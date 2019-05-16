Editor's Choice Pictures
The Eiffel tower is illuminated during a light show to celebrate its 130th anniversary in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fires a 105 mm cannon at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man carrying a flag with the face of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva walks past a bus set on fire during a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education planned by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing...more
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A worker stands on scaffolding near the rubbles and damages during the preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral one month after it sustained major fire damage in Paris, France. Philippe Lopez/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One after a day of traveling around the state at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Cast member Bill Murray poses at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival during a photocall for the film The Dead Don't Die. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Austria's David Kickert in action against Switzerland during the Ice Hockey World Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during a Palestinian protest marking the 71st anniversary of the 'Nakba', or catastrophe, and against Eurovision Song Contest hosted by Israel, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa...more
Cast member Keanu Reeves arrives for a screening of the movie John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A satellite image of Leliani Estates is shown one year after the 2018 volcanic eruptions, on the Big Island of Hawaii. Satellite image 2019 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Double amputee dog Cora Rose balances on her hind legs to watch Zach Skow repairing her cart on a street in Washington. Cora Rose serves in a prisoner therapy program founded by Skow called 'Pawsitive Change' in California. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former U.S. Congressman Anthony Weiner exits the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Manhattan following a probation meeting. REUTERS/Jefferson Siegel
A Ludwig van Beethoven sculpture overlooks the Muensterplatz square as a worker sets up one of hundreds of Beethoven plastic sculptures designed by German conceptual artist Ottmar Hoerl to mark the 250th birth anniversary of German composer, who was...more
Pro-choice supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House as Alabama state Senate votes on the strictest anti-abortion bill in the United States at the Alabama Legislature in Montgomery, Alabama. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Israeli soldiers try to extinguish fire on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and Gaza. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Cast members Udo Kier and Barbara Colen react at the screening of the film 'Bacurau' in competition at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Sebastian Laubach, a 33-year-old beekeeper hobbyist and prison guard looks at bee frames together with two prisoners who volunteered to take part in a beekeeping project of the prison 'JVA Remscheid' in North Rhine-Westphalia in Leichlingen near...more
Leeds fans before their match against Derby County in Leeds, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Aidalis Guanipa, 25, a kidney disease patient, poses for a photo with her 83-year-old grandmother, while they wait for the electricity to return, at her house during a blackout in La Concepcion, Venezuela. "I should have been born rich to be able to...more
Muslim women offer prayers at the shrine of Sufi Saint Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), acting as chairman of the Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee, listens to testimony during a hearing on "Confronting White Supremacy (Part I): The Consequences of Inaction" on Capitol Hill in...more
People protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education planned by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing government, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Hina Khan poses at the screening of the film 'Bacurau' in competition at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
