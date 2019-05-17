Editor's Choice Pictures
An alligator lies on a runway tarmac before being safely carried off the property of MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. Kory McLellan/U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS
Expedition members as they line up to vote in the Australian election at Davis research station, Antarctica. AAP Image/Supplied, Australian Antarctic Division, Greg Stone/via REUTERS
Elton John is seen from the back at the creening of the film Rocketman out of competition in Cannes. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
The Statue of Liberty is seen on Liberty Island in New York Harbor. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognised government walk inside a building at outskirts of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) listens to State Rep. Sandra Scott (D) speak after holding a roundtable discussion with abortion providers, health experts, pro-choice activists, and state legislators...more
A model presents a creation during an international competition of young designers in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
The Eiffel tower is illuminated during a light show to celebrate its 130th anniversary in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Triplet sisters Natalia, Irina and Tatiana Mironenko attend a rehearsal while preparing for examination performances staged by the graduates of the folk dance faculty of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. All three...more
Activists supporting the sea rescue of migrants in the Mediterranean Sea attach a giant life vest to the Molecule Man sculpture in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
LED lights in the pavement illuminate the square in front of a high speed railway station in the new business district of Zhengzhou, Henan province China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A same-sex marriage supporter holds rose to mourn those who committed suicide due to discrimination during a parliament vote on three draft bills of a same-sex marriage law, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A school bag is seen on the bed of Wishmi, 14, a student, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. Wishmi, her sister and their father were killed during Easter Sunday bombings at St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, while her mother Chandima Yasawardheena was injured. "I...more
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fires a 105 mm cannon at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man carrying a flag with the face of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva walks past a bus set on fire during a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education planned by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing...more
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A worker stands on scaffolding near the rubbles and damages during the preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral one month after it sustained major fire damage in Paris, France. Philippe Lopez/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One after a day of traveling around the state at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Cast member Bill Murray poses at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival during a photocall for the film The Dead Don't Die. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Austria's David Kickert in action against Switzerland during the Ice Hockey World Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during a Palestinian protest marking the 71st anniversary of the 'Nakba', or catastrophe, and against Eurovision Song Contest hosted by Israel, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa...more
Cast member Keanu Reeves arrives for a screening of the movie John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Double amputee dog Cora Rose balances on her hind legs to watch Zach Skow repairing her cart on a street in Washington. Cora Rose serves in a prisoner therapy program founded by Skow called 'Pawsitive Change' in California. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Ludwig van Beethoven sculpture overlooks the Muensterplatz square as a worker sets up one of hundreds of Beethoven plastic sculptures designed by German conceptual artist Ottmar Hoerl to mark the 250th birth anniversary of German composer, who was...more
