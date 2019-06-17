Edition:
Editor's Choice Pictures

Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Gary Woodland celebrates after making a birdie putt on the 18th green to win the 2019 U.S. Open golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

A vendor waits for customers during a national blackout, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Dogs play on the beach at Shingle Street, Suffolk, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Tostevin

A participant operates an Edge 540 V2 plane while performing in front of the Kazan Kremlin and the Mosque of Kul Sharif, also known as Qol Sharif, during the Challenger Class free practice session of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship in Kazan, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Nasyrov

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam looks down during a news conference in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Actors playing Guglielmo Marconi and his wife Annie Jameson look for wire signal during a recreation welcoming the first non-stop transatlantic flight by British aviators Sir John Alcock and Sir Arthur Whitten-Brown that began on June 14, 1919 departing from Newfoundland, Canada, and crash landed on June 15, 1919 in the Connemara bog of Derrygimlagh, during the 100th anniversary of the flight, in Derrygimlagh, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A woman reads a newspaper as she stands in a queue outside a polling station during the first round of presidential election in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara, arrives in to the Magistrate Court, for a hearing on a plea deal over the misuse of state funds for meals, in Jerusalem. Debbie Hill/Pool via REUTERS

Paraguay's Junior Fernandez looks dejected as Rodrigo Rojas is sat in the net after conceding their second goal to Qatar at the Copa America in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Veteran orangutan Nenette celebrates her 50th birthday at the zoo of the Jardin des Plantes in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

enezuelan migrants arrive at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center with their belongings, to process their documents and be able to continue their journey, in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Argentina's Sergio Aguero in action with Colombia's David Ospina at the Copa America in Salvador, Brazil. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Tyson Fury and Tom Schwarz in action during their Heavyweight Final in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sudan's ex-president Omar al-Bashir leaves the office of the anti-corruption prosecutor in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A man sits on the deck of a wooden ship in Tanjungpinang, on the island of Bintan, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Sweden's Linda Sembrant celebrates scoring their first goal against Thailand at the Women's World Cup in France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Venezuelan children sleep at the Binational Border Service Center of Peru after a new migration law was imposed for all Venezuelan migrants to have valid visas and passports, in Tumbes, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

The Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit leads the first mass in a side chapel two months to the day after a devastating fire engulfed the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, in Paris, France. Karine Perret/Pool via REUTERS

Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez celebrates winning the race at the Catalunya Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A protester falls from construction scaffolding surrounding the Pacific Place complex, as firefighters attempt a rescue, next to a banner related to the protests against the proposed extradition bill, in Hong Kong. Apple Daily/via REUTERS

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and his wife Pilar Rubio kiss after their wedding on their property in Bollullos de la Mitacion, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A woman looks on during the Grand Prix Radio Monte Carlo horse races in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov

