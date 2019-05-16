Editor's Choice Pictures

Aidalis Guanipa, 25, a kidney disease patient, poses for a photo with her 83-year-old grandmother, while they wait for the electricity to return, at her house during a blackout in La Concepcion, Venezuela. "I should have been born rich to be able to...more

Aidalis Guanipa, 25, a kidney disease patient, poses for a photo with her 83-year-old grandmother, while they wait for the electricity to return, at her house during a blackout in La Concepcion, Venezuela. "I should have been born rich to be able to buy myself a new kidney," said Guanipa. They get by on her grandmother's pension and from sales of homemade sweets. "I have not had dialysis for two days because there has been no electricity. I am scared." REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

