Giuseppe Lami/Pool via Reuters
Close
17 / 24
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrates victory for his African National Congress (ANC) party at the announcement of results of the country's parliamentary and provincial elections in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrates victory for his African National Congress (ANC) party at the announcement of results of the country's parliamentary and provincial elections in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Saturday, May 11, 2019
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrates victory for his African National Congress (ANC) party at the announcement of results of the country's parliamentary and provincial elections in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
18 / 24
Pro-choice demonstrators protest against anti-abortion demonstrators who are taking part in the March For Life event in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Pro-choice demonstrators protest against anti-abortion demonstrators who are taking part in the March For Life event in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 11, 2019
Pro-choice demonstrators protest against anti-abortion demonstrators who are taking part in the March For Life event in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
19 / 24
A Cuban migrant passes over a fence as she runs away from Siglo XXI migration facility in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A Cuban migrant passes over a fence as she runs away from Siglo XXI migration facility in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
A Cuban migrant passes over a fence as she runs away from Siglo XXI migration facility in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
20 / 24
A Muslim man stands in front of the Abbraar Masjid mosque after a mob attack in Kiniyama, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A Muslim man stands in front of the Abbraar Masjid mosque after a mob attack in Kiniyama, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
A Muslim man stands in front of the Abbraar Masjid mosque after a mob attack in Kiniyama, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
21 / 24
Servicemen carry flags of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic as they attend a rally marking the 5th anniversary of a referendum on secession in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Servicemen carry flags of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic as they attend a rally marking the 5th anniversary of a referendum on secession in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Saturday, May 11, 2019
Servicemen carry flags of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic as they attend a rally marking the 5th anniversary of a referendum on secession in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
22 / 24
Spanish banderillero Angel Gomez prepares to drive banderillas into a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Spanish banderillero Angel Gomez prepares to drive banderillas into a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
Spanish banderillero Angel Gomez prepares to drive banderillas into a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
23 / 24
A participant takes part in a high heel race to protest in favor of gender equality in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A participant takes part in a high heel race to protest in favor of gender equality in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
A participant takes part in a high heel race to protest in favor of gender equality in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 10 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 10 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 09 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 08 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Americans and Mexicans meet at the Rio Grande

Americans and Mexicans meet at the Rio Grande

Mexican and American citizens celebrate their cross-border community on the banks of the Rio Grande at the Voices From Both Sides festival.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Bailing black moms out of jail before Mother's Day

Bailing black moms out of jail before Mother's Day

Volunteers with the Free Black Mamas DMV movement are spending the week leading up to Mother's Day posting bail for jailed black mothers who cannot afford bail in the Maryland area.

Cuban LGBT activists defy government, hold pride parade

Cuban LGBT activists defy government, hold pride parade

Cuban gay rights activists held an unauthorized independent pride parade in Havana despite the Communist government warning against it and calling it subversive, an unprecedented show of civil society in the one-party state.

Bells, whistles and steam herald U.S. Transcontinental Railroad's 150th birthday

Bells, whistles and steam herald U.S. Transcontinental Railroad's 150th birthday

Thousands of people witnessed the re-enactment of a ceremony in Utah's high desert that marked the completion of the first railroad to span the North American continent 150 years ago.

Here are nine categories of consumer products impacted by Trump's new tariffs

Here are nine categories of consumer products impacted by Trump's new tariffs

A range of consumer products made in China and sold in the United States are affected by Friday's new set of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, including in categories such as vacuum cleaners, handbags and lighting fixtures.

UN camp offers temporary respite for Venezuelan migrants

UN camp offers temporary respite for Venezuelan migrants

The United Nations camp, the only one of its kind in Colombia, opened in March in a bid to provide some shelter for some of the 1.2 million Venezuelans fleeing a humanitarian crisis in their homeland.

Made in China, sold to the world

Made in China, sold to the world

Trump flags, artificial turf and Christmas tchotchkes are among the innumerable items for sale at the Yiwu wholesale market in eastern China.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast