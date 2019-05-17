Editor's Choice Pictures

A school bag is seen on the bed of Wishmi, 14, a student, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. Wishmi, her sister and their father were killed during Easter Sunday bombings at St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, while her mother Chandima Yasawardheena was injured. "I...more

A school bag is seen on the bed of Wishmi, 14, a student, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. Wishmi, her sister and their father were killed during Easter Sunday bombings at St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, while her mother Chandima Yasawardheena was injured. "I can't explain in words what I thought of at that moment. I remember taking the shoes of my younger daughter and the veil my elder daughter was wearing, I ran all over the hospital as if I was mad. I couldn't remember how long I ran around it. I don't feel like my daughters have left me. I don't want to accept it," Chandima said, her face bandaged from a shrapnel wound. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

