Editor's Choice Pictures

A musician waves across the river as kids play in the water below at the Voices From Both Sides festival which is held on the banks of the Rio Grande, an international boundary, to celebrate their cross-border community on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico in Lajitas, Texas. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz

