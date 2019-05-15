Editor's Choice Pictures
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for travel to Louisiana from the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Venezuelan National Police members stand in line near the National Assembly building in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A satellite image of Leliani Estates one year after the 2018 volcanic eruptions, on the Big Island of Hawaii. Satellite image 2019 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Pro-choice supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House as Alabama state Senate votes on the strictest anti-abortion bill in the United States at the Alabama Legislature in Montgomery, Alabama. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Jury Member of the 72nd Cannes Film Festival Elle Fanning poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A general view of a football pitch following the floods in Teslic, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A Muslim man looks at the broken window inside the Al-Masjidul Hudha mosque after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
An Amnesty International activist takes part in a Europe wide flashmob for human rights, ahead of the upcoming European Parliament elections in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) status holder Annie Yonly sits in a congressional hearing room as Liberian activists gather on Capitol Hill before lobbying members of Congress in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
French President Emmanuel Macron meets with the families of the late special forces soldiers Cedric de Pierrepont and Alain Bertoncello, who were killed in a night-time rescue of four foreign hostages including two French citizens in Burkina Faso...more
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, meets well-wishers outside of the Barton Neighbourhood Centre in Oxford, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People wearing 'Bunad', regional Norwegian costumes, protest against health welfare cuts, at the districts in front of the parliament in Oslo, Norway. Vidar Ruud/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS
A Muslim man looks at damages inside a mosque after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Demonstrators and police confront each other during an anti government protest in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro are seen at the window of the Venezuelan embassy after federal agents attempted to evict and arrest four Maduro supporters to end their multi-week occupation, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Muslim men stand near a damaged three-wheeler, after a mob attack in a mosque in the nearby village of Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Aston Villa's John McGinn celebrates after their match against West Bromwich Albion. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Gong Li arrives at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony and screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die" in competition. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
German Chancellor Angela Merkel drinks a dry ice cocktail designed by young students of the Junior University in Wuppertal, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A Sudanese protester, injured when violence broke out over an agreement on a political transition reached by Sudan's ruling military council generals and protest groups, makes a two finger salute as he receives treatment at Moalem Medical City...more
A protester holds a placard as she takes part in a demonstration calling for an end to Israel's policy towards Gaza and a boycott of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest as the first semi final of the contest begins in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna...more
Jury President of the 72nd Cannes Film Festival Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Jury Member Elle Fanning pose. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A labourer works on the construction site of the Eole project, the extension of the line E of the RER rail network, at the CNIT La Defense train station, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
