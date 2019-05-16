Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 16, 2019 | 7:05am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

The Eiffel tower is illuminated during a light show to celebrate its 130th anniversary in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The Eiffel tower is illuminated during a light show to celebrate its 130th anniversary in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
The Eiffel tower is illuminated during a light show to celebrate its 130th anniversary in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 24
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fires a 105 mm cannon at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fires a 105 mm cannon at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fires a 105 mm cannon at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 24
A man carrying a flag with the face of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva walks past a bus set on fire during a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education planned by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing government, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A man carrying a flag with the face of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva walks past a bus set on fire during a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education planned by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
A man carrying a flag with the face of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva walks past a bus set on fire during a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education planned by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing government, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
3 / 24
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
4 / 24
A worker stands on scaffolding near the rubbles and damages during the preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral one month after it sustained major fire damage in Paris, France. Philippe Lopez/Pool via REUTERS

A worker stands on scaffolding near the rubbles and damages during the preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral one month after it sustained major fire damage in Paris, France. Philippe Lopez/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
A worker stands on scaffolding near the rubbles and damages during the preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral one month after it sustained major fire damage in Paris, France. Philippe Lopez/Pool via REUTERS
Close
5 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One after a day of traveling around the state at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One after a day of traveling around the state at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One after a day of traveling around the state at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
6 / 24
Cast member Bill Murray poses at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival during a photocall for the film The Dead Don't Die. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Cast member Bill Murray poses at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival during a photocall for the film The Dead Don't Die. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Cast member Bill Murray poses at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival during a photocall for the film The Dead Don't Die. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
7 / 24
Austria's David Kickert in action against Switzerland during the Ice Hockey World Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Austria's David Kickert in action against Switzerland during the Ice Hockey World Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Austria's David Kickert in action against Switzerland during the Ice Hockey World Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
8 / 24
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during a Palestinian protest marking the 71st anniversary of the 'Nakba', or catastrophe, and against Eurovision Song Contest hosted by Israel, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during a Palestinian protest marking the 71st anniversary of the 'Nakba', or catastrophe, and against Eurovision Song Contest hosted by Israel, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during a Palestinian protest marking the 71st anniversary of the 'Nakba', or catastrophe, and against Eurovision Song Contest hosted by Israel, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
9 / 24
Cast member Keanu Reeves arrives for a screening of the movie John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Keanu Reeves arrives for a screening of the movie John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
Cast member Keanu Reeves arrives for a screening of the movie John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 24
A satellite image of Leliani Estates is shown one year after the 2018 volcanic eruptions, on the Big Island of Hawaii. Satellite image 2019 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

A satellite image of Leliani Estates is shown one year after the 2018 volcanic eruptions, on the Big Island of Hawaii. Satellite image 2019 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
A satellite image of Leliani Estates is shown one year after the 2018 volcanic eruptions, on the Big Island of Hawaii. Satellite image 2019 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 24
Double amputee dog Cora Rose balances on her hind legs to watch Zach Skow repairing her cart on a street in Washington. Cora Rose serves in a prisoner therapy program founded by Skow called 'Pawsitive Change' in California. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Double amputee dog Cora Rose balances on her hind legs to watch Zach Skow repairing her cart on a street in Washington. Cora Rose serves in a prisoner therapy program founded by Skow called 'Pawsitive Change' in California. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Double amputee dog Cora Rose balances on her hind legs to watch Zach Skow repairing her cart on a street in Washington. Cora Rose serves in a prisoner therapy program founded by Skow called 'Pawsitive Change' in California. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 24
Former U.S. Congressman Anthony Weiner exits the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Manhattan following a probation meeting. REUTERS/Jefferson Siegel

Former U.S. Congressman Anthony Weiner exits the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Manhattan following a probation meeting. REUTERS/Jefferson Siegel

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Former U.S. Congressman Anthony Weiner exits the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Manhattan following a probation meeting. REUTERS/Jefferson Siegel
Close
13 / 24
A Ludwig van Beethoven sculpture overlooks the Muensterplatz square as a worker sets up one of hundreds of Beethoven plastic sculptures designed by German conceptual artist Ottmar Hoerl to mark the 250th birth anniversary of German composer, who was born in the city, in Bonn, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A Ludwig van Beethoven sculpture overlooks the Muensterplatz square as a worker sets up one of hundreds of Beethoven plastic sculptures designed by German conceptual artist Ottmar Hoerl to mark the 250th birth anniversary of German composer, who was...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
A Ludwig van Beethoven sculpture overlooks the Muensterplatz square as a worker sets up one of hundreds of Beethoven plastic sculptures designed by German conceptual artist Ottmar Hoerl to mark the 250th birth anniversary of German composer, who was born in the city, in Bonn, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
14 / 24
Pro-choice supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House as Alabama state Senate votes on the strictest anti-abortion bill in the United States at the Alabama Legislature in Montgomery, Alabama. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Pro-choice supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House as Alabama state Senate votes on the strictest anti-abortion bill in the United States at the Alabama Legislature in Montgomery, Alabama. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Pro-choice supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House as Alabama state Senate votes on the strictest anti-abortion bill in the United States at the Alabama Legislature in Montgomery, Alabama. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
15 / 24
Israeli soldiers try to extinguish fire on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and Gaza. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers try to extinguish fire on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and Gaza. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Israeli soldiers try to extinguish fire on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and Gaza. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
16 / 24
Cast members Udo Kier and Barbara Colen react at the screening of the film 'Bacurau' in competition at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Cast members Udo Kier and Barbara Colen react at the screening of the film 'Bacurau' in competition at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Cast members Udo Kier and Barbara Colen react at the screening of the film 'Bacurau' in competition at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
17 / 24
Sebastian Laubach, a 33-year-old beekeeper hobbyist and prison guard looks at bee frames together with two prisoners who volunteered to take part in a beekeeping project of the prison 'JVA Remscheid' in North Rhine-Westphalia in Leichlingen near Remscheid, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Sebastian Laubach, a 33-year-old beekeeper hobbyist and prison guard looks at bee frames together with two prisoners who volunteered to take part in a beekeeping project of the prison 'JVA Remscheid' in North Rhine-Westphalia in Leichlingen near...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Sebastian Laubach, a 33-year-old beekeeper hobbyist and prison guard looks at bee frames together with two prisoners who volunteered to take part in a beekeeping project of the prison 'JVA Remscheid' in North Rhine-Westphalia in Leichlingen near Remscheid, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
18 / 24
Leeds fans before their match against Derby County in Leeds, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Leeds fans before their match against Derby County in Leeds, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Leeds fans before their match against Derby County in Leeds, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
19 / 24
Aidalis Guanipa, 25, a kidney disease patient, poses for a photo with her 83-year-old grandmother, while they wait for the electricity to return, at her house during a blackout in La Concepcion, Venezuela. "I should have been born rich to be able to buy myself a new kidney," said Guanipa. They get by on her grandmother's pension and from sales of homemade sweets. "I have not had dialysis for two days because there has been no electricity. I am scared." REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Aidalis Guanipa, 25, a kidney disease patient, poses for a photo with her 83-year-old grandmother, while they wait for the electricity to return, at her house during a blackout in La Concepcion, Venezuela. "I should have been born rich to be able to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Aidalis Guanipa, 25, a kidney disease patient, poses for a photo with her 83-year-old grandmother, while they wait for the electricity to return, at her house during a blackout in La Concepcion, Venezuela. "I should have been born rich to be able to buy myself a new kidney," said Guanipa. They get by on her grandmother's pension and from sales of homemade sweets. "I have not had dialysis for two days because there has been no electricity. I am scared." REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
20 / 24
Muslim women offer prayers at the shrine of Sufi Saint Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Muslim women offer prayers at the shrine of Sufi Saint Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Muslim women offer prayers at the shrine of Sufi Saint Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
21 / 24
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), acting as chairman of the Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee, listens to testimony during a hearing on "Confronting White Supremacy (Part I): The Consequences of Inaction" on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), acting as chairman of the Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee, listens to testimony during a hearing on "Confronting White Supremacy (Part I): The Consequences of Inaction" on Capitol Hill in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), acting as chairman of the Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee, listens to testimony during a hearing on "Confronting White Supremacy (Part I): The Consequences of Inaction" on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
22 / 24
People protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education planned by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing government, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

People protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education planned by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing government, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
People protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education planned by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing government, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
23 / 24
Hina Khan poses at the screening of the film 'Bacurau' in competition at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Hina Khan poses at the screening of the film 'Bacurau' in competition at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Hina Khan poses at the screening of the film 'Bacurau' in competition at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 15 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 14 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 13 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 10 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

U.S. Border Patrol migrant camp from above

U.S. Border Patrol migrant camp from above

Men, women and children are crowded into a temporary encampment outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in Texas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

The U.S. states with the most restrictive abortion laws

The U.S. states with the most restrictive abortion laws

Alabama has banned nearly all abortions, creating exceptions only to protect the mother's health. Here are the states with the country's most restrictive abortion laws, based on gestational age or fetal development.

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

The largest Democratic field in the modern U.S. political era is competing for the party's 2020 presidential nomination.

National protest erupts over Brazil's education cuts

National protest erupts over Brazil's education cuts

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in cities across Brazil to rally against education spending freezes in the biggest demonstrations to date against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who called marchers "useful idiots and imbeciles."

Best of Eurovision

Best of Eurovision

Contestants from 41 countries take part in the 64th Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.

Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral

Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral

Damage to the interior of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris one month after the fire.

Sri Lanka towns hit by anti-Muslim violence

Sri Lanka towns hit by anti-Muslim violence

Sri Lankan soldiers patrolled towns hit by sectarian violence this week as residents recalled how Muslims had hid in paddy fields to escape mobs attacking their homes and shops, in apparent reprisal for the Easter bombings by Islamist militants that killed more than 250 people.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast