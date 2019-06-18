Editor's Choice Pictures
Local residents remove debris outside the house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling, in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Toronto Raptors basketball player Kyle Lowry celebrates with fans during the Raptors victory parade after defeating the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals, in Toronto. REUTERS/Moe Doiron
Tourist Amy Powers is approached by 'Walker' Matthew Tomlin during The Walking Dead Tour of a Season 3 location of the AMC production in Haralson, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge react at the Order of the Garter Service at Windsor Castle. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS
Macedonian army helicopter Mi-24 fires during the 'Decisive Strike' exercise hosted by the army of North Macedonia with United States, Albania, Bulgaria and Lithuania's armed forces, at Krivolak training base, North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen...more
Rescue workers place a woman on a stretcher as they search for survivors in the rubble after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Workers arrange crackers for a drying proccess in Indramayu, West Java provinnce, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Dedhez Anggara/ via REUTERS
China's Haiyan Wu and Shimeng Peng in action with Spain's Andrea Falcon at the Women's World Cup in France. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A teenager stands in a cage during a demonstration by an international delegation of global labor leaders, civil society and students to condemn the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's policy of child detention and migrant family separation...more
People take cover after reports of shots fired in the area where crowds gathered in Nathan Phillips Square to celebrate the Toronto Raptors victory parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Moe Doiron
Muslim students attend a yoga lesson at a school ahead of International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man takes a bath on a hot summer day on the banks of river Ganges in Howrah, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong addresses the crowds outside the Legislative Council during a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A kitchen is seen damaged inside a house after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies and center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. react after defeating the New York Mets. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
People cry at the memorial site for a man who died after falling from a scaffolding at the Pacific Place complex while protesting against extradition bill in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A U.S. military image released by the Pentagon in Washington on June 17, which is says was taken from a U.S. Navy MH-60R helicopter in the Gulf of Oman in waters between Gulf Arab states and Iran on June 13, shows personnel that the Pentagon says are...more
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard sits on the bus with his daughter and the MVP Trophy at the Toronto Raptors Championship Parade. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man performs yoga on a tree ahead of International Yoga Day on the banks of the river Ganges in Prayagraj, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A doctor wearing a helmet examines a patient inside a ward during a nationwide doctors strike demanding security after the recent assaults on them by the patients' relatives, in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Nigeria players with referee Melissa Borjas at during their match against France at the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Franco Zeffirelli's son Luciano kisses the coffin during a tribute ceremony to his father in Florence, Italy. Zeffirelli died on Saturday at the age of 96. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A protester wears a yellow raincoat to pay tribute to a man who died after falling from a scaffolding at the Pacific Place complex while protesting against the extradition bill, during a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and...more
